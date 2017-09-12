49ers

Cut by 49ers, LB Ben Boulware details brutal life of practice squad player

By NBC Sports Bay Area staff September 12, 2017 6:14 PM

The business side of the NFL can be brutal even for the most established veterans.

For undrafted players trying to make it in the league, it can be a rough experience.

Ben Boulware is the latest example.

Last week, the 49ers signed the linebacker to their practice squad. Figuring he had found a home with the 49ers, the former Clemson star had big plans for Tuesday. According to his Twitter feed, Boulware signed a lease on an expensive apartment at 10:34am this morning. At 11:52am, he picked up his mom and girlfriend from the airport.

It was looking like a really good day for Boulware, right? According to Boulware, three minutes after he picked up his mom and girlfriend, the 49ers cut him from the practice squad. That's a gutpunch.

Check out the series of tweets from Boulware this afternoon:

Ex-Raiders, 49ers WR Randy Moss among 108 nominees for Hall of Fame

By Matt Maiocco September 12, 2017 5:00 PM

Former Raiders and 49ers receiver Randy Moss is among the 108 modern-era nominees announced Tuesday for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2018.

Moss and former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis top the list of the first-time eligible candidates, along with former Chicago linebacker Brian Urlacher and former Tampa Bay defensive back Ronde Barber.

Moss, a six-time Pro Bowl selection, ranks second all time behind Jerry Rice in receiving touchdowns and third all-time behind Rice and Terrell Owens in receiving yards. Moss played two seasons (2005, ’06) with the Raiders. He concluded his career in 2012 with the 49ers. His final game was the 49ers’ loss to the Ravens in Super Bowl XLVII.

Owens and John Lynch, the 49ers’ first-year general manager, enter another year of candidacy for the Hall of Fame. Lynch, who played safety with Tampa Bay and Denver, made it to the final 10 this year, while Owens was among the final 15 but did not advance any further.

The modern-era nominees will be reduced to 25 semifinalists in November. In January, the list will be narrowed to 15 finalists.

Eighteen finalists will be presented to the 48-member Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee during its annual selection meeting on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, in Minneapolis, the day before Super Bowl 52.

The finalists will consist of 15 modern-era finalists, the recently named senior finalists, Robert Brazile and Jerry Kramer, and the contributor finalist, Bobby Beathard.

There is no set number of enshrinees for any year, but the selection process by-laws provide that from four to eight new members will be selected.

MODERN-ERA NOMINEES
*-Finalist in 2017

Quarterbacks  (5) – Randall Cunningham, Rich Gannon, Donovan McNabb, Steve McNair, Phil Simms

Running backs  (10) – Tiki Barber, Earnest Byner, Roger Craig, Corey Dillon, Eddie George, Edgerrin James, Lorenzo Neal, Fred Taylor, Herschel Walker (also KR), Ricky Watters

Wide receivers (13) – *Isaac Bruce, Donald Driver, Henry Ellard (also PR), Torry Holt, Chad Johnson, Randy Moss, *Terrell Owens, Sterling Sharpe, Jimmy Smith, Rod Smith, Steve Smith, John Taylor, Hines Ward

Tight end  (4) – Mark Bavaro, Ben Coates, Ferrell Edmunds, Jay Novacek

Offensive linemen  (21) – Willie Anderson (T), Matt Birk (C), *Tony Boselli (T), Lomas Brown (T), Ruben Brown (G), Ray Donaldson (C), *Alan Faneca (G), Bill Fralic (G/T), Jay Hilgenberg (C), Chris Hinton (G/T), Kent Hull (C), Steve Hutchinson (G), *Joe Jacoby (T), Mike Kenn (T), *Kevin Mawae (C/G), Tom Nalen (C), Nate Newton (G), Bart Oates (C), Jeff Saturday (C), Richmond Webb (T), Steve Wisniewski (G)

Defensive linemen  (11) – La’Roi Glover (DT/NT), Leonard Marshall (DE/DT), Keith Millard (DT/NT/DE), Leslie O’Neal (DE), Michael Dean Perry (DT/DE), Simeon Rice (DE), Richard Seymour (DT), Neil Smith (DE), Greg Townsend (DE/NT/LB), Kyle Vanden Bosch (DE), Bryant Young (DT)

Linebackers (15) – Carl Banks, Cornelius Bennett, Tedy Bruschi, Seth Joyner, Ray Lewis, Greg Lloyd, Wilber Marshall, Clay Matthews, Willie McGinest (also DE), Karl Mecklenburg, Sam Mills, Joey Porter, Darryl Talley, Zach Thomas, Brian Urlacher

Defensive backs (12) – Eric Allen (CB), Steve Atwater (S), Ronde Barber (CB/S), LeRoy Butler (S), *Brian Dawkins (SS), Rodney Harrison (S), *Ty Law (CB), Albert Lewis (CB), *John Lynch (S), Dennis Smith (S), Everson Walls (CB), Darren Woodson (S)

Kickers/punters (3) – Gary Anderson (K), Sean Landeta (P), Nick Lowery (K)

Special teams (2) – Brian Mitchell (KR/PR also RB), Steve Tasker (ST also WR)

Coaches  (12) – *Don Coryell, Bill Cowher, Tom Flores, Mike Holmgren, Jimmy Johnson, Chuck Knox, Buddy Parker, Richie Petitbon, Dan Reeves, Marty Schottenheimer, Clark Shaughnessy, Dick Vermeil

Editor’s note: Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee.

Report: In wake of Foster's injury, 49ers work out two linebackers

By NBC Sports Bay Area staff September 12, 2017 3:44 PM

With the 49ers uncertain how much time rookie Reuben Foster will miss, the team reportedly brought in linebackers Sean Spence and Donald Butler for a workout on Tuesday.

News of the workouts was first reported by ESPN.

Spence, drafted by the Steelers in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft, spent last season with the Titans. In 15 games, he recorded 35 tackles and three sacks.

Butler is a six-year vet with 85 games and 67 starts under his belt. After five seasons with the Chargers, he played for the Dolphins in 2016.

The 49ers are looking for insurance while Foster recovers from a high ankle sprain. On Monday, head coach Kyle Shanahan was unsure when Foster will be back.

“Not exactly sure on the timetable. We'll see how long it takes him.We're going to put him in a boot for a little bit. But those tend to be a month or more. But I can't put an exact date on it," Shanahan told reporters.

Also on Tuesday, the 49ers released linebacker Ben Boulware from the practice squad and replaced him with defensive back Jarnor Jones.

