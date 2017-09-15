49ers vs Seahawks: Top 3 things to watch

The Pacific Northwest has not been kind to the 49ers, who have lost six consecutive times at the Seattle Seahawks. And other than their defeat in the NFC Championship Game in January 2014, the games have not been particularly close, either.

The 49ers and Seahawks opened the season last week with losses. The 49ers looked similar to Chip Kelly’s two-win team of a year ago in Kyle Shanahan’s debut as head coach against the Carolina Panthers. The Seahawks also failed to score a touchdown in their 17-9 loss to the Green Bay Packers.