Dolphins wide receiver: Why isn't NFL brotherhood there for Kaepernick?

By Associated Press September 13, 2017 9:09 PM

OXNARD — Kenny Stills wants to know why more athletes aren't standing with Colin Kaepernick.

The Miami Dolphins receiver has restated his questions from a series of tweets Tuesday questioning the support across sports for Kaepernick, the former 49ers quarterback currently out of football after his protests during the national anthem last season.

"I just feel like the league, it's majority African-American, and you would think more people would come to have one of our guys' back," Stills said Wednesday.

"We talk about the NFL being a brotherhood," Stills added. "They give us this presentation every year about the NFL being a brotherhood, and (if) something wrong is going on to one of your brothers, I feel like we should be there to have his back and speak up for him."

Stills spoke after practice in Oxnard, where the Dolphins are spending the week ahead of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. They traveled to the West Coast early due to Hurricane Irma's devastation of South Florida.

Kaepernick spoke up against police abuses and racial injustices last season, sparking many players to join him in activism. Those players included Stills, who knelt during the national anthem along with three teammates.

Stills had previously said he won't take a knee this year, but said Wednesday that he might re-evaluate his plans.

"It's definitely something that I thought about, but I continue to think that the protest has been really divisive," said Stills, who grew up in San Diego before attending Oklahoma. "I'm trying to do everything I can to get people on the same page. ... I really want to bring people together, and I'm open to having conversations with people and trying and getting all of us on the same page."

Those aren't just postures to Stills, who has participated in public meetings with police and taken ride-along tours in an effort to find common ground. He is also a key contributor to the Dolphins' offense with 42 catches for 726 yards and a team-leading nine TDs last season. Stills is expected to start for Miami this year after getting a four-year, $32 million contract extension in March.

Stills' tweets Tuesday began with a series of questions, which he said were directed particularly at fellow athletes: "Why aren't more players speaking up or protesting? Do you not believe there's a problem? Do you not believe you can create change? Are you worried about sponsors or your contract? Do you not care?"

Stills asked why the NFL hasn't released a statement condemning unarmed shootings of black people. He also asked why the NFL didn't create "a positive narrative about Kap and what he started," but instead stayed silent.

"How can we expect the league to care about something we're not showing we care about?" Stills added.

Although he got plenty of online responses, Stills doesn't think he got many from his fellow NFL players.

"I was really hoping to reach more players," he said. "I don't think many players wrote me back or responded, so that's what it really was for: Hollering at the players. I wanted to see where their minds were at."

Stills also said he was in contact with Seahawks star Michael Bennett, who claims he was racially profiled and had excessive force used against him by Las Vegas police officers last month.

"We've talked through text message, and we're all just trying to be here for each other," Stills said. "I feel like the narrative is kind of going the wrong way sometimes, and so, just to have each other's back and support each other, and I'm really happy to see the things that he's doing. I was kind of at a loss for words hearing what happened to him after the Mayweather fight, and so (I'm) just continuing to reach out to guys and letting each other know that we have our back, and the NFL actually being a brotherhood like we talk about."

By Matt Maiocco September 13, 2017 4:33 PM

SANTA CLARA – The 49ers thought they convinced Elijah Lee to join their organization after he cleared waivers following the league-wide cutdown to the 53-man roster limit.

One week later, the 49ers finally succeeded in landing the rookie linebacker from Kansas State.

The 49ers used one of their 30 official pre-draft invitations on Lee, who they envisioned as a possible late-round draft pick. Instead, the Minnesota Vikings selected Lee in the seventh round.

But the 49ers did not give up on their hope of adding him to the organization. When Lee was among the Vikings’ final cuts after the final exhibition game, the 49ers made it a priority to sign him to their 10-player practice squad. The 49ers thought Lee was coming to Santa Clara, but the Vikings made one final pitch.

“They put on the full-court press,” Lee told NBC Sports Bay Area on Wednesday. “I met with (Vikings general manager) Rick Spielman. We had a good, long talk. I was going to come out here, but the Vikings were a little more convincing.”

Lee got away from the 49ers, which caused a ripple effect. The 49ers would have wanted linebacker Austin Calitro, an undrafted rookie from Villanova. But when the 49ers did not make an commitment to him, he signed with the Seattle Seahawks’ practice squad.

The 49ers ended up adding former Clemson star linebacker Ben Boulware to the practice squad. Boulware, who was in camp with the Carolina Panthers, was apprently deemed too short and too slow for the 49ers. The team released him from their practice squad on Tuesday.

Lee comes to the 49ers to help compensate for the loss of Reuben Foster, who could be out of action four to six weeks with a high right ankle sprain.

This time, the 49ers' offer was too good to refuse. A spot on the 53-man roster comes with a salary of more than $27,000 a week. Lee made $8,200 last week ($1,000 more than the practice squad minimum) with the Vikings.

He could be active to make his NFL debut on special teams Sunday against the Seahawks.

“It’s funny how it all worked out,” Lee said. “One week, I was actually about to come out here. Now, I am here.”

Report: 49ers work out four defensive linemen

By NBC Sports Bay Area staff September 13, 2017 2:55 PM

The 49ers are potentially in the market for a defensive lineman.

The team worked out Tony McDaniel, Ahtyba Rubin, Kendall Langford and Jaye Howard on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

McDaniel started 15 games for the Seahawks in 2013, 14 in 2014 and 11 last season.

Rubin started all 32 regular season games for the Seahawks over the past two seasons.

The 49ers play in Seattle on Sunday.

Howard played for Seattle in 2012 and was with the Chiefs the prior four seasons.

Langford appeared in 135 games (113 starts) from 2008 through 2016.

