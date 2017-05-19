John Lynch hires new 49ers director of pro personnel

49ers

By Matt Maiocco May 19, 2017 10:55 AM

General manager John Lynch made his third high-profile addition to his personnel department on Friday with the announcement of Ran Carthon as director of pro personnel.

Carthon assumes the position that Mike Williams held with the 49ers through the draft. Williams worked 14 seasons in the 49ers’ scouting department, including the final four as director of pro personnel. Assistant director of pro personnel Quentus Cumby was also fired after the draft.

"We want to welcome Ran Carthon and his family to the 49ers," Lynch said in a statement. “Ran has a clear vision for how he plans to run our pro personnel department, and was excited about the opportunity to blend his approach with ours. Having previously directed his own pro department, we expect Ran to hit the ground running and help us build the strongest roster possible.”

Carthon spent the previous five seasons with the Rams organization in the same position he now holds with the 49ers. The Rams fired Carthon three weeks before the draft.

According to the 49ers, Carthon’s role will consist of managing “the coordination and day-to-day operations of the pro personnel department, including assistance with the coordination of free agency, the evaluation of the unrestricted free agent market and oversight of the evaluations of NFL players.”

He will be asked to provide input into all personnel decisions when the addition of veteran free agents is considered. He will also provide input into personnel decisions concerning the team’s acquisition of veteran talent through free agency, trades and the waiver system. Carthon will also oversee the scouting reports for upcoming opponents to help prepare the coaching staff prepare its game plan.

Lynch hired two key members of the personnel department immediately following his appointment to the position. He hired former Denver Broncos executive Adam Peters as vice president of player personnel and former Detroit Lions general manager Martin Mayhew as senior personnel executive.

Carthon, 36, had a brief NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts as a running back. He also spent time with Green Bay,  Seattle and Detroit.

His father, Maurice Carthon, played eight seasons in the NFL as a running back with the New York Giants and Indianapolis.

By Matt Maiocco May 19, 2017 7:35 AM

The 49ers reportedly worked out free-agent nose tackle Kedric Golston on Thursday.

Golston, 33, an 11-year veteran, has been a rotational player along Washington’s defensive line through most of his career. He appeared in just two games last season before sustaining a hamstring injury and going on injured reserve.

Golston (6 foot 4, 330 pounds) has been known as a leader in the locker room throughout his career. Veteran Earl Mitchell appears to be the front-runner to win the 49ers’ starting job at nose tackle.

Golston’s workout with the 49ers was reported by the Houston Chronicle.

The 49ers also worked out defensive ends Cedric Reed and Carlos Wray.

Reed (6-5, 269) spent his rookie season of 2015 on the practice squad of the Buffalo Bills. He was among Miami’s final cuts last year. Reed recorded 18 sacks while starting 32 games in his college career at Texas. He went undrafted in 2015. The NFL Network reported his workout.

Wray (6-2, 291) signed with the Chargers last year as an undrafted rookie from Duke. He sustained a foot injury during training camp and was waived.

By Matt Maiocco May 18, 2017 8:45 AM

SANTA CLARA – Quarterback Matt Barkley has lived a suspenseful NFL life since the conclusion of his storied USC career.

Considered a certain first-round pick a year earlier, Barkley had to wait until the fourth round to hear his name called in the 2013 NFL draft. After spending time with Philadelphia, Arizona and Chicago in his first four seasons, it could have been expected that Barkley would remain a free agent for a while this offseason.

Instead, he found a spot with the 49ers on the first day of free agency. New coach Kyle Shanahan targeted Brian Hoyer to be his quarterback. When Matt Schaub decided to remain as Atlanta’s backup, Barkley became Shanahan’s choice among all other free-agent options. Barkley signed a two-year, $4 million contract, including a $500,000 signing bonus.

“It was later in the night, so that day was still a little stressful, knowing everything that was going on,” Barkley said on the "The 49ers Insider Podcast" on NBC Sports Bay Area. “I actually texted Hoyer when he signed here, saying ‘Congrats. That’s a great fit for you. I hope you do well.’

“I didn’t even know at the time that I was a consideration because I thought Schaub was probably going to come with Kyle to be a quarterback here. So when he ended up signing back at Atlanta, things kind of opened up. And I found out later that night when Kyle and (49ers general manager) John Lynch called me. I was pretty happy about it.”

Barkley said he understands and feels comfortable in the offense he is learning with the 49ers during the offseason program. His offensive coordinator with the Bears last season was Dowell Loggains, who served as Shanahan’s quarterbacks coach in 2014 with the Cleveland Browns. Hoyer was on the Browns that season. Last year, Hoyer and Barkley were teammates in Chicago.

“This offense is best-suited for my style of play,” Barkley said. “It’s kind of what I ran in college -- even a lot of concepts that I ran in high school (Mater Dei of Santa Ana), as well.

“This pro-style system, along with the routes that we have, the responsibility the quarterback has to read everything out and get long play calls out and just really understanding what Kyle is seeing and how sees plays and defenses, I think it’s a great fit.”

Barkley ran a pro-style offense during his four-year career at USC. Then, in a bizarre twist, he entered the NFL in Chip Kelly’s spread offense with the Eagles. Barkley might be the only quarterback who has been asked to make an NFL conversion opposite of what has become common.

“I kind of did it backwards, if you look at it that way,” Barkley laughed. “I do think playing for Chip in that offense was definitely a unique experience – to gain experience in that type of offense, running those plays, the zone read and all the different options he ran.

“At the same time, being back in an offense like I am now with Kyle, this is what I’ve grown up playing in football and this is what I know best. Whatever way you get there, the fact that I’m here, this is what I know and do best. Hopefully I’m here for a while.”

