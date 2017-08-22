49ers

Anquan Boldin's higher calling and the fight for humanity

boldin-anquan-suit-trophy.jpg
AP

Anquan Boldin's higher calling and the fight for humanity

By Monte Poole August 22, 2017 8:46 AM

Anquan Boldin’s retirement from the NFL puts him on the front line of a new wave, athletes dedicated to justice and equality, a group destined to grow from dozens to hundreds and maybe even thousands.

Others are with him. Including a Cleveland Browns tight end named Seth DeValve.

In the days before Boldin announced his retirement Sunday, two significant multiethnic demonstrations took place prior to NFL preseason games. A national anthem protest by Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett, a black man who remained seated, was visibly supported by center Justin Britt, a white man. The same with two Eagles, with defensive lineman Chris Long placing one hand on the back of teammate Malcolm Jenkins, who raised his right fist.

On Monday night, one day after Boldin announced his retirement, 12 Cleveland Browns gathered behind the sideline and formed a prayer circle during the anthem. Five more stepped back and stood with them.

One of those who stood alongside, punter Britton Colquitt, is white.

Among the kneeling was DeValve, believed to be the first white player to take a knee during the anthem.

The illuminative events of Charlottesville have influenced many folks in sports and beyond to convert thoughts to action. The sight of folks with swastikas and torches brazenly marching through an American city chanting hatred and engaged in terrorism -- and subsequently receiving support from the current President -- is mobilizing athletes previously mute or nestled blissfully in ignorance.

It had been 54 years since America was subjected to such a massive, blatant and violent display of bigotry. When a white supremacist police chief in Alabama attacked peaceful protesters with snarling dogs and full-blast fire hoses in 1963, the imagery led to such national outrage that the Civil Rights Act was conceived. It was a step toward equality, if not justice.

It has been 10 days since America saw the horrors of Charlottesville, violence that came with images and resulted in at least one death and numerous injuries.

Many of those who failed to understand the depth of our injustice -- or were utterly blind to it -- are coming to grips with a historical truth among people of color that racism exists. Always has. If you have a conscience, it strikes straight to the heart.

Days after Bennett stated that the fight for racial justice among NFL players would be more effective if white players joined in, there was Britt, with a hand on Bennett’s shoulder during the anthem but also tweeting a Benjamin Franklin quote: “Justice will not be served until those who are unaffected are as outraged as those who are.”

And there was DeValve, suitably outraged, joining the fight.

“I wanted to support my African-American teammates today who wanted to take a knee,” said DeValve, whose wife is black. “We wanted to draw attention to the fact that there are things in this country that still need to change. I myself will be raising children that don’t look like me. And I want to do my part as well to do everything I can to raise them in a better environment than we have right now.”

Prior to Charlottesville, we’d heard from three NBA coaches expressing their concerns about the direction of the country. Since Charlottesville, there has been a fourth, David Fizdale of Memphis, urging the fall of Confederate monuments. Prior to Charlottesville, we’d heard from Stephen Curry and David West, among others. Since Charlottesville, we’ve heard from Kevin Durant, LeBron James and Steve Nash.

Before Charlottesville, college football coaches were generally silent. Since Charlottesville, even southern coaches, like Kevin Sumlin of Texas A&M and Jim McElwain of Florida, are finding their voices for the sake of humanity.

The Boston Red Sox are again considering changing the name of Yawkey Way, a blip of a street named after the man who owned the team for 44 years and ensured it was the last to integrate. One proposal for the renaming is David Ortiz Way, named after the Afro-Dominican slugger who achieved immense popularity in Boston.

The tragedy of Charlottesville is moving more folks in more ways than any of the law-enforcement shootings -- Ferguson, most notably -- ever did. It so touched Boldin that the longtime benefactor couldn’t resist the higher calling.

"Football has afforded me a platform throughout my career to have a greater impact on my humanitarian work, and at this time, I feel drawn to make the larger fight for human rights a priority," Boldin said in a statement to ESPN. "My life's purpose is bigger than football."

Never has a wealthy American professional athlete retired for a reason more noble than that which compelled Anquan Boldin to hang up his jersey -- not even Pat Tillman, who left the NFL for the noble reason of fighting for his country.

Boldin, stirred by the events of Charlottesville, is leaving to fight for humanity.

The statement -- “stick to sports” -- has never seemed so small and out of place, if not downright sophomoric. Boldin is not having it. And, thank goodness, there are legions of high-profile men and women who feel the same way.

 

Day after retiring, Anquan Boldin challenges owners, execs to help protesting players

boldin-manoftheyear-ap.jpg
AP

Day after retiring, Anquan Boldin challenges owners, execs to help protesting players

By Associated Press August 21, 2017 5:45 PM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Anquan Boldin didn't decide overnight he was going to quit football in order to speak out against longstanding concerns over inequality in America.

The recent deadly and racially charged conflict in Charlottesville, Virginia, did, however, become the tipping point that caused Boldin to reassess his priorities and led to the Buffalo Bills receiver's decision to retire after 14 NFL seasons.

"I think anybody with any sense can see how divided we are as a country, and Charlottesville only magnified what we were already seeing," Boldin told The Associated Press by phone Monday.

He was disturbed by the hateful messages directed at African-Americans, Jewish people and the LGBT community during a rally involving neo-Nazis and other right-wing groups in which a counter-protester was killed and two Virginia state police officers died on Aug. 13.

"That's not the America that I want to live in," he said. "And I think the only way that this America changes is that we as a people stand up and change it."

Boldin spoke a day after abruptly informing the Bills he was retiring some two weeks after signing a one-year contract with a base salary of $1.75 million.

The NFL's 2015 Walter Payton Man of the Year, Boldin is no stranger to activism and humanitarian causes. He oversees the South Florida-based Q81 Foundation, which offers educational support for underprivileged children.

He has lobbied for criminal justice reform at the state and federal levels since his cousin was killed by a plain-clothes police officer along the side of a Florida highway in October 2015.

Difficult as it was to walk away from football, Boldin felt he could no longer stand silent on the sideline.

"There's not enough money in this world for me to continue to allow the things that are going on to continue to spread," the 36-year-old father of two boys said.

"I will not feel safe leaving this earth and having my kids have to live in the America that we have today."

Boldin then challenged NFL owners and executives to use their clout to demand change and back many of their players who are already doing so by protesting during the anthem.

"You have your players crying out for help. That's the reason why guys are taking knees during the anthem," he said.

"Just because we're professional athletes doesn't mean we're exempt from the things that go on in society," Boldin said, noting his position as an athlete couldn't save his cousin from being shot.

"If I'm an owner and I see one of my family members - players - hurting, I'd do whatever I can to make sure that my family is OK."

Boldin's decision to retire coincides with what he witnessed during the anthem before Buffalo's preseason game at Philadelphia on Thursday. Eagles defensive end Chris Long showed his support by putting his arm around cornerback Malcolm Jenkins, who stood in silent protest with a raised fist. Bills backup lineman Cameron Jefferson was so inspired by what he saw that he also raised his fist on Buffalo's sideline.

Boldin ranks in the top four among active receivers with 1,076 catches, 13,779 yards receiving and 82 touchdowns receiving.

He spent last season with Detroit, where he had 67 catches for 584 yards and eight touchdowns in 16 games.

The former Florida State star spent his first seven NFL seasons with Arizona, then played three years with Baltimore and three with San Francisco. He helped the Ravens win the Super Bowl in February 2013.

Lions safety Glover Quin credited his former teammate for having the courage for ending his career while knowing he can "have a bigger impact to do something else."

"I tip my hat to him," said Quin, one of several NFL players who joined Boldin in addressing Congress last year. "One day, we'll be able to look back on it and say, `That was the start of something great.'"

A day later, Boldin feels he made the right choice and pays no mind to those who suggest he simply stick to sports.

"I think it's absurd to tell a person to stick to playing football when the issues that he's talking about are affecting him," he said.

Earlier in the day in an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Boldin said his decision to retire had nothing to do with the Bills trading their top receiving threat, Sammy Watkins, in a pair of blockbuster deals on Aug. 11 , or how the team's offense struggled in a 20-16 preseason loss at Philadelphia.

He also discounted the notion he might reconsider retirement and choose to play for a contender later this season.

"Do I feel like I can still play? Of course," Boldin said. "My passion for the advocacy work that I do outweighs football at this point, so I'm not coming back to play for a contender or to do anything else. I'm done with the game of football."

49ers rookie QB Beathard turns VR into reality

49ers rookie QB Beathard turns VR into reality

By Matt Maiocco August 21, 2017 11:42 AM

The 49ers made a late-night trade in April to move back into the end of the third round to select an unheralded quarterback from Iowa.

The deal did not come without some second-guessing. After all, why trade away a seventh-round pick for C.J. Beathard, when he was likely to be available five picks later with the 49ers’ next scheduled draft pick?

Beathard has done everything right since his arrival, seemingly justifying the 49ers' decision to make sure they secured him when they did. And a solid showing during training camp has placed him in position to overtake veteran Matt Barkley as the team’s No. 2 quarterback.

“That’s for the coaches to decide on and evaluate,” Beathard said. “I’m critical of myself and I feel like there were plays that I can improve on and get better at. That’s part of football. You’re never going to play a perfect game. I’m always trying to get better.”

Brian Hoyer strengthened his grasp on the 49ers’ starting job with an impressive training camp with his arm strength, accuracy, and knowledge and execution of Kyle Shanahan’s offense.

Beathard has saved his best performances for the two exhibition games with and against backup players. Beathard has completed 14 of 23 passes (60.9 percent) for 211 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. His passer rating is 130.6.

“There were a couple third downs I thought he missed, but it was hard to get anyone in a rhythm that game,” Shanahan said after the 49ers’ 33-14 loss to the Denver Broncos on Saturday. “I think under the circumstances, he did solid.”

Beathard, the grandson of long-time NFL executive Bobby Beathard, led Iowa to a 12-2 record as a junior. His production dropped as a senior, as he completed 56.5 percent of his attempts with 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in the Hawkeyes' pro-style offense.

He entered training camp at No. 3 on the depth chart. He and Barkley have been assigned the same number of practice snaps since the team reported to Santa Clara in late-July.

But Beathard has taken advantage of technology to get more and more comfortable in the 49ers’ offense. The 49ers are one of six NFL teams that use STRIVR Labs as an aide in training players via virtual reality. The tool is especially useful for quarterbacks with the camera stationed approximately 10 yards behind the quarterback.

The 49ers have two stations inside Levi’s Stadium with VR headsets, and Beathard has taken full advantage of the resource to train his eyes to read defenses and route progressions. One source told NBC Sports Bay Area that Beathard recently reviewed more than 1,000 practice plays in a week with the technology on his own time.

“You only get limited reps in practice, but you’re able to watch through virtual reality, essentially every rep in practice – all of Brian’s and Matt’s and go back and watch mine, and kind of play things out in your head as you watch practice,” Beathard said.

Beathard's pedigree, football smarts and toughness are what originally drew Shanahan to him before the draft.

Beathard’s toughness was on display in the first exhibition game, when he hung in to deliver a pass down the field to Kendrick Bourne just moments before taking a hit from a Kansas City defensive lineman. Bourne turned it into a 46-yard touchdown.

On Saturday, Beathard executed a convincing play-fake to running back Kapri Bibbs before rolling to his left and tossing to tight end George Kittle, his Iowa teammate. Kittle turned upfield, ran over one would-be tackler, stiff-armed another and managed to stay in-bounds en route to a 29-yard touchdown.

Kittle, who caught two touchdowns passes from Beathard against Nebraska in their final game together at Iowa’s Kinnick Stadium, is not surprised with how quickly Beathard has adapted in his first NFL training camp.

“He is the most competitive person I’ve ever met in my life,” Kittle said. “You’ve got a guy who just cares about football.”

Load more