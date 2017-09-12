Cut by 49ers, LB Ben Boulware details brutal life of practice squad player

Former Raiders and 49ers receiver Randy Moss is among the 108 modern-era nominees announced Tuesday for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2018.
Moss and former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis top the list of the first-time eligible candidates, along with former Chicago linebacker Brian Urlacher and former Tampa Bay defensive back Ronde Barber.
Moss, a six-time Pro Bowl selection, ranks second all time behind Jerry Rice in receiving touchdowns and third all-time behind Rice and Terrell Owens in receiving yards. Moss played two seasons (2005, ’06) with the Raiders. He concluded his career in 2012 with the 49ers. His final game was the 49ers’ loss to the Ravens in Super Bowl XLVII.
Owens and John Lynch, the 49ers’ first-year general manager, enter another year of candidacy for the Hall of Fame. Lynch, who played safety with Tampa Bay and Denver, made it to the final 10 this year, while Owens was among the final 15 but did not advance any further.
The modern-era nominees will be reduced to 25 semifinalists in November. In January, the list will be narrowed to 15 finalists.
Eighteen finalists will be presented to the 48-member Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee during its annual selection meeting on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, in Minneapolis, the day before Super Bowl 52.
The finalists will consist of 15 modern-era finalists, the recently named senior finalists, Robert Brazile and Jerry Kramer, and the contributor finalist, Bobby Beathard.
There is no set number of enshrinees for any year, but the selection process by-laws provide that from four to eight new members will be selected.
MODERN-ERA NOMINEES
*-Finalist in 2017
Quarterbacks
(5) – Randall Cunningham, Rich Gannon, Donovan McNabb, Steve McNair, Phil Simms
Running backs
(10) – Tiki Barber, Earnest Byner, Roger Craig, Corey Dillon, Eddie George, Edgerrin James, Lorenzo Neal, Fred Taylor, Herschel Walker (also KR), Ricky Watters
Wide receivers (13) – *Isaac Bruce, Donald Driver, Henry Ellard (also PR), Torry Holt, Chad Johnson, Randy Moss, *Terrell Owens, Sterling Sharpe, Jimmy Smith, Rod Smith, Steve Smith, John Taylor, Hines Ward
Tight end
(4) – Mark Bavaro, Ben Coates, Ferrell Edmunds, Jay Novacek
Offensive linemen
(21) – Willie Anderson (T), Matt Birk (C), *Tony Boselli (T), Lomas Brown (T), Ruben Brown (G), Ray Donaldson (C), *Alan Faneca (G), Bill Fralic (G/T), Jay Hilgenberg (C), Chris Hinton (G/T), Kent Hull (C), Steve Hutchinson (G), *Joe Jacoby (T), Mike Kenn (T), *Kevin Mawae (C/G), Tom Nalen (C), Nate Newton (G), Bart Oates (C), Jeff Saturday (C), Richmond Webb (T), Steve Wisniewski (G)
Defensive linemen
(11) – La’Roi Glover (DT/NT), Leonard Marshall (DE/DT), Keith Millard (DT/NT/DE), Leslie O’Neal (DE), Michael Dean Perry (DT/DE), Simeon Rice (DE), Richard Seymour (DT), Neil Smith (DE), Greg Townsend (DE/NT/LB), Kyle Vanden Bosch (DE), Bryant Young (DT)
Linebackers (15) – Carl Banks, Cornelius Bennett, Tedy Bruschi, Seth Joyner, Ray Lewis, Greg Lloyd, Wilber Marshall, Clay Matthews, Willie McGinest (also DE), Karl Mecklenburg, Sam Mills, Joey Porter, Darryl Talley, Zach Thomas, Brian Urlacher
Defensive backs (12) – Eric Allen (CB), Steve Atwater (S), Ronde Barber (CB/S), LeRoy Butler (S), *Brian Dawkins (SS), Rodney Harrison (S), *Ty Law (CB), Albert Lewis (CB), *John Lynch (S), Dennis Smith (S), Everson Walls (CB), Darren Woodson (S)
Kickers/punters (3) – Gary Anderson (K), Sean Landeta (P), Nick Lowery (K)
Special teams (2) – Brian Mitchell (KR/PR also RB), Steve Tasker (ST also WR)
Coaches
(12) – *Don Coryell, Bill Cowher, Tom Flores, Mike Holmgren, Jimmy Johnson, Chuck Knox, Buddy Parker, Richie Petitbon, Dan Reeves, Marty Schottenheimer, Clark Shaughnessy, Dick Vermeil
Editor’s note: Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee.