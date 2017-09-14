Elvis Dumervil identifies the key to disrupting Russell Wilson

SANTA CLARA – Elvis Dumervil emphasizes the importance of having a short memory on Sunday when the 49ers face Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks.
It is not necessarily a difficult chore for pass rushers, such as Dumervil, to get close to Wilson. But bringing him down is another thing altogether.
“Effort, man,” Dumervil said when asked about the key to corralling Wilson, who was sacked 41 times last season but escaped from sacks innumerable times.
“Sometimes you might get there and all of a sudden, he’s gone. So you have to be able to pick it up and go on to the next play and make sure you keep coming every day. He’s a competitor. He knows how to win. He’s proven that.”
The Seahawks settled for three field goals in their 17-9 opening-week loss to the Green Bay Packers. While the Seahawks might not have as many offensive weapons as they have featured in the past, they still have Wilson.
Wilson was the Seahawks’ leading rusher with 40 yards on two scrambles. He was under constant pressure from the Green Bay pass rush, which limited his effectiveness. He was sacked three times and completed just 14 of 27 attempts for 158 yards.
“He's one of those guys where you just have to go hard on every snap,” Dumervil said. “We know what he’s capable of doing. He’s a great player. He’s athletic. He can throw the ball anywhere. He’s well-coached. And, watching the film, I really think their line is talented. It’s only a matter of time before they fix it and get it done."
The 49ers’ pass rush was lacking in their opening week loss to the Carolina Panthers. Dumervil, who has recorded 99 career sacks, came the closest to throwing Cam Newton for a loss when he hit his arm as he was throwing in the first half. But he pointed out, "Almost doesn't count."
Said Dumervil, “We all need to get better in every aspect. How can I get back there and affect the quarterback more than I did with Cam Newton in the first game? You always have to look in the mirror and say, ‘What can I do to impact the game.’ ”