Dumervil sets sights well beyond 100-sack milestone

By Matt Maiocco June 07, 2017 7:51 PM

Elvis Dumervil, who agreed to a contract with the 49ers this week, has his sights set well beyond just reaching the 100-sack milestone.

After being limited to nine sacks in 24 games over the past two seasons while struggling with an Achilles injury, Dumervil believes he has plenty of good football remaining in his 33-year-old body.

“If it was a situation where I felt it was my last year, that’s all I have left, I just want to win the Super Bowl (because) I just got one year left on my body, I could have gone about it different,” said Dumervil, whom the Baltimore Ravens released in March.

“A lot of people are confused about where I’m at physically and mentally. . . Mentally and physically, I feel great. I know I have a few years left, for sure.”

Dumervil matched his career-best with 17 sacks in 2014. But his production dropped to six sacks the following season while playing through an Achilles injury that plagued him from training camp. He underwent surgery in February 2016 to repair an Achilles that was 60-percent torn.

Dumervil returned in the fourth week of last season. After playing two games, he was sidelined five more games before finishing the season.

His two sacks in eight games gave Dumervil 99 career sacks in 146 games over 10 NFL seasons.

“The last two years, I really didn’t play because I was dealing with an Achilles injury.,” Dumervil said. “Sometimes you don’t know if you’re hurt or injured. It was a situation where I thought I was hurt. You play through hurt. But I was really injured.”

Dumervil said he spoke with a “handful of teams” during the three months he remained on the market as a free agent but decided to sign with the 49ers because of several factors, including his familiarity with general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan.

In Dumervil’s first two NFL seasons with the Denver Broncos, Lynch was his teammate. Also, Shanahan’s father, Mike, was the Denver coach who selected Dumervil in the fourth round of the 2006 draft.

Dumervil said first-year defensive coordinator Robert Saleh helped sell him on the idea of signing with the 49ers during their meeting in Santa Clara last week.

“I was very impressed with coach Saleh, Robert Saleh," Dumervil said. "I really didn’t know him. But we sat down and talked football. I knew the offense. I’m really not concerned on that side. But I didn’t know the defensive coordinator. That’s why I wanted to go out and talk football. “

Dumervil has experienced a lot of different schemes in his career. During his first seven NFL seasons with the Broncos, Dumervil played under six different defensive coordinators. He said that versatility should enable him to fit wherever he's most needed.

“I’ve been around a lot of different defensive schemes: 3-4, 4-3, defensive end, outside linebacker,” Dumervil said. “I’ve done it. When I sat down with (Saleh), I was very impressed by his style and his vision and the way he makes things simplified. I was very impressed, ‘Man, I like what he’s talking about.’ I think he’s going to be a very good defensive coordinator.

“For me, it’s just a matter of hitting the quarterback. That’s what I envision.”

49ers look to Dial up more tackles for loss

By Matt Maiocco June 07, 2017 7:20 AM

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers' defensive linemen will not be asked to undergo a change in mentality on third downs this season.

Whereas the 49ers were in a read-and-react mode on first and second downs in the past, this year under first-year defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, there is an emphasis placed on getting into the backfield to blow up run plays.

“It’s going to be good,” 49ers nose tackle Quinton Dial said. “It’ll allow me to make some plays and get some TFLs (tackles for loss).”

With the aggressive, one-gap approach on run downs, it also places a premium on maintaining discipline. Last season, the 49ers’ defense was among the worst in NFL history, allowing 2,654 yards and 25 touchdowns.

“If we lose an edge, they can hit a home run on that play,” Dial said.

On the recent day that Dial spoke with NBC Sports Bay Area, he relayed a situation on the practice field on which defensive end Aaron Lynch “lost an edge" when he moved too far inside where he should have been stationed. As a result, the run play went the distance for a touchdown.

Said Dial, “The running back hit his head on the goal post. We all have to be coordinated together and play as a unit.”

Dial was exclusively a two-down player last season. Although he is currently lining up with the second-string defense behind veteran Earl Mitchell, Dial said his goal is to be a man for all downs.

“Being more efficient on third down, that’s what I really want to work on, so I can be an every-down guy,” Dial said.

“Last year, I don’t think I was given a fair shot to do that or coached the right way to use my strengths to use what I got to excel on the field. I don’t think I was used the right way. If you can rush the passer, they’re going to find a way to get you on the field. I’m trying to elevate my game now.”

After recording two sacks in 2014 and 2.5 sacks in 2015, Dial was held without a sack last season while appearing in 14 games. According to Pro Football Focus, Dial was on the field for 187 passing downs and produced nine quarterback hurries.

Dial said he is spending a lot of time working with assistant defensive line coach Vince Oghobaase this offseason to hone his pass-rush skills.

“It’s only like two or three moves, but once I master those moves, you’ll see,” Dial said. “I know everybody labeled me as a first- and second-down player, but I think I can do it."

Ex-49ers CB Brock faces disturbing charges

By Matt Maiocco June 06, 2017 12:21 PM

Former San Francisco 49ers cornerback Tramaine Brock was charged with felony domestic violence and misdemeanor child endangerment, the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office announced on Tuesday.

Brock, who was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday at 1:30 p.m., faces up to five years in prison, if convicted.

On April 6, the alleged victim, a 31-year-old woman, reported to police that Brock had punched her in the face and attempted to strangle her multiple times, including once as she was holding their 1-year-old child, according to the DA’s office.

The argument, she told police, was over what to watch on TV. She was strangled to the point that she vomited and the incident left the alleged victim with visible marks on her neck, according to the DA’s office.

Five days earlier, Brock also attempted to strangle her, according to her statement.

“It takes great courage for victims to come forward,” prosecutor Kalila Spain said in a statement. “But only with someone coming forward can the violence be interrupted.”

Assistant District Attorney Cindy Hendrickson, citing research, said strangulation can cause traumatic brain injury. He encouraged victims to seek prompt medical attention immediately even if there are no visible injuries.

Just hours after news of Brock’s arrest became public, the 49ers announced the release of Brock, who was projected to again be a starting player on the 49ers’ defense.

Brock, 28, started 31 games over the past two seasons. Brock had been a starter since 2013, but he was plagued by injuries that season and again in 2014. He was entering the final year of an extension he signed in November 2013 that would have paid him $3.55 million this season.

“I can also tell you that it wasn’t meant to send a message,” 49ers general manager John Lynch said a week after Brock was released. “I think you let those things happen organically and we did what we felt was the right situation in that situation. It was not easy and felt like it was something that we needed to do.”

