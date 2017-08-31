10 veteran 49ers on the bubble as 2017 preseason ends
One last chance
Behind closed doors at the 49ers’ headquarters in Santa Clara, coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch have made most of their decisions.
While there still might be a couple roster spots that hang in the balance, the major objective for the exhibition finale on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi’s Stadium is to make sure nothing happens to any of the players expected to be contributors.
The 49ers currently have 88 players on the team. They must cut to 53 by Saturday at 1 p.m. (PT). Here are 10 veterans on the bubble and the players who are challenging to take their spots…
10. TE Garrett Celek
The trade that sent Vance McDonald to the Pittsburgh Steelers appeared to give Celek a clear path to a roster spot. Celek plays special teams, so that helps him a lot.
While there has been talk in some circles about fullback Kyle Juszczyk’s ability to fill in at tight end, Celek appears to be safe in his bid for sixth season with the 49ers.
9. DE Sen’Derrick Marks
Marks was selected at No. 76 on the list of 2015 Top 100 Players in the NFL. Since then, he has struggled due to injuries. The 49ers picked up Marks late in camp over disappointment with DeForest Buckner’s backups.
Marks played a lot last week, and was clearly out of shape. He is a long shot, but he should get ample opportunity against the Chargers to show what he can do.
8. RB Kapri Bibbs
The 49ers acquired Bibbs in a draft-day trade. But he faces an uphill battle to win a spot on the roster due to the emergence of undrafted rookie Matt Breida.
Bibbs has gotten very little opportunity to show what he can do during the preseason. He could get extended playing time Thursday as a showcase for the rest of the NFL.
7. DT Chris Jones
When training camp opened, Jones’ spot on the team appeared secure. At one point, defensive coordinator Robert Saleh said, “You can never have enough Chris Jones’ on your roster.”
Now, the question is whether the 49ers will have any Chris Jones’ on their roster. His flaws were exposed as he got more playing time in place of DeForest Buckner, who missed extended time with an ankle injury.
6. TE Blake Bell
Bell looks to be facing a struggle to remain with the club beyond the final exhibition game. Coach Kyle Shanahan wanted veteran Logan Paulsen as a blocker, and the 49ers drafted potential starter George Kittle.
Undrafted rookie Cole Hikutini appears ticketed for the practice squad. But Celek is a better all-around option than Bell, a fourth-round pick in 2015.
5. C Tim Barnes
The addition Thursday of guard Laken Tomlinson from the Detroit Lions likely ends Barnes’ bid for a roster spot. It means Zane Beadles is the most likely option for a backup role on the 49ers’ interior line.
Barnes started the past 32 games at center for the Rams, and he has also lost valuable practice time to undrafted rookie Erik Magnuson, who has made a strong bid for a roster spot.
4. RB Tim Hightower
After being Carlos Hyde’s top backup to open camp, Hightower has one major disadvantage against some of the other players on the depth chart – his age.
Hightower, 31, is up against rookies Matt Breida and Joe Williams, and 25-year-old speedster Raheem Mostert. At this point of the building process, the 49ers can be expected to go with the youthful options.
3. QB Matt Barkley
Brian Hoyer is the 49ers’ No. 1 quarterback. Although Shanahan has made no announcement, it looks as if rookie C.J. Beathard has played his way into the backup role.
It seems reasonable the 49ers would keep just two QBs on their 53-man roster. It's unlikely Barkley would get claimed. If Barkley is needed at some point in the season, he is only a phone call away.
2. DT Quinton Dial
The 49ers will rest many of their top players on Thursday evening. But Dial is expected to see some action, as he fights against Chris Jones and Sen’Derrick Marks for a roster spot.
It’s good news for Dial that he’s been seeing time at the 3-technique, where the 49ers are searching for a reliable backup behind DeForest Buckner. Dial will be on an NFL roster to open the season. But will it be with the 49ers?
1. WR Jeremy Kerley
Kerley was the 49ers’ best receiver last season. And the new regime targeted him for a contract in the offseason. But, suddenly, Kerley is not assured a roster spot due to the emergence of some young players.
Rookie Trent Taylor, a fifth-round draft pick, had a strong camp as a slot receiver and punt returner. Undrafted rookie Victor Bolden also has return skills. Kerley is reliable in all phases. But the 49ers could want to give the young players a greater opportunity to contribute.
