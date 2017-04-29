49ers select WR Trent Taylor in fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft

TRENT TAYLOR

Position: Wide receiver

College: Louisiana Tech

Height: 5-8

Weight: 181

Selection: Fifth round, No. 177 overall

SANTA CLARA – The 49ers selected Louisiana Tech wide receiver and return man Trent Taylor late in the fifth round with the No. 177 overall pick.

Taylor caught 136 passes as a senior for an NCAA-best 1,803 yards and 12 touchdowns in Louisiana Tech’s spread offense. Taylor’s 327 career receptions is fifth in NCAA history. He was second in college football last season in receptions. Zay Jones of East Carolina caught 158 passes.

He also averaged 10.5 yards on 17 punt returns in his final college season.

The 49ers acquired the draft pick earlier in the day as part of a trade with the Denver Broncos in which San Francisco acquired running back Kapri Bibbs. The 49ers’ next scheduled pick is in the sixth round at No. 198 overall.

Taylor said he spoke with the 49ers at the Senior Bowl and NFL scouting combine but did not have any other interaction with the team. He did not work out for the 49ers.

“I guess they knew what they liked in me and they didn’t need to do any of that,” Taylor said. “I’m happy to be a 49er, 100 percent. I’m ready to go to work.”

Taylor’s college teammate, Carlos Henderson, was a third-round pick of the Broncos. Taylor, the 26th receiver taken in the draft, saw a little bit of everything from defenses from the slot while leading the nation in receiving.

“Teams tried to bracket me a bunch, and some double-coverage every now and then,” Taylor said. “We had another great receiver in Carlos Henderson on the outside for our team. So they could pick their poison with both of us.”

Taylor, who ran the 40 at the combine in 4.63 seconds, uses short-area quickness to get open. He said he is looking forward to making the transition to playing the slot in Kyle Shanahan’s offense with the 49ers.

“I know they like to sling it around a little bit,” Taylor said. “I’m definitely excited to be a part of this offense. It’s something I’ve always heard about and something I believe in. I’m definitely excited to get down there and get to work and show them I can fit and I can be a playmaker from the start.”