Instant Analysis: Starters shine, but 49ers lose in last second vs Vikings

By Matt Maiocco August 27, 2017 7:41 PM
BOX SCORE

MINNEAPOLIS – The 49ers exhibited a facet of their offense on Sunday night in front of a nationally televised audience that had been featured on a regular basis during training camp.

The first team offense under the direction of quarterback Brian Hoyer scored touchdowns on the first two drives to supply the early highlights in a 32-31 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night.

Reserve 49ers running back Raheem Mostert took over in the second half with two touchdowns to put the game away. It was the third exhibition game for both teams, and the game in which the starters typically see their most extensive run of the preseason.

Hoyer, who put together a strong summer of play to solidify his standing as the 49ers’ starter, got the Minnesota Vikings’ secondary to bite on a play fake. Then, he delivered a perfect pass to speedster Marquise Goodwin, who got behind cornerback Xavier Rhodes and safety Andrew Sendejo for a 46-yard touchdown on the 49ers’ opening drive.

On the next possession, running back Carlos Hyde got a step on Vikings safety Harrison Smith on a slant pattern and Hoyer delivered a perfect pass that resulted in 24-yard touchdown.

Hoyer completed his first nine pass attempts of the game, and finished the first half with 12 completions in 17 attempts for 176 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions and a passer rating of 143.3.

Rookie quarterback C.J. Beathard opened the second half in place of Hoyer. Beathard completed 7 of 13 pass attempts for 159 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Beathard was not as sharp has he was in the two previous games. But he got some help along the way from Mostert, who took a short pass on a third-and-22, and turned it into an 87-yard touchdown.

Mostert, already one of the 49ers’ core special-teams players, made a strong case for his inclusion on the 53-man roster. He caught two passes for 104 yards and gained 26 yards on four rushing attempts, including a 4-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.

FORCES IN THE MIDDLE
Rookie linebacker Reuben Foster made his presence felt on the first snap of the game, as he stuffed rookie running back Dalvin Cook for a 5-yard loss after a swing pass from quarterback Sam Bradford.

Foster did not stop there, recording a game-high eight tackles in the first half. Neither Foster nor NaVorro Bowman played in the second half.

Bowman, who was replaced when the 49ers went with six defensive backs, was second on the team with four tackles in the first half.

SITTING IT OUT
Starting free safety Jimmie Ward, who was activated off the physically-unable-to-perform list on Wednesday, did not suit up for the game. Ward is returning to action after missing nearly a month with a hamstring injury.

Cornerback Will Redmond (ankle), wide receiver Aaron Burbridge (hamstring) and guard Joshua Garnett (knee) did not suit up.

QUICK SLANTS
--Left tackle Joe Staley was replaced in the first quarter due to a knee injury. The injury did not appear serious, as Staley remained standing on the sideline and did not have much interaction with the team’s medical staff.

--Undrafted rookie Matt Breida was the second running back into the game, seeing spot duty in place of Hyde in the first half. Breida started the second half and put together some nice runs on his way to 29 yards on seven rushing attempts.

--Jaquiski Tartt started at free safety in place of Ward. Undrafted rookie Lorenzo Jerome started the first two exhibition games at free safety.

--Cornerback Rashard Robinson ran stride-for-stride with Vikings deep threat Stefon Diggs on a long route and broke up Sam Bradford’s pass down the right sideline.

--First-year kicker Nick Rose drilled a 55-yard field goal in the third quarter.

--Rookie slot receiver Trent Taylor caught three passes for 36 yards.

--Veteran pass-rusher Elvis Dumervil recorded a sack on a third-and-10 situation in the first quarter to force a Vikings punt.

--Rookie cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon was called for 23-yard pass interference penalty when he did not turn around on a pass intended for Michael Floyd.

--Minnesota’s Jerick McKinnon returned a kickoff 108 yards for a touchdown late in the third quarter. Kendrick Bourne had the best chance when he came up empty on a diving tackle attempt, and McKinnon brushed aside Robbie Gould en route to the end zone.

By Matt Maiocco August 27, 2017 10:05 PM
MINNEAPOLIS -- Safety Eric Reid explained his reason for kneeling in protest during the national anthem on Sunday night in a Q&A with reporters after the 49ers’ exhibition game against the Minnesota Vikings:

Q: You mentioned in the past you weren’t going to protest this season. What changed?
Reid: “I just had a change of heart. A lot of thinking. A lot of praying. Talking to Colin (Kaepernick). When we started last year, if you recall, we said our goal was to raise awareness and shed light on the issues that were happening in our country. I think we accomplished that goal. What I was upset about was the narrative, the false narrative, that were being told about us, people saying that we’re un-American, that we’re against police entirely and the military. That just wasn’t true. At first I thought that was a small sacrifice to pay to get the word out and raise awareness. I settled with thinking raising that awareness was victory.

"Then fast forward to Charlottesville and the country sees what an un- American protest really looks like. That’s when I had my change of heart. Because what Colin, Eli and I did was a peaceful protest fueled by faith in God to help make our country a better place. I feel I needed to regain control of that narrative and not let people say that what we’re doing is un-American, because it’s not. It’s completely American. We’re doing it because we want equality for everybody. We want our country to be a better place. So that’s why I decided to resume the protest.”

Q: Do other teammates express to you that they want to join you?
Reid: “A lot of guys said they wanted to show support. A lot of guys were standing with me, putting their hand on my shoulder, and it means a lot. They want to be involved. The anthem means a lot of things to different people. Some guys don’t feel comfortable kneeling, even though I’ve said a million and one times it’s not about being against the military. If that’s how they feel, that’s completely fine. I would never pressure anybody to take a knee. That’s just my way of doing it. But it means a lot they want to show support by standing with me.”

Q: Did you tell Kaepernick you were going to protest again?
Reid: “Yeah, I talked to Colin a couple times. We stay in touch, constantly. So I did tell him.”

Q: Will you protest throughout the season?
Reid: “I do plan on that, yes.”

Q: You didn’t talk to Kyle Shanahan, but he said you talked to the public relations staff. What plans do you have in expressing to the organization why you’re doing this?
Reid: “Well I had a talk with (49ers CEO Jed York) last year and he told me how he felt about the situation, that he believes it’s my right to do so and he wasn’t going to say anything to make me feel like I need to stop doing it. I think that’s awesome that he just has good heart and allows me to do it.”

Q: On Marquise Goodwin’s support because he traveled to Africa this offseason with Kaepenrick?
Reid: “I think so. That trip they took to Africa, Marquise has told me it was very impactful for him. It is really hard to describe the feeling being African-American and take a trip to Africa the first time. My wife was born in South Africa and I remember when I went there the first time just the feeling I felt, it felt like home and it felt good to be there. So I can’t speak for him but I can imagine that trip helped him with that decision today.”

Q: Is part of this, you see people protesting around the league and you feel you need to finish what you started?
Reid: “It’s kind of validation in the sense that people really see what we were talking about last year is real. I don’t think anybody doubted it was real. But it just means more people want to be involved and speak up about the issues that we have in our country.”

Q: As someone who is scheduled to be a free agent next year, did you think about how other teams might view this?
Reid: “I have. This has been fueled by my faith in God. That’s the only reason I do it. You can’t serve God and money. So if I’m not on the team next year, I’ll be at home unhappy that I’m not on the team, but I’ll be satisfied knowing that I did what I believed was right, and that’s being a voice for the voiceless and standing up for the oppressed.”

Q: Were you honoring Kaepernick with a kiss of his biceps after making a tackle?
Reid: “I did it last week and I don’t think anybody noticed. It’s just a shout-out to my brother. I miss him and hopefully I’ll see him on the field one day.”

Q: Who had their hand on his back during the anthem beside Marquise Goodwin and Eli harold?
Reid: “There were a couple of guys. I think Dontae (Johnson). I’d have to look at a picture. But I do feel there were a bunch of people supporting me, so it felt good.”

By Matt Maiocco August 27, 2017 9:40 PM
MINNEAPOLIS – Starting free safety Jimmie Ward initially thought he further injured his hamstring that kept him out of action for the first month of training camp.

But the discomfort he felt while going through warmups on Sunday night was actually part of the recovery process, according to 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan.

“I heard it was good news,” Shanahan said, following the 49ers’ 32-31 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in the third exhibition game for both teams. “He pulled some scar tissues. in that case, it’s a good thing and not a bad thing.

“You have to break that scar tissue up. Sometimes it can be a little scary and not feel like it’s a good thing. It feels like you’re re-pulling it. He was worried about that, but after getting in here, he was very happy and excited about what happened out there.”

Ward was not scheduled to play in Sunday’s game, anyway. Ward is also not expected to play in the 49ers’ exhibition finale on Sunday night to help ensure he will be in the starting lineup when the 49ers open the regular season on Sept. 10 against the Carolina Panthers.

Shanahan also believes left tackle Joe Staley did not sustain any significant knee injury. He was removed from the lineup in the first quarter as a precaution. He spent the remainder of the game on the 49ers’ sideline without any wrap on his knee.

“I think Joe’s going to be all right,” Shanahan said. “We’ll look at him more tomorrow. He definitely wanted to come back in. I feel pretty optimistic.”

