49ers

Hoyer excited to carry out Shanahan's plan: 'Most comfortable I’ve ever been'

Hoyer excited to carry out Shanahan's plan: 'Most comfortable I’ve ever been'

By Matt Maiocco September 09, 2017 10:19 AM

SANTA CLARA – The team’s most-proven offensive weapon is the reason Brian Hoyer decided on the first day of free agency to sign a two-year contract with the 49ers.

Kyle Shanahan served the past nine seasons as an offensive coordinator before the 49ers hired him as head coach. Hoyer knew Shanahan well from their season together with the Cleveland Browns in 2014.

“That was a big reason why I came here,” Hoyer said. “I knew, having played for Kyle before, how great he was piecing things together. Then, you watch him go to Atlanta and do the same thing, even to a bigger stage really, taking them all the way to the Super Bowl.

“For me it was probably the deciding factor coming out here was just to play for Kyle and knowing that his scheme and the way he game plans games, that was what I wanted to be a part of.”

Hoyer was targeted to be the 49ers’ starting quarterback. He strengthened his grip on the job throughout the offseason program and training camp. The Hoyer-led 49ers open the regular season on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers at Levi’s Stadium.

The 49ers are Hoyer’s seventh team in nine NFL seasons. But this is the first time he has entered a situation as the only reasonable option to be the starter.

“It helps Brian knowing that we believe in him,” Shanahan said during an interview for “49ers Game Plan,” which will debut Saturday at 9 p.m. on NBC Bay Area.

“He knows we believe in him. He's done a good job. We don't believe in him just because we say that. He's earned it with us. I think he's earned it with the players out there. They get to see him on the practice field every day. Players aren't just going to believe in someone just because you say he's your starting quarterback.”

Hoyer took command of his leadership role. He organized a get-together for 49ers quarterbacks and receivers for three days of work and camaraderie at Southern Methodist University in Dallas three weeks before training camp.

The 49ers might not have any Pro Bowl players at the offensive skill positions, but there appears to be plenty of options for Shanahan. Depending on the specific matchup, Shanahan could feature such players as running back Carlos Hyde, versatile fullback Kyle Juszczyk, possession receiver Pierre Garçon, speedster Marquise Goodwin or rookie slot receiver Trent Taylor.

On the practice field, Hoyer was one of the standouts of the summer, as he distributed the ball in nearly equal portions to all of his targets. His ability to throw the deep ball appears to be a great match for Shanahan’s system, which is predicated on using the run game to set up play-action passes.

“One of skills that really stands out to me is as a play-action passer,” 49ers general manager John Lynch said on the “49ers Insider Podcast.”

“The thing that I’ve been incredibly impressed with – and maybe I didn’t see on film – is how good of a deep ball thrower he is. We have a guy in Marquise Goodwin who can go get it. Aldrick Robinson can go get it; Victor Bolden is the same way. You need someone who can put it out there, and he has that in a big way. That has been a pleasant surprise.”

The future of the 49ers’ quarterback situation remains unsettled. But Hoyer gets the first opportunity to prove to Lynch and Shanahan that he is the franchise’s best long-term option – rather than investing big money in a veteran, such as Kirk Cousins, or spending a high draft pick on a quarterback.

Hoyer is not looking ahead because he is having too much enjoyment with his current situation.

“This has been the most fun I’ve ever had playing football,” Hoyer said. “It’s the most comfortable I’ve ever been. Being able to come in day one and kind of be handed the reigns and to having the control and implement the offense and do those things and get all the reps, I think it’s been huge.

“I feel really good about where we are heading into Week 1 and we’ve just got to keep improving. We’ve improved all offseason. I feel like we got better each day in training camp and we’ve got to keep that same mentality heading into the regular season.”

Eagles owner not having it with idea Colin Kaepernick is being 'blacklisted'

jeffreylurie-kaepernick-usatsi.jpg
USATSI

Eagles owner not having it with idea Colin Kaepernick is being 'blacklisted'

By CSNPhilly.com September 09, 2017 9:24 AM

Eagles owner Jeff Lurie refuted the notion that NFL teams are "blacklisting" free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick. At the same time, Lurie was either unable or unwilling to say whether the Eagles would have any interest in signing Kaepernick should quarterback become a need.

"I have no idea," Lurie said Thursday. "We are completely happy with our quarterback situation."

It's true, the Eagles are not looking for a quarterback. Carson Wentz is the future of the franchise, and Nick Foles is one of the best backups in the league, not to mention has close ties to coach Doug Pederson and the organization. There's no reason for Kaepernick to be on the club's radar.

But hypothetically speaking, would the Eagles consider Kaepernick if the need arose? Lurie punted to the front office when pressed on the topic, comparing it to the process the club implemented before signing Michael Vick in 2009.

"Like every position situation, if that happened, we'd have to fully evaluate it," Lurie said. "With Michael Vick, there was a complete vetting of how is he as a teammate? What is his character? What is his potential? What is his football intelligence? Can he be a backup, in Michael’s situation, or third string, in that time period?

"It's a whole series of evaluations. That's how we approach any player acquisition. I don't want to talk about any specific player."

The Eagles signed Vick fresh off a 21-month stint in federal prison for his role in operating an illegal dog fighting ring. It was a wildly controversial decision that led fans to question their allegiance to the team, and animal rights activists to protest the organization.

Hard to imagine a professional athlete could be more radioactive than Vick was at that time — yet Kaepernick just might.

Since opting out of his contract with the 49ers in March, Kaepernick has been met with little interest on the free-agent market. While the 29-year-old is a flawed quarterback, the larger issue appears to be his protest of the United States national anthem, which has drawn criticism from football fans and non-sports fans alike.

While Kaepernick vowed to stand in the future, his insistence on remaining seated, then taking a knee during the national anthem in the past — to protest police brutality and racial injustice — has proven to be about as unpopular as animal cruelty. Whichever team eventually signs him can count on a public backlash, especially amid a political environment that can best be described as volatile.

There are additional explanations as to why Kaepernick is unemployed. There's also no doubt politics is chief among them. Still, Lurie insisted there is no conspiracy or concerted effort on the part of the owners to keep Kaepernick out of the league.

"I think the definition of 'blacklist' is some discussion amongst people to not hire or not approve or something like that," Lurie said. "I've never had a discussion with anybody.

"It doesn't work that way. There's no communication. We're very competitive against each other, the 32 owners. I don't reveal anything. They don't reveal anything. There's no discussion that ever takes place about any player. In my 23 years in the league, I've never heard any discussion of a player like that.

"You keep it to yourself. You have your own strategy."

READ MORE AT CSNPhilly.com

Judge blocks Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension over domestic case

zeke-us.jpg
USATSI

Judge blocks Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension over domestic case

By Associated Press September 08, 2017 3:49 PM

A federal judge blocked Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension over a domestic violence case Friday, setting the stage for a potentially lengthy legal fight with the NFL.

Last year's league rushing leader was already cleared to play in the opener against the New York Giants on Sunday night before the ruling by U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant.

Mazzant agreed with players' union lawyers that Elliott didn't receive a "fundamentally fair" hearing in his appeal and he granted the NFL Players' Association request for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction blocking the league's punishment.

Elliott was suspended by Commissioner Roger Goodell in August after the league concluded he had several physical confrontations last summer with Tiffany Thompson, a former girlfriend. Prosecutors in Ohio didn't pursue the case, citing conflicting evidence.

The 22-year-old Elliott denied Thompson's allegations in sworn testimony during an appeal hearing last week. He also attended the hearing for a restraining order earlier this week in Sherman, about 65 miles north of Dallas.

Arbitrator Harold Henderson turned down Elliott's appeal of the suspension the same day as the hearing in federal court. Henderson ruled that the NFL complied with its personal conduct policy in punishing Elliott and rejected any claims that Elliott's attorneys presented new evidence at the appeal.

Mazzant ruled that Henderson's decision not to allow Goodell and Thompson to testify helped Elliott's case in meeting the standard for an injunction to be issued.

"Their absence effectively deprived Elliott of any chance to have a fundamentally fair hearing," Mazzant wrote.

The union blasted NFL owners in its reaction to Mazzant's ruling.

"Commissioner discipline will continue to be a distraction from our game for one reason: because NFL owners have refused to collectively bargain a fair and transparent process that exists in other sports," the union said. "This 'imposed' system remains problematic for players and the game, but as the honest and honorable testimony of a few NFL employees recently revealed, it also demonstrates the continued lack of integrity within their own league office."

After Henderson's ruling, the NFL filed a lawsuit asking a federal court in New York to enforce Elliott's suspension. The Southern District of New York falls under the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which last year backed Goodell's four-game suspension of New England quarterback Tom Brady in the "Deflategate" case.

The union had sued in federal court on behalf of Elliott last week before Henderson ruled, saying the appeal hearing was "fundamentally unfair" because the running back was prevented from confronting his accuser in the Ohio case.

NFLPA attorney Jeffrey Kessler reiterated most of the union's arguments before Mazzant, who pressed league attorney Daniel Nash for answers on the claim from Elliott's legal team that a co-lead investigator who questioned Thompson's credibility was left out of a key meeting with Goodell during the yearlong probe.

According to the letter Elliott received informing him of the suspension last month, the NFL believed he used "physical force" three times in a span of five days in a Columbus, Ohio, apartment last July resulting in injuries to Thompson's face, neck, shoulders, arms, hands, wrists, hips and knees.

Prosecutors in Columbus decided about a year ago not to pursue the case in the city where Elliott starred for Ohio State, but the NFL kept the investigation open. The league said its conclusions were based on photographs, text messages and other electronic evidence.

The NFL stiffened penalties in domestic cases three years after the league was sharply criticized for its handling of the domestic case involving former Baltimore running back Ray Rice.

Elliott rushed for 1,631 yards as a rookie to help the Cowboys to the best record in the NFC at 13-3. He was a full practice participant throughout training camp but played in just one preseason game, same as a year ago when Elliott missed significant time at camp because of a hamstring injury.

Load more