49ers' salary guarantees for rookies contain offset language

By Matt Maiocco May 09, 2017 9:20 AM

UPDATED (Tuesday, 1:49 p.m.): The New York Jets claimed KD Cannon off waivers, reports the Houston Chronicle. The Jets now assume the terms of the contract under which he originally signed with the 49ers after going undrafted. The 49ers are off the hook for the remaining $40,000 of guaranteed salary for the 2017 season.

The 49ers signed a talented, undrafted rookie wide receiver for a signing bonus of $5,000. That is not a significant figure for a “priority free agent.”

But the figure that got a lot of attention in recent days when the 49ers parted ways with Baylor wide receiver KD Cannon was $45,000 guaranteed. That is a lot of money for a player who was not among the 253 prospects who heard their names called during the NFL draft.

Cannon ranks third in Baylor history in receptions (195), receiving yards (3,113) and touchdowns (27). He was invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, where he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.41 seconds. It was the fourth-fastest time among the 51 wide receivers in attendance.

There were 32 wideouts drafted. The 49ers selected Trent Taylor of Louisiana Tech in the fifth round.

Obviously, Cannon came to the 49ers with some question marks. And after the first practice of the team’s rookie minicamp, Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group observed, “Cannon didn’t show much urgency or hustle.”

The one thing an undrafted rookie cannot do when he steps onto the field for the first time is give the appearance – or act as if – he is not going to do everything in his power to compete hard for a job.

The 49ers released Cannon and signed rookie camp invitee B.J. Johnson of Georgia Southern, who immediately impressed the coaching staff with his approach.

So it could be said that the 49ers just wasted $45,000 on Cannon without giving him an opportunity to adjust his attitude. But the last thing any team wants to do – especially a new regime that’s trying to “change the culture” – is spend precious time attempting to light a fire under an undrafted rookie.

The case with these partial salary guarantees that are becoming more and more popular in the NFL does not mean the 49ers are immediately responsible for that money. There is standard offset language in the contract.

If Cannon ends up on a 53-man roster – or even five weeks on a team’s practice squad – and earns $40,000 or more from another NFL team this season, the 49ers will not owe him another penny.

Cannon appeared on the league’s waiver wire on Monday. If another team claims him before the deadline on Tuesday at 1 p.m. (PT), the new team will pick up the contract and the 49ers are off the hook for everything but the original $5,000 signing bonus.

But only if there is no place for him with any other team this season, will the 49ers be forced to follow-through and pay the entire $45,000 guarantee.

Joe Montana files lawsuit against Millennium Tower developers

Joe Montana files lawsuit against Millennium Tower developers

By NBCBayArea.com May 09, 2017 11:24 AM

San Francisco 49ers legend Joe Montana is suing the Millennium Tower’s developers, saying they gave him a discount on a lease seven years ago in exchange for helping sagging sales without telling him the luxury high-rise was already sinking dramatically.

In a suit filed late last week, Montana and his wife Jennifer accuse Millennium Partners of hiding the building’s growing troubles when they struck two deals with the celebrity couple and then gave them a deal in buying a unit on the 41st floor in 2013.

The building is sinking and leaning to the north and west and continues to sink at a rate of about an inch a year.

“The interior surfaces of the Montanas' unit are off-level and the fit and finish of the unit are in disrepair due to the total and differential settlement of the Tower,” the suit claims, referring to their unit on the 41st floor of the 58-story tower.

Report: Seahawks land running back recently released by 49ers

Report: Seahawks land running back recently released by 49ers

By NBC Sports Bay Area staff May 08, 2017 1:37 PM

Mike Davis has reportedly found a new home.

The former 49ers running back was awarded to the Seahawks off waivers, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The 49ers released Davis -- a 2015 fourth-round pick -- last week.

In two seasons with the 49ers, he appeared in 14 games and rushed for 108 yards and one touchdown on 54 attempts. He caught 10 passes for 63 yards.

Davis was inactive for the final eight games of the season

