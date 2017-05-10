49ers

Ex-49ers guard signs with Chiefs

Ex-49ers guard signs with Chiefs

By Matt Maiocco May 10, 2017 7:57 AM

Guard Andrew Tiller, 28, who started 14 games the past two seasons with the 49ers, signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, the team announced Wednesday morning.

Tiller replaced Jordan Devey in the 49ers’ starting lineup in 2015 and provided an immediately and dramatic upgrade over Devey, who struggled through nine starts at right guard.

Tiller earned the starting job at right guard to open last season, but was replaced after four games. The 49ers wanted to move first-round draft pick Joshua Garnett into the starting lineup.

According to Pro Football Focus, Tiller graded out as minus-3.5 while playing 485 snaps. Garnett was graded at minus-25.6.

Tiller’s signing does not count toward the NFL’s formula for compensatory draft picks. The final day in which signings was factored into the equation was Tuesday.

Tiller, who played collegiately at Syracuse, originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in 2012. He also spent time with San Diego and Green Bay before seeing his first NFL action with the 49ers.

Lynch, Shanahan: 49ers not shopping NaVorro Bowman

Lynch, Shanahan: 49ers not shopping NaVorro Bowman

By Matt Maiocco May 11, 2017 9:03 AM

Veteran linebacker NaVorro Bowman is not on the trade block, according to the 49ers’ top decision-makers.

General manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan issued a joint statement to NBC Sports Bay Area on Thursday morning when asked to comment on a report from former NFL executive Mike Lombardi, who stated the 49ers are shopping Bowman in a trade.

Lynch and Shanahan stated:

“The report that we have been shopping NaVorro Bowman is completely false. From the time we joined the organization, NaVorro has been the consummate professional. It is evident he has been working very hard to prepare for the upcoming season and we have been impressed by what we have already seen on the field. We are looking forward to NaVorro’s future contributions to this team.”

Lombardi is a former NFL executive who was a finalist for the 49ers’ general manager job when Trent Baalke was promoted to that position in January 2011. He made his statement about the 49ers trying to trade Bowman on “The Ringer NFL Show” podcast.

“They are definitely doing that,” Lombardi said. “They’ve made it know that if you want him, he’s healthy, that they’ll be willing to move (him).

“Whenever there is a new coaching staff – and this is an Al Davisism -- whenever there is a new coaching staff, you have to always know that the teams that hire new coaches are going to get rid of players because they want different players.”

“Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch are going to clear out that roster. Bowman is a guy who’s been a leader in the locker room. He’s been part of the team. He had a really good relationship with the old general manager, Trent Baalke, so I think that’s a message they’d send to the locker room that he’s no longer in control any more. He’s available if you want him.”

Bowman signed a contract extension last summer through the 2022 season. He is scheduled to earn $7.5 million in salary and bonuses this season. His pay jumps to $9.45 million in 2018.

“I don’t know who’s going to pay him $9.5 million coming off all the injuries that he’s had, but you can have him,” Lombardi said. “I think that ultimately, you have to make that decision, and I don’t think it’ll be a lot. I think the 49ers will get rid of him for very little.”

Bowman is back on the practice field this spring after sustaining a torn Achilles in Week 4. He missed the entire 2014 season with a severe knee injury. Bowman, who turns 29 this month, is a four-time first-team All-Pro.

Lombardi was first to report during the NFL draft that the 49ers made tight end Vance McDonald available for trade talks. Lynch and Shanahan confirmed that report.

Report: Former 49ers quarterback Gabbert to sign with NFC West team

Report: Former 49ers quarterback Gabbert to sign with NFC West team

By Matt Maiocco May 10, 2017 4:05 PM

Former 49ers quarterback Blaine Gabbert is reportedly remaining in the NFC West.

Gabbert will sign a one-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals, reports Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Gabbert, acquired in a 2014 trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars, started 13 games for the 49ers the past two seasons. He won the starting job at the beginning of last season but Colin Kaepernick replaced him after Gabbert struggled in five starts.

Last season, Gabbert completed just 56.9 percent of his pass attempts for 925 yards with five touchdowns and six interceptions. Christian Ponder replaced Gabbert as the team's backup quarterback for the final three games of the season.

Gabbert entered the NFL in 2011 as the No. 10 overall pick of the Jaguars.

He becomes the first 49ers quarterback of last season to sign elsewhere as a free agent. Kaepernick, Ponder and Thad Lewis, who spent last season on injured reserve, remain as unsigned free agents.

Load more