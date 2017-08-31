10 veteran 49ers on the bubble as 2017 preseason ends

Behind closed doors at the 49ers’ headquarters in Santa Clara, coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch have made most of their decisions.

While there still might be a couple roster spots that hang in the balance, the major objective for the exhibition finale on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi’s Stadium is to make sure nothing happens to any of the players expected to be contributors.

The 49ers currently have 88 players on the team. They must cut to 53 by Saturday at 1 p.m. (PT). Here are 10 veterans on the bubble and the players who are challenging to take their spots…

(Photo via USATSI)