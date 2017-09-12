Cut by 49ers, LB Ben Boulware details brutal life of practice squad player

The business side of the NFL can be brutal even for the most established veterans.

For undrafted players trying to make it in the league, it can be a rough experience.

Ben Boulware is the latest example.

Last week, the 49ers signed the linebacker to their practice squad. Figuring he had found a home with the 49ers, the former Clemson star had big plans for Tuesday. According to his Twitter feed, Boulware signed a lease on an expensive apartment at 10:34am this morning. At 11:52am, he picked up his mom and girlfriend from the airport.

It was looking like a really good day for Boulware, right? According to Boulware, three minutes after he picked up his mom and girlfriend, the 49ers cut him from the practice squad. That's a gutpunch.

Check out the series of tweets from Boulware this afternoon:

10:34 AM - Signed expensive lease for my new apt

11:52 AM - Picked up mom+gf from airport to visit for week

11:55 AM - Got Cut#LifeofTheNFL — Ben Boulware (@benboulware7) September 12, 2017

But life goes on. Thankful for the lessons about life the Lord is teaching me everyday. God is still God and God is still good! — Ben Boulware (@benboulware7) September 12, 2017

And I know 100% that I can play and succeed in this league. Just awaiting the right team to believe in me and give me an opportunity. — Ben Boulware (@benboulware7) September 12, 2017

