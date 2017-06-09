49ers

49ers sign first-round pick Reuben Foster

By Matt Maiocco June 09, 2017 1:24 PM

The 49ers on Friday announced the signing of linebacker Reuben Foster to a four-year contract. The 49ers will also have a fifth-year option for Foster, whom the club traded up to select with the No. 31 overall selection.

The 49ers now have eight of their 10 draft picks under contract. Defensive lineman Solomon Thomas, the No. 3 overall pick, and quarterback C.J. Beathard, a third-rounder, are the only picks who have yet to sign their mandatory four-year deals.

Foster has been a limited participant in the 49ers’ offseason program as he recovers from offseason surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff in his shoulder.

The 49ers had Foster ranked as the No. 3 prospect in the draft, according to 49ers general manager John Lynch. His stock in the draft likely fell due to concerns about his shoulder and off-field issues.

Foster underwent surgery in February. During the first time that NFL teams could have checked on the progress of the surgery, Foster was sent home from NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis after an argument with a hospital worker while he was waiting to undergo a physical.

After he was selected in late-April, Foster said his recovery is on schedule.

“I’m making big progress,” Foster said. “I’ll be limited in OTAs. Training camp, I’ll be full-go, but if it’s my decision, I think I can go now.”

Foster visited with the 49ers in Santa Clara before the draft. The team also sent vice president of football affairs Keena Turner and team chaplain Earl Smith to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to meet with Foster for two days.

“I would tell you that his character is what drew us to him,” Lynch said. “When you start talking football with this young man, he lights up a room. He’s a good kid. I believe in the kid. I think he’ll be a great player for this organization for a long time.”

OTA notes: 49ers' vertical passing game needs time

By Matt Maiocco June 09, 2017 12:30 PM

SANTA CLARA – Quarterback Brian Hoyer might have confidence in his ability to throw the ball down the field, but during the 49ers’ practice Thursday the vertical game was non-existent.

“The way he throws is different than the way Matt Ryan throws. No better, no worse,” said 49ers passing game specialist Mike LaFleur, who was on Kyle Shanahan’s offensive staff with the Atlanta Falcons the past two seasons. . “It’s just getting used to our receivers. The angles they’re taking. It takes time. It took Matt real time.

“It’s going to take the guys (receivers) going down the field time to get that timing, that rhythm. What angle? How far can he actually throw it. Because I know Hoyer has a lot of confidence in his arm and how far he can throw it. And we have some guys that can run and get down the field.”

On Friday, they held their final session of organized team activities before holding two days of practice next week at the squad's mandatory minicamp. Thursday's practice was open to the local media.

The 49ers quarterbacks completed 21 passes to 14 different receivers during Thursday’s practice. Few of the passes were completed down the field.

Here are some notes from the practice session:

--Rookie slot receiver Trent Taylor and veteran Pierre Garçon caught a team-high three passes apiece. Jeremy Kerley, DeAndre Carter and running back Matt Breida caught two apiece.

--The 49ers’ defense produced seven “sacks” during the practice with undrafted rookie Jimmie Gilbert break through for three sacks. Gilbert is lining up with at strongside linebacker. Tank Carradine, DeForest Buckner, Chris Jones and NaVorro Bowman also had sacks.

“Hopefully, it’s a learning experience and we’re better for it,” 49ers offensive line coach John Benton said. “But (I’m) not happy about it today.”

--Bowman broke up two passes, including a Hoyer pass intended for Carlos Hyde out of the backfield that ended up in linebacker Malcolm Smith’s hands for an interception. Bowman could have come up with a leaping interception in the end zone, but the ball slid through his hands. Bowman also ran stride for stride with tight end Blake Bell on a deep Hoyer incompletion.

--On the first play of an extended red-zone session, Smith was in position to make a big hit on Kerley on a crossing pattern at the 5-yard line.

--Cornerback Dontae Johnson had an interception off a pass that deflected off Garçon’s hands. Johnson and Keith Reaser lined up with the 49ers’ first-team defense while presumptive starting cornerback Rashard Robinson worked on a side field due to a minor injury. Reaser broke up a pass intended for Garçon.

--The 49ers made two transactions, including the official signing of veteran pass-rusher Elvis Dumervil to a two-year contract. The 49ers also signed former New Hampshire offensive lineman Andrew Lauderdale, who originally signed with the New Orleans Saints but was waived two weeks later.

To make room for Dumervil and Lauderdale, the 49ers waived offensive lineman Evan Goodman (Arizona State) and safety Malik Golden (Penn State).

--Hyde got the handoffs on seven of the 49ers’ 19 run plays during 11-on-11 drills.

--Running back Raheem Mostert dropped what would have been a 4-yard touchdown pass from backup quarterback Matt Barkley. Three plays later, rookie tight end Cole Hikutini had C.J. Beathard’s 4-yard pass slip through his hands in the end zone.

--It was a rough day for the tight ends. Rookie George Kittle had a false start, and Garrett Celek and Vance McDonald dropped passes.

--The 49ers are trying to figure out with Joshua Garnett fits best along the offensive line. Benton said he initially felt as if Garnett was best on the right side, where he played most of last season. But in recent days, Benton said he believes he’s playing both sides equally.

Veteran additions increase competition on 49ers' O-line

By Matt Maiocco June 09, 2017 10:11 AM

SANTA CLARA -- In general manager John Lynch’s first draft, the 49ers broke a streak of seven consecutive years in which the club selected at least one offensive lineman. In those seven years, the 49ers drafted 14 offensive linemen.

Instead, the 49ers turned to the veteran market to increase competition and depth along the offensive line.

“There really is a lot of competition,” 49ers offensive line coach John Benton said. “We came in trying to create it, and it’s turning out that way, regardless. We got competition going on at every spot, and at every level of the group, as well.”

The 49ers return their primary starters from last season: left tackle Joe Staley, left guard Zane Beadles, center Daniel Kilgore, right guard Joshua Garnett and right tackle Trent Brown.

Then, the 49ers added four offensive linemen with significant starting experience: center/guard Jeremy Zuttah (Tampa Bay/Baltimore), guard Brandon Fusco (Minnesota), center Tim Barnes (Rams) and tackle Garry Gilliam (Seattle).

Zuttah and Barnes are in competition with Kilgore. Zuttah, who has been held out of practices due to a lingering hamstring condition, also has significant experience at guard. The 49ers will have to ultimately determine whether the team’s line is stronger with Zuttah working at center or one of the guard spots.

“We’re going to have to do that at some point,” Benton said. “I’m not too concerned with ‘when’ at this point. Obviously, Jeremy Zuttah hasn’t been able to practice, so (we’re) maybe not getting the same rotation we were hoping to this point. But the way practice is now – without pads, without it really being ‘real football’ – we’re probably going to have to wait until training camp anyway to see that go.”

Staley is the only player along the offensive line that appears completely set as a starter. There is some level of intrigue at every other position, as Benton tries to figure out which sides of the line are the best fits for Garnett and Fusco.

“One of the things that excited us about bringing in Brandon Fusco and Tim Barnes, just to add to that (competition),” Benton said. “(They are) guys who’ve had quality careers to date and know what it takes in this league and add to the mix from a competition standpoint. It could only make us all better.

“I think it’ll be a great competition, and we’ll end up better off for it, regardless.”

