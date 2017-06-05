49ers

Carmen Policy: Warriors are new 'gold standard' in sports

By Matt Maiocco June 05, 2017 5:35 PM

The Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers are meeting in the NBA Finals for the third consecutive year.

While that kind of two-team dominance has not occurred in a major American sporting league since the 1950s, there was something similar in the NFL in the 1990s.

The 49ers and Dallas Cowboys met in the NFC Championship games after the 1992, ’93 and ’94 seasons. The winner of those matchups produced the Super Bowl champion each season.

Former 49ers team president Carmen Policy joined the 49ers Insider Podcast and declared the Warriors are now the model by which all professional franchises should be judged.

"I think they’re the new gold standard in terms of organization, style of management, coaching, embracing the players as a family," Policy said.

Policy compared the 49ers’ 1994 signing of Deion Sanders after a second consecutive loss to the Cowboys in the playoffs to the Warriors’ addition of Kevin Durant. Sanders was voted NFL Defensive Player of the Year, and the 49ers went on to capture the franchise's fifth Super Bowl.

“I’ve thought about it often,” Policy said. “And I commended the Warriors and gave them a standing ovation here in my home for doing what they did, with the proviso that Kevin Durant has to fit.

“I also commended that team, because no matter how good Kevin Durant’s intentions, he’s not going to fit if the other stars on the team don’t let him. These guys were part of the recruiting process. These guys were part of the welcoming committee. They were able to look him in the eye and deal with him and follow through on their commitments and say, in effect, ‘This is about the team. This is about the Warriors. This isn’t about Steph Curry. This isn’t about Draymond Green. This isn’t about Klay Thompson. This is about the Warriors winning a championship.’”

Policy, who founded Casa Piena winery in Napa Valley, no longer has any connection to the 49ers. But he said he fully endorses the hirings of coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch. He sent text messages to Shanahan and Lynch to congratulate them shortly after they were hired.

“I think, for a change, there’s some optimism about what’s happening with the Niners structure, in terms of the front office,” Policy said. “Because even when they were winning with (Jim) Harbaugh, you knew there was no harmony in that front office and you knew there was going to be conflict. You sensed that, OK, here we are at the family reunion dinner and, all right, everybody came and everybody’s sitting down, but you’re just so nervous because at any minute, somebody’s going to say something and a food fight will start.

“Kyle Shanahan is totally committed to X’s and O’s and coaching the team and doesn’t want to be the visible and verbal face of the franchise. He wants to coach football. He wants to become a championship-caliber coach with a championship-caliber team. And then you have John Lynch, who is a hard-working guy, one of these people, ‘OK, give me a goal. Once I have the goal, I’ll figure out how to get around all the obstacles.’”

Bethea: Tenure with 49ers 'didn’t really pan out like I thought it would'

By NBC Sports Bay Area staff June 05, 2017 6:38 PM

Following the 2013 season, safety Antoine Bethea left an 11-5 Colts team for a 12-4 49ers squad.

He signed a four-year deal with San Francisco and was expecting to join a perennial contender.

Instead, the 49ers won a grand total of 15 games in his three years with the team. On March 7, the 32-year-old was released with one year left on his contract. Just two days later, he signed a three-year deal with the division rival Cardinals.

On Monday, Bethea addressed his time with the 49ers.

“Yeah, it was fun, because you see the other side of the pillow. You don’t take it for granted. When I first came into the league, man, it was 12 wins every year. It was like, ‘Oh man, this is easy.’ Going to San Francisco, things didn’t really pan out like I thought it would, but at the end of the day I love the game," Bethea said according to azcentral.com.

In his three seasons with the 49ers, Bethea played in 39 games. He intercepted five passes, scored one touchdown, forced two fumbles and recorded two sacks.

“I appreciate coming to work day in and day out, the camaraderie with the guys, Sundays, going out there and playing the game. Even though Sundays didn’t turn out how we wanted them to turn out a lot of the time, you appreciate that. You don’t take this for granted,” Bethea said.

Back in December, with 2-14 season winding down for the 49ers, Bethea appeared on the 49ers Insider Podcast with NBCSportsBayArea.com Insider Matt Maiocco and discussed his expectations when he signed with San Francisco.

“My whole thing was I wanted to go to a team that was a contender,” Bethea said.

“At that time, I couldn’t say that I could see the changes that were going to happen. But there were some big changes that hit us hard. No excuses. We still have a lot of talent in the locker room now. I just think it’s a situation, this team has to get back to that point where you got to learn how to win.”

49ers agree to terms with pass-rusher Dumervil

By Matt Maiocco June 05, 2017 11:13 AM

The 49ers have agreed to terms with veteran pass-rusher Elvis Dumervil, general manager John Lynch announced on Monday.

Dumervil, 33, has 99 sacks in his 10-year career with Denver and Baltimore. He tied his career-high with 17 sacks for Baltimore in 2014. His production dropped off to six sacks in 2015 as he battled an Achilles tendon injury. He appeared in eight games last season after returning from offseason surgery to repair his Achilles.

Lynch wrote on Twitter: "Faithful - Just added another stud to harass QBs. Thrilled to announce we’ve agreed to terms w/ (Elvis Dumervil). Welcome to the squad. #BrickByBrick"

Dumervil (5 foot 11, 250) is likely play the “Leo” pass-rush end position, where the 49ers’ current depth chart includes Arik Armstead, Aaron Lynch and rookie Pita Taumoepenu.

