49ers

49ers rookie cornerback Witherspoon tackles critiques of his style

49ers rookie cornerback Witherspoon tackles critiques of his style

By Matt Maiocco May 15, 2017 8:09 AM

After the 49ers maneuvered in the first round to pick up two of the top three players on their draft board, the club had to wait until the second pick of the third round to make another selection.

The addition of Colorado cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, a Sacramento native, was not viewed with the same widespread applause as the 49ers’ first-round picks of Stanford defensive lineman Solomon Thomas and Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster.

In sizing up Witherspoon, one AFC scout told NBC Sports Bay Area, “He won’t hit anyone.”

That’s a critique Witherspoon heard repeatedly in the run-up to the NFL draft. Even the man who drafted him – a former hard-hitting safety who was a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame – admits Witherspoon's lack of physical play was a concern.

“It needs to improve,” 49ers general manager John Lynch said of Witherspoon. “It’s something that we raised to him and we didn’t hide from it. I said this and showed him the film, ‘That bothers me, help me out here,’ and he was aware that it does need to improve and (he’s) committed to making it improve.”

Witherspoon, who signed the mandatory four-year contract with the 49ers on Friday, is still a football neophyte. He played four sports as a senior at Christian Brothers High. He was a late bloomer in football due mainly to his stature. By the time he played as a freshman at Sacramento City College, he had grown seven inches in 16 months and was rewarded with a scholarship to Colorado.

“It’s something I need to be more consistent with,” Witherspoon said. “Every team I spoke to said they’ve seen it in spots in my game, and just bring it all the time.

"It’s just experience. He (Lynch) pulled up clips of me doing it well and doing it poorly. And he showed me, ‘This is kind of what’s encouraging to me is that it’s not a fear thing. You’re willing to do it.’

“It’s just new experience. I can’t explain it. When you’re out there on the football field, seeing two guards pull, it’s something new that you’re seeing. Instead of diagnosing it, you’re just going and blowing it up. And that’s kind of what he told me he was going to have me come in and do – just keep exposing myself to new situations.”

The 49ers were clearly drawn to Witherspoon’s impressive physical traits. At 6 foot 3, 198 pounds, Witherspoon has drawn comparisons to Seattle cornerback Richard Sherman. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.45 seconds and posted a vertical leap of 40.5 inches.

He credits his experience as a high-level soccer outside midfielder to develop the kind of footwork needed to play cornerback at a high level; his experience as an outfielder in baseball helps him tracking the ball; and basketball helped him hone short-area quickness and agility.

Drills at the NFL scouting combine are not the only place Witherspoon posts impressive scores. He graduated high school with a 4.4 grade-point average

Witherspoon has nine credits remaining to complete his biology degree from Colorado. He expects to finish his undergraduate degree within the next two offseasons, he said. Witherspoon said he plans to go to medical school whenever his professional football career is over.

“It’s regardless,” Witherspoon said. “Yeah, med school is happening, no doubt, whether it (takes) a year or 12. This is my passion. I’ve always been interested in how things work. . . I want to be a surgeon. I don’t know what area of surgery, but that’s my goal.”

Report: Seahawks reach out to Colin Kaepernick's agent

Report: Seahawks reach out to Colin Kaepernick's agent

By Matt Maiocco May 16, 2017 5:23 AM

The Seattle Seahawks have reportedly emerged as the first team to show interest in former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Seahawks general manager John Schneider reached out to Kaepernick’s agent on Friday, Mike Silver of the NFL Network reported. Agents Jeffrey Nalley and Sean Kiernan began representing Kaepernick at the end of last season.

Seattle has interest in Kaepernick to serve as Russell Wilson’s backup, according to the report. The Seahawks have three quarterbacks on the roster: Wilson, and second-year players Trevone Boykin and Jake Heaps.

Boykin appeared in five games last season, completing 13 of 18 pass attempts for 145 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Boykin was arrested twice within an 11-day period this offseason. He was arrested March 27 under suspicion of public intoxication and marijuana possession. He was arrested days later for a possible probation violation stemming from a guilty plea in 2015 for misdemeanor resisting arrest.

Kaepernick, 29, a six-year NFL veteran, opted out of his 49ers contract before the opening of free agency after meeting with 49ers general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan on Feb. 22. Lynch said the 49ers would have released Kaepernick if he had not opted out.

The 49ers have shown no interest in re-signing Kaeperick. The 49ers have four quarterbacks currently on their 90-man roster. The team signed veteran quarterbacks Brian Hoyer and Matt Barkley on the first day of free agency. The team drafted C.J. Beathard in the third round and added Nick Mullens as an undrafted rookie.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll seemed to brush off a question about the team’s interest in Kaepernick when asked about him and fellow free-agent quarterback, Robert Griffin, Monday morning on a radio show.

“We’re looking at everybody,” Carroll said on 710 ESPN Seattle. “Really. We really are. We’ve been tracking everything that’s going on. We’ve got (salary) cap and roster issues and stuff like that that we’re still trying to make sure that we manage properly. But, quite frankly, yes, we are looking at all of those guys.”

Kaepernick is coming off his best statistical season since 2013, his first full year as a starter. Kaepernick completed 59.2 percent of his pass attempts for 2,241 yards in 11 starts. He threw 16 touchdown passes with four interceptions. His passer rating was 90.7.

Former 49ers offensive lineman Len Rohde dies at 79

img_7910.jpg
49ERS.COM

Former 49ers offensive lineman Len Rohde dies at 79

By Matt Maiocco May 15, 2017 4:25 PM

Len Rohde, who played 15 seasons with the 49ers as an offensive lineman and remained in the Bay Area after his retirement following the 1974 season, died on Saturday, May 13. He was 79.

San Francisco 49ers CEO Jed York made the following statement on social media:

“My condolences go out to the Rohde family. Len was everything the 49ers stand for on and off the field. He will be missed.”

No player in 49ers history played more consecutive games than Rohde, who suited up for 208 games in a row from 1960 to ’74. Rohde shares the franchise record with former 49ers long-snapper Brian Jennings.

Rohde, who played college football at Utah State, was a fifth-round draft pick of the 49ers in 1960. In his first three seasons he backed up and split time with right tackle Bob St. Clair, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Rohde moved to left tackle in 1964, where he remained until his retirement. Rohde was selected to the Pro Bowl in 1970 after a season in which the 49ers set a then-NFL record for fewest sacks allowed (eight) in a season and won the NFC West title Rohde protected the blind side of quarterback John Brodie, who was named NFL Most Valuable Player.

Rohde won the Len Eshmont Award in 1974 as the team’s most courageous and inspirational player.

In the 2005 book, “San Francisco 49ers: Where Have You Gone?” Rohde spoke about his career.

“As an offensive tackle, there aren’t too many individual stats you can hang your hat on,” Rohde said. “But I guess playing in 208 games, winning the Len Eshmont, the NFC West, going to the Pro Bowl and the sack record aren’t bad.”

Rohde, a native of Palatine, Illinois, opened his first of six Burger King franchises in the Bay Area in 1976. He also was a majority owner of five Applebee’s restaurants.

“I probably wouldn’t have gone to college without football,” Rohde said. “I owe an awful lot to the game, and I was around people who had a great influence on me. I feel pretty grateful for the opportunities, and I wouldn’t trade them for anything.”

 

Load more