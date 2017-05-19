John Lynch hires new 49ers director of pro personnel

General manager John Lynch made his third high-profile addition to his personnel department on Friday with the announcement of Ran Carthon as director of pro personnel.

Carthon assumes the position that Mike Williams held with the 49ers through the draft. Williams worked 14 seasons in the 49ers’ scouting department, including the final four as director of pro personnel. Assistant director of pro personnel Quentus Cumby was also fired after the draft.

"We want to welcome Ran Carthon and his family to the 49ers," Lynch said in a statement. “Ran has a clear vision for how he plans to run our pro personnel department, and was excited about the opportunity to blend his approach with ours. Having previously directed his own pro department, we expect Ran to hit the ground running and help us build the strongest roster possible.”

Carthon spent the previous five seasons with the Rams organization in the same position he now holds with the 49ers. The Rams fired Carthon three weeks before the draft.

According to the 49ers, Carthon’s role will consist of managing “the coordination and day-to-day operations of the pro personnel department, including assistance with the coordination of free agency, the evaluation of the unrestricted free agent market and oversight of the evaluations of NFL players.”

He will be asked to provide input into all personnel decisions when the addition of veteran free agents is considered. He will also provide input into personnel decisions concerning the team’s acquisition of veteran talent through free agency, trades and the waiver system. Carthon will also oversee the scouting reports for upcoming opponents to help prepare the coaching staff prepare its game plan.

Lynch hired two key members of the personnel department immediately following his appointment to the position. He hired former Denver Broncos executive Adam Peters as vice president of player personnel and former Detroit Lions general manager Martin Mayhew as senior personnel executive.

Carthon, 36, had a brief NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts as a running back. He also spent time with Green Bay, Seattle and Detroit.

His father, Maurice Carthon, played eight seasons in the NFL as a running back with the New York Giants and Indianapolis.