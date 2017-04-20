49ers to open 2017 season against Panthers, full schedule revealed

The NFL has determined that the 49ers are not quite ready for prime time.
The 49ers will not have a date on Sunday night or Monday night in the organization’s first season under coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch.
The team’s only prime-time appearance will come Thursday, Sept. 21, when the Los Angeles Rams come to Levi’s Stadium. Every team in the NFL plays a Thursday game.
The Shanahan regime officially begins on Sunday, Sept. 10, when Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers face the 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. It will be Newton’s first appearance in Santa Clara since the Panthers loss to the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50.
The 49ers play three consecutive road games from Week 3 to Week 5 at Arizona, Indianapolis and Washington. The last time the 49ers played three straight weeks on the road during the regular season was December of 2005, when the 49ers traveled to Seattle, Jacksonville and St. Louis.
Here is a look at the remainder of the 49ers’ regular-season schedule:
Week 1 -- Sunday, Sept. 10: vs. Carolina, 1:25 p.m.
Week 2 -- Sunday, Sept. 17: at Seattle, 1:25 p.m.
Week 3 -- Thursday, Sept. 21: vs. L.A. Rams, 5:25 p.m.
Week 4 -- Sunday, Oct. 1: at Arizona, 1:05 p.m.
Week 5 -- Sunday, Oct. 8: at Indianapolis, 10 a.m.
Week 6 -- Sunday, Oct. 15: at Washington, 10 a.m.
Week 7 -- Sunday, Oct. 22: vs. Dallas, 1:05 p.m.
Week 8 -- Sunday, Oct. 29: at Philadelphia, 10 a.m.
Week 9 -- Sunday, Nov. 5: vs. Arizona, 1:05 p.m.
Week 10 -- Sunday, Nov. 12: vs. N.Y. Giants, 1:25 p.m.
Week 11 -- Bye
Week 12 -- Sunday, Nov. 26: vs. Seattle, 1:05 p.m.
Week 13 -- Sunday, Dec. 3: at Chicago, 10 a.m.
Week 14 -- Sunday, Dec. 10: at Houston, 10 a.m.
Week 15 -- Sunday, Dec. 17: vs. Tennessee, 1:25 p.m.
Week 16 -- Sunday, Dec. 24: vs. Jacksonville, 1:05 p.m.
Week 17 -- Sunday, Dec. 31: at L.A. Rams, 1:25 p.m.
All times Pacific