49ers

Kyle Shanahan explains decision to sit healthy Aaron Lynch for 49ers' opener

aaron-lynch-homered-usatsi.jpg
USATSI

Kyle Shanahan explains decision to sit healthy Aaron Lynch for 49ers' opener

By Matt Maiocco September 11, 2017 5:50 PM

SANTA CLARA – Defensive end Aaron Lynch was limited during 49ers practice last week due to a back condition but he was cleared to play on Sunday.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said on Monday the decision to activate him was a “coach’s decision.”

“We had to think of what D-Linemen we wanted up, and we felt we needed some backups inside,” Shanahan said on Monday. “We had the backups on the outside, especially with our Sam position, that both of them could go in and play outside D-end and get us pass rush in our nickel and our base defense.”

Shanahan opted to have newly acquired defensive tackle Xavier Cooper active for the game as DeForest Buckner’s backup. Cooper played 14 snaps in a backup role.

“We needed to make sure Buck has a backup for the type of run game that we thought we were going to face,” Shanahan said.

Lynch tied for the team-lead in sacks his first two NFL seasons with six and 6.5 in 2014 and 2015. Last year, Lynch was limited to just seven games due to a suspension and an ankle injury.

On Sunday, the 49ers generated very little pass rush against the Panthers in a 23-3 loss. The 49ers did not sack Carolina quarterback Cam Newton. The 49ers must find a way to get pressure on Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson this week.

“Cam got outside on us, for the most part,” Shanahan said. “That's a challenge, always. It's going to be a challenge next week going against Russell [Wilson]. So you've got to stay in your lane so they don't escape it and move the chains with their legs. But we've also got to find a way to put more pressure on the quarterback, too.”

Reuben Foster expected to miss multiple games due to ankle injury

Reuben Foster expected to miss multiple games due to ankle injury

By Matt Maiocco September 11, 2017 4:23 PM

SANTA CLARA -- Linebacker Reuben Foster is expected to be sidelined for multiple games after tests revealed he sustained a high-ankle sprain Sunday in his NFL debut.

"It's a high ankle sprain,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said on Monday. “Not exactly sure on the timeline. We're going to put him in a boot for a little bit."

It is common for players with high-ankle sprains to be sidelined four to six weeks. Shanahan said he was not aware of the exact severity of Foster's injury.

Foster sustained the injury on his 11th play on defense. Foster had three tackles and one pass broken up before the injury.

His right ankle was caught underneath his body weight as he tackled running back Christian McCaffrey while Carolina offensive lineman Matt Kalil

After being carted off the field and taken to the 49ers’ locker room for observation, Foster returned to the 49ers’ bench area just minutes later. He stood on the team’s sideline for the remainder of the game.

Ray-Ray Armstrong took over for Foster and registered six tackles. He is expected to remain in the starting lineup for as long as Foster is sidelined.

49ers review: Thomas does not generate pressure

49ers review: Thomas does not generate pressure

By Matt Maiocco September 11, 2017 3:36 AM

SANTA CLARA – Tank Carradine started for the 49ers on Sunday at right defensive end, but rookie Solomon Thomas saw the bulk of the playing time at that position.

The 49ers got off to a rough start in Kyle Shanahan’s debut as head coach on Sunday with a 23-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers at Levi’s Stadium.

Thomas, the No. 3 overall draft pick, played 64 percent of the 49ers’ defensive snaps. Carradine played 46 percent of the defensive plays. Thomas had a rough opener, failing to get any pressure on Panthers quarterback Cam Newton on 19 passing downs, according to Pro Football Focus.

The 49ers got pressure on Newton on only seven of his 27 drop-backs throughout the game. DeForest Buckner provided about the only pass rush for the 49ers with one quarterback hit and four hurries, according to PFF.

Rookie linebacker Reuben Foster played just 11 snaps before exiting the game with a right ankle sprain. In his limited duty, he registered a high grade with three tackles and a pass broken up.

On offense, Zane Beadles had  lowest PFF grade of any guard through Sunday’s games in Week 1. Beadles allowed a quarterback sack – a game-turning sack-strip against Carolina defensive lineman Wes Horton. He also surrendered a quarterback hit and four hurries while in pass protection.

The 49ers’ best performance on the offensive line came from right tackle Trent Brown, according to PFF. Brown did not allow a quarterback pressure on 41 pass-blocking snaps.

Quarterback Brian Hoyer completed 24 of 35 pass attempts, but struggled on passes down the field. He completed just two of 10 attempts downfield for 26 yards with one interception and an on-target deep ball that Marquise Goodwin dropped.

Here is a look at the 49ers’ playing time on offense, defense and special teams:

OFFENSE
Quarterback – Brian Hoyer 57
Running back – Carlos Hyde 45, Kyle Juszczyk 19, Matt Breida 12, Raheem Mostert 1
Wide receiver – Pierre Garçon 50, Marquise Goodwin 50, Trent Taylor 24, Aldrick Robinson 10, Kendrick Bourne 3
Tight end – George Kittle 54, Garrett Celek 14, Logan Paulsen 3
Offensive line – LT Joe Staley 57, LG Zane Beadles 57, C Daniel Kilgore 57, RG Brandon Fusco 57, RT Trent Brown 57

DEFENSE
Defensive line – DeForest Buckner 53, Arik Armstead 51, Solomon Thomas 43, Earl Mitchell 38, Tank Carradine 31, Elvis Dumervil 16, D.J. Jones 15, Xavier Cooper 14
Linebacker – NaVorro Bowman 66, Ray-Ray Armstrong 45, Eli Harold 30, Dekoda Watson 15, Reuben Foster 11
Cornerback – Dontae Johnson 67, Rashard Robinson 67, K’Waun Williams 29
Safety – Jaquiski Tartt 67, Eric Reid 67, Lorenzo Jerome 12

SPECIAL TEAMS
Brock Coyle 19, Mostert 14, Watson 14, Adrian Colbert 13, Armstrong 12, Celek 12, Harold 12, Johnson 11, Keith Reaser 10, Breida 10, Tartt 9, Reid 9, Robinson 8, Bradley Pinion 7, Paulsen 7, Bourne 7, Carradine 6, Kyle Nelson 5, Buckner 5, Armstead 5, Mitchell 5, Jones 4, Juszczyk 4, Taylor 3, Jerome 2, Robbie Gould 1, Garry Gilliam 1, Staley 1, Beadles 1, Kilgore 1, Fusco 1, Brown 1

DID NOT PLAY
QB C.J. Beathard, OL Erik Magnuson

INACTIVE
WR Victor Bolden, CB Ahkello Witherspoon, DB Jimmie Ward (hamstring), LB Pita Taumoepenu, LB Aaron Lynch (back), OL John Theus, OL Laken Tomlinson

Load more