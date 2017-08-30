49ers

Attack, attack, attack: Robert Saleh wants 49ers 'reppin' our style' on defense

Attack, attack, attack: Robert Saleh wants 49ers 'reppin' our style' on defense

By Mindi Bach August 30, 2017

There are three main aspects to Robert Saleh’s defense:

1. All gas, no brake.
2. Attack the ball.
3. Extreme violence.

That’s all the first-year 49ers coordinator wants his 11 players on the field to think about.

“We always talk about reppin’ our style, and if we can rep our style on every play,” Saleh explained to NBC Sports Bay Area, “as a fan or someone watching from the outside, you’d be able to recognize our defense.”

It’s a defense that will appear similar at times to the Seahawks during Saleh’s three years there as a quality control coach. Pete Carroll’s “leo” position is featured, as are some of the fronts designed by former defensive coordinator, Gus Bradley. Saleh’s defense will also flash influences of Lovie Smith’s Cover 2 from Smith's time in Chicago. Saleh left Seattle to join Bradley’s staff in Jacksonville at the time Bradley started incorporating some of Smith’s principles into the Jaguars defense.

“There’s some similarities, but there are a lot of nuances that we feel are going to be unique to us,” Saleh said.

Saleh is known for his attention to detail, but like Carroll, Smith and Bradley, he doesn’t want too many of them to weigh down the players. His current players laud the fact that they are working with fewer than 12 play calls in his system. The simplicity allows them to think less, play faster.

“Sometimes, I feel like as coaches we get caught up in trying to trick the opponent when in reality we’re tricking ourselves,” Saleh said. “It also gives a player the ability to hold themselves accountable, because they fully understand what they’re responsible for. When a player completely understands what he’s responsible for, they can play a lot more free. They can play a lot faster, because once they clear their greatest issue, now they can just go play football.”

Defensive schemes come easily for Saleh. Attention to detail doesn’t come without a lot of preparation. But developing his coaching style, the style he wanted to rep, began to take form in his first year in the NFL as an assistant under former 49ers defensive coordinator, Vic Fangio. The two spent one season together in Houston.

“Vic has an influence in terms of demeanor, personality, to understand that it’s OK to be yourself. That a player, truly, all they really want is information to help them play better on Sunday. They want to know that you have their back, so you can represent any style you want as long as you are up front and honest with the player,” Saleh said. “Vic, he did keep it very simple, but he had his own style that some would argue doesn’t fit the mold of the old, outgoing, yelling coaches. But he had tremendous power in the room because players knew that the stuff that he was going to deliver to them would be helpful on Sunday.”

Saleh is clear what he’s looking for his players to deliver in return.

“It’s an attacking style defense,” he said, “fast, physical, everything being about the ball.”

Final 49ers 53-man roster projection: Which veterans miss the cut?

By Matt Maiocco August 30, 2017
Approximately 39 hours after the 49ers' exhibition finale Thursday night against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium, the club must trim its roster from 87 players to the regular-season limit of 53.

The deadline to get to the roster limit is Saturday at 1 p.m. (PT). The following day, all teams are allowed to begin signing players to their 10-man practice squads.

Here's the final 49ers roster projection, along with candidates for trades and injured reserve:

QUARTERBACK (2)
Brian Hoyer
C.J. Beathard
Note: Hoyer is the No. 1, obviously. And Beathard appears to be secure in the No. 2 spot. Hoyer has experienced injury issues during his career, so beginning the season with two QBs is a bit of a risk. But if the 49ers need to add another signal-caller later in the season, it’s a safe bet Matt Barkley will be available. Undrafted rookie Nick Mullens could be back on the practice squad.

RUNNING BACK/FULLBACK (5)
Carlos Hyde
FB Kyle Juszczyk
Matt Breida
Raheem Mostert
Joe Williams
Note: Veteran Tim Hightower was the No. 2 back for most of camp. But the emergence of Breida and Mostert prompt the 49ers to go with the young players ahead of veterans Hightower and Kapri Bibbs. Mostert also figures to be a huge presence on special teams.

WIDE RECEIVER (6)
Pierre Garçon
Marquise Goodwin
Aldrick Robinson
Trent Taylor
Victor Bolden
Aaron Burbridge
Note: Jeremy Kerley becomes a trade candidate with Taylor and Bolden showing plenty with which to get excited. Taylor has looked very good from the opening day of the offseason program as a slot receiver. Bolden has return skills. Those two have made Kerley expendable. Burbridge gets a spot based on his play on special teams. Kendrick Bourne should be back on the practice squad.

TIGHT END (3)
George Kittle
Logan Paulsen
Garrett Celek
Note: The trade of Vance McDonald opens the way for Celek to stick on the roster, along with Kittle and Paulsen. The 49ers are likely to ticket Cole Hikutini for the practice squad, assuming he clears waivers.

OFFENSIVE LINE (8)
LT Joe Staley
LG Zane Beadles
C Daniel Kilgore
RG Brandon Fusco
RT Trent Brown
John Theus
Erik Magnuson
Joshua Garnett
Note: The 49ers could swap out Garnett for a player they add after the cuts to 53 players. Garnett (knee) is a candidate for injured reserve or IR/designated for return. In order for be eligible to return, Garnett must be on the team’s original 53-man roster. Magnuson has played his way onto the roster. Veterans Tim Barnes and Garry Gilliam get bumped for younger players.

DEFENSIVE LINE (9)
LE Solomon Thomas
NT Earl Mitchell
DT DeForest Buckner
RE Arik Armstead
Tank Carradine
Elvis Dumervil
Aaron Lynch
D.J. Jones
Quinton Dial
Note: Dial could be dangled in trade talks. If there is no trade, he’s just too good not to make onto the 53-man roster over Chris Jones and Sen’Derrick Marks. Ronald Blair has made a late push, but he simply gets caught up in the numbers game.

LINEBACKER (7)
SLB Eli Harold
MLB NaVorro Bowman
WLB Reuben Foster
Ray-Ray Armstrong
Dekoda Watson
Brock Coyle
Pita Taumoepenu
Note: Taumoepenu is definitely on the bubble. But the 49ers should make an investment in the future by keeping him on the 53-man roster. His skillset is perfect for a 3-4 defense, and one of those teams could claim him to prevent him from landing back with the 49ers on the practice squad.

CORNERBACK (5)
Rashard Robinson
Dontae Johnson
K’Waun Williams
Asa Jackson
Ahkello Witherspoon
Note: Will Redmond has been battling an ankle injury for a couple of weeks, and is a candidate for injured reserve. Keith Reaser did not have a strong exhibition season, so it’s a tough call whether to go with him or Jackson, who can also play nickel back.

SAFETY (5)
Eric Reid
Jimmie Ward
Jaquiski Tartt
Lorenzo Jerome
Vinnie Sunseri
Note: Jerome had a strong camp to earn his spot onto the team. The 49ers want to see more out of him on special teams. And that phase of the game just happens to be where Sunseri excels. Adrian Colbert returns to the practice squad.

SPECIALISTS (3)
K Robbie Gould
P Bradley Pinion
LS Kyle Nelson
Note: Nick Rose put himself on the radar for teams who might need a kicker later with the 55-yard field goal he nailed Sunday night against the Vikings.

Report: Packers to sign former 49ers linebacker Ahmad Brooks

brooks-rodgers-ap.jpg
AP

Report: Packers to sign former 49ers linebacker Ahmad Brooks

By Matt Maiocco August 30, 2017
Former 49ers linebacker Ahmad Brooks is landing on his feet, reportedly agreeing to a one-year deal with the Green Bay Packers.

The Packers will sign Ahmad Brooks to a one-year deal that can be worth up to $5M, a source told the NFL Network.

The 49ers ended Brooks’ nine-year run with the team on Friday. The club released him after unsuccessfully attemping to find a trade partner.

Brooks, 33, ranks No. 3 all-time in sacks in 49ers history with 51.5 sacks behind Bryant Young (89.5) and Charles Haley (66.5).

The 49ers said the timing of the release was to allow Brooks a better opportunity to find another team before the start of the regular season.

“Doing it right now is more just in the best interest for Ahmad," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. "It’s a real tough decision. John (Lynch) and I had gone back and forth with it the last few days. Once we really came to the conclusion he wasn’t going to be a part of our final 53, we weren’t going to keep him around just to let him know nine days from now.

"We know there’s a lot of teams that will be interested in him. So we gave him that opportunity to go out and find them.”

The 49ers announced Eli Harold would start at the strong-side linebacker position. Dekoda Watson is expected to serve as a backup with several other players who line up at the “Leo” defensive end position capable to playing that spot, too.

Brooks was twice named to second-team All-Pro. He was named to the Pro Bowl team in 2013 as a key member of the 49ers’ defense, which led the team to three consecutive trips to the NFC Championship game, including an appearance in Super Bowl XLVII.

