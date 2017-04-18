49ers

49ers' play for O-line depth sign of weak draft class

49ers' play for O-line depth sign of weak draft class

By Matt Maiocco April 18, 2017 7:14 AM

Behind the 49ers' presumptive starting offensive tackles Joe Staley and Trent Brown is John Theus, who played 88 snaps as a rookie last season.

The general belieft is this year’s draft does not hold a bounty of prospects along the offensive line. That would explain why the 49ers made a play Monday to increase depth at a position of need with the signing of restricted free agent Garry Gilliam to a one-year offer sheet.

The Seattle Seahawks have five days to match the reported one-year, $2.2 million contract that includes $1.4 million in guaranteed money.

Gilliam started 29 games the past two seasons at right tackle for the Seahawks. Trent Brown started 16 games at right tackle for the 49ers last season. He won the starting job to thwart Anthony Davis’ comeback attempt with a strong training camp.

But Brown’s play leveled off during the regular season, and with a change to Kyle Shanahan’s offensive system, there is no harm in creating competition for the starting job.

If nothing else, the pursuit of Gilliam could give the 49ers three offensive tackles with significant starting experience.

Gilliam’s time as a starter with the Seahawks appeared to be coming to an end, anyway. Seattle general manager John Schneider told Seattle-area reporters at the recent owners meetings that Germain Ifedi, the team’s first-round draft pick a year ago, would move from right guard to right tackle this season.

Last season, the 49ers’ backup swing tackle was guard Zane Beadles, who started 12 games at left guard, two games at left tackle and two games at center.

The 49ers set out this offseason to increase depth along the offensive line. The team acquired Jeremy Zuttah in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens. Zuttah was a Pro Bowl selection at center last year.

Zuttah can also play guard. The 49ers will have the flexibility to determine if the way to get the best five linemen on the field is to start Daniel Kilgore at center and have Zuttah compete at either guard spot against Beadles or Joshua Garnett.

Meanwhile, Gilliam’s possible addition – the Seahawks would not receive any compensation if they decide to let him walk – would provide the 49ers with insurance at the tackle position.

According to Pro Football Focus, Brown and Gilliam last season ranked near the bottom of the league among offensive tackles who played 60 percent or more of his team’s snaps.

Brown was 46th of 54, and PFF listed him as surrendering six sacks, two quarterback hits and 31 hurries. Gilliam was listed at No. 51 with two sacks allowed, six QB hits and 35 hurries. Gilliam’s run-blocking grade was slightly better than Brown’s, according to PFF’s grading system.

Browns zeroing in on No. 1 pick in 2017 NFL Draft

Browns zeroing in on No. 1 pick in 2017 NFL Draft

By Associated Press April 19, 2017 4:39 PM

BEREA, Ohio -- For nearly 30 minutes, Sashi Brown kept Cleveland's draft plans close to the vest, deflecting some questions, dodging others.

The team's top football executive was intentionally vague on a number of subjects, including which player the Browns will select with the No. 1 overall pick, though it appears Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett is the choice.

But as he was wrapped up his news conference, Brown, who has spent the past year acquiring picks for this draft, finally gave a definitive answer. Asked if the team will trade for a veteran quarterback on draft weekend, he didn't mince words.

"No," Brown said firmly.

His comment would seem to ends months of rampant speculation that Cleveland is angling to acquire New England's Jimmy Garoppolo or Cincinnati's AJ McCarron to help solve their decade-old search for a franchise quarterback.

So there is no gray area, Brown was asked if a deal could happen before next week's draft.

"Could we in theory? Yes," he said after standing at the podium. "But are we planning on it or is that the plan? No."

And with that, Cleveland's seemingly endless quarterback quest took another twist.

But as the Browns prepare to pick a draft class he described as "momentous" for an organization still recovering from a 1-15 season, Brown feels the team is well positioned to add players that will "return to winning here in Cleveland."

Garrett appears to be the head of that rookie group.

Brown said the team has received calls about a possible trade for the No. 1 pick, but indicated the Browns will likely keep it, and that they've zeroed in on who they want.

"We feel really good about picking at one," he said, "and I'll leave it at that."

Both Brown and Andrew Berry, the club's vice president of player personnel, gushed when talking about the Aggies All-American, who has emerged as the consensus best player on the board in 2017.

Garrett could transform Cleveland's defense, giving it a ferocious edge rusher opponents will have to scheme to stop. The Browns don't have enough of those players on their roster.

The team has spent a lot of time getting to know Garrett over the past few months.

"We learned a lot about what makes him tick, what motivates him, how he spends his down time, how he spends his time with his teammates," Brown said. "You can learn a lot. He is an enjoyable young man, very bright. Whatever team gets him, particularly if it's us, would be proud to have him."

One of the only criticisms of Garrett is that it appeared he took plays off during his three seasons in college. Berry, though, said the Browns don't have any issues with Garrett's competitiveness.

"Sometimes those concerns are a little bit overstated," he said. "Every prospect is going to have his weaknesses. There is no such thing as a perfect player."

Or a perfect draft.

But with the No. 1 pick, No. 12 and six in the top 65, the Browns are in a commanding position to fill needs.

The biggest remains at quarterback, and Cleveland, which has started 26 QBs since 1999, could not only come away with Garrett but with the best young passer available as well. If they need to move up from 12, the Browns have the resources with 11 picks.

North Carolina's Mitch Trubisky is believed to be Cleveland's highest-rated quarterback, and his Northeast Ohio roots could make him irresistible to the team he grew up rooting for.

Trubisky started only 13 games for the Tar Heels, and his lack of experience could deter teams ahead of the Browns from taking him. A Garrett-and-Trubisky package would be considered a smashing success in Cleveland, where fans treat the event like the Super Bowl they've never gotten.

Brown isn't feeling any more pressure to get this draft right, but he knows it's vital not to get it wrong.

"We are not trying to take some approach where it is this draft or bust," he said. "My job is to make sure that our organization makes a series of good decisions. When you do that over time with a good plan, strategy and alignment, you are going to be good in this league. We have seen this in our division. The teams that we play against have all been together a long time and have those systems very right.

"That is what we are heading toward."

2017 NFL Mock Draft: 49ers go D-lineman, quarterback with first two picks

2017 NFL Mock Draft: 49ers go D-lineman, quarterback with first two picks

By Rotoworld.com April 19, 2017 4:12 PM

The 49ers are on the clock with the No. 2 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Over at RotoWorld, the experts make San Francisco's selections.

Round 1 (2): EDGE/DL Solomon Thomas, Stanford - There isn’t a clear No. 2 pick in this class, meaning the 49ers could do a number of things. Trade out, take a quarterback, etc. Thomas plays a cornerstone position in terms of rushing the passer from a variety of alignments. Add in youth and athleticism, and Thomas is very intriguing. The team’s last two first round picks, DeForest Buckner and Arik Armstead, might not be able to coexist on the same line in the 49ers' new scheme, and neither stars as a pass rusher. Plus, the new staff has no connection to either player.

Round 2 (34): QB DeShone Kizer, Notre Dame - This might be the earliest Kizer goes off the board. We have not heard his name mentioned as any team’s favorite, and this is a position where teams identify their guys. I really like Kizer’s ability to weave through pressure while keeping his eyes up. 

Round 3 (66): WR ArDarius Stewart, Alabama - I love Stewart’s game. He has big play potential both before and after the catch. Speed, speed, speed on crossers, overs and downfield routes.

READ MORE AT RotoWorld.com

Load more