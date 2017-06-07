49ers

49ers' D-lineman Dial works to become three-down player

By Matt Maiocco June 07, 2017

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers' defensive linemen will not be asked to undergo a change in mentality on third downs this season.

Whereas the 49ers were in a read-and-react mode on first and second downs in the past, this year under first-year defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, there is an emphasis placed on getting into the backfield to blow up run plays.

“It’s going to be good,” 49ers nose tackle Quinton Dial said. “It’ll allow me to make some plays and get some TFLs (tackles for loss).”

With the aggressive, one-gap approach on run downs, it also places a premium on maintaining discipline. Last season, the 49ers’ defense was among the worst in NFL history, allowing 2,654 yards and 25 touchdowns.

“If we lose an edge, they can hit a home run on that play,” Dial said.

On the recent day that Dial spoke with NBC Sports Bay Area, he relayed a situation on the practice field on which defensive end Aaron Lynch “lost an edge" when he moved too far inside where he should have been stationed. As a result, the run play went the distance for a touchdown.

Said Dial, “The running back hit his head on the goal post. We all have to be coordinated together and play as a unit.”

Dial was exclusively a two-down player last season. Although he is currently lining up with the second-string defense behind veteran Earl Mitchell, Dial said his goal is to be a man for all downs.

“Being more efficient on third down, that’s what I really want to work on, so I can be an every-down guy,” Dial said.

“Last year, I don’t think I was given a fair shot to do that or coached the right way to use my strengths to use what I got to excel on the field. I don’t think I was used the right way. If you can rush the passer, they’re going to find a way to get you on the field. I’m trying to elevate my game now.”

After recording two sacks in 2014 and 2.5 sacks in 2015, Dial was held without a sack last season while appearing in 14 games. According to Pro Football Focus, Dial was on the field for 187 passing downs and produced nine quarterback hurries.

Dial said he is spending a lot of time working with assistant defensive line coach Vince Oghobaase this offseason to hone his pass-rush skills.

“It’s only like two or three moves, but once I master those moves, you’ll see,” Dial said. “I know everybody labeled me as a first- and second-down player, but I think I can do it."

 

Ex-49ers CB Brock faces felony domestic violence charges

By Matt Maiocco June 06, 2017

Former San Francisco 49ers cornerback Tramaine Brock was charged with felony domestic violence and misdemeanor child endangerment, the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office announced on Tuesday.

Brock, who was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday at 1:30 p.m., faces up to five years in prison, if convicted.

On April 6, the alleged victim, a 31-year-old woman, reported to police that Brock had punched her in the face and attempted to strangle her multiple times, including once as she was holding their 1-year-old child, according to the DA’s office.

The argument, she told police, was over what to watch on TV. She was strangled to the point that she vomited and the incident left the alleged victim with visible marks on her neck, according to the DA’s office.

Five days earlier, Brock also attempted to strangle her, according to her statement.

“It takes great courage for victims to come forward,” prosecutor Kalila Spain said in a statement. “But only with someone coming forward can the violence be interrupted.”

Assistant District Attorney Cindy Hendrickson, citing research, said strangulation can cause traumatic brain injury. He encouraged victims to seek prompt medical attention immediately even if there are no visible injuries.

Just hours after news of Brock’s arrest became public, the 49ers announced the release of Brock, who was projected to again be a starting player on the 49ers’ defense.

Brock, 28, started 31 games over the past two seasons. Brock had been a starter since 2013, but he was plagued by injuries that season and again in 2014. He was entering the final year of an extension he signed in November 2013 that would have paid him $3.55 million this season.

“I can also tell you that it wasn’t meant to send a message,” 49ers general manager John Lynch said a week after Brock was released. “I think you let those things happen organically and we did what we felt was the right situation in that situation. It was not easy and felt like it was something that we needed to do.”

Bethea: Tenure with 49ers 'didn't really pan out like I thought it would'

By NBC Sports Bay Area staff June 05, 2017

Editor's Note: The above video is from Dec. 18, 2016.

Following the 2013 season, safety Antoine Bethea left an 11-5 Colts team for a 12-4 49ers squad.

He signed a four-year deal with San Francisco and was expecting to join a perennial contender.

Instead, the 49ers won a grand total of 15 games in his three years with the team. On March 7, the 32-year-old was released with one year left on his contract. Just two days later, he signed a three-year deal with the division rival Cardinals.

On Monday, Bethea addressed his time with the 49ers.

“Yeah, it was fun, because you see the other side of the pillow. You don’t take it for granted. When I first came into the league, man, it was 12 wins every year. It was like, ‘Oh man, this is easy.’ Going to San Francisco, things didn’t really pan out like I thought it would, but at the end of the day I love the game," Bethea said according to azcentral.com.

In his three seasons with the 49ers, Bethea played in 39 games. He intercepted five passes, scored one touchdown, forced two fumbles and recorded two sacks.

“I appreciate coming to work day in and day out, the camaraderie with the guys, Sundays, going out there and playing the game. Even though Sundays didn’t turn out how we wanted them to turn out a lot of the time, you appreciate that. You don’t take this for granted,” Bethea said.

Back in December, with 2-14 season winding down for the 49ers, Bethea appeared on the 49ers Insider Podcast with NBCSportsBayArea.com Insider Matt Maiocco and discussed his expectations when he signed with San Francisco.

“My whole thing was I wanted to go to a team that was a contender,” Bethea said.

“At that time, I couldn’t say that I could see the changes that were going to happen. But there were some big changes that hit us hard. No excuses. We still have a lot of talent in the locker room now. I just think it’s a situation, this team has to get back to that point where you got to learn how to win.”

