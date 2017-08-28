49ers

Report: Recently released 49ers linebacker meeting with NFC North team

By NBC Sports Bay Area staff August 28, 2017 12:01 PM

The 49ers released veteran linebacker Ahmad Brooks on Friday.

On Tuesday, he will visit an NFC contender.

Brooks is flying to Green Bay Monday to meet with the Packers, according to NFL Network.

The 33-year-old Brooks lost the position battle to 23-year-old Eli Harold.

Brooks was a two-time, second-team All-Pro selection during his nine seasons with the 49ers. He made the Pro Bowl during the 2013 season. He was scheduled to make $4.45 million in base salary with San Francisco this season.

Unknown RB makes special case for 49ers roster spot: 'Hi, my name’s Raheem'

raheem-mostert-49ers-vikings-ap.jpg
AP

By Matt Maiocco August 28, 2017 8:33 AM

Raheem Mostert has been the least-recognized running back on the 49ers’ 90-man roster this summer.

From the beginning of training camp, all the talk has been about starter Carlos Hyde, rookies Joe Williams and Matt Breida, and the bids of two veterans, Tim Hightower and Kapri Bibbs, to land roster spots.

Sitting in front of his locker late Sunday night at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Mostert was clearly having a good time with the attention he earned in the nationally televised game.

“Hi, my name’s Raheem,” he said.

Mostert entered the NFL in 2015. He signed with the Philadephia Eagles as an undrafted rookie. He has also spent time with Miami, Baltimore, Cleveland, the New York Jets and Chicago Bears.

The 49ers originally signed him to their practice squad in November. He was promoted to the active roster for the final game of the season.

The Minnesota Vikings found out all about Mostert on Sunday night. Mostert took a short pass from C.J. Beathard on a third-and-22 play and weaved his way down the field for an 87-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

He added a 4-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Mostert caught two passes for 104 yards and carried four times for 26 yards.

Mostert grabbed the attention of the coaching staff during the summer with his play on special teams. Mostert is one of the fastest players on the team with 4.38 speed. He won the 60- and 200-meter dashes at the 2014 Big Ten Indoor Track and Field Championships. He also played four seasons of football at Purdue.

His speed makes him a valuable commodity on special teams. Mostert is currently working with the first team on kickoffs, kickoff return and punt coverage.

“It’s a big part of my game,” Mostert said. “I want to go out there and change the field position and showcase what I can do. I make tackles. I can return kicks and block. I want to go out there and give it my all.”

Mostert got his chance on offense on Sunday because final cuts are nearing and the 49ers wanted to give him a chance to prove he can contribute in other ways. He certainly appeared to pass the test in most impressive fashion.

“If you can play special teams for us and you do a good job on offense or defense, it gives you a very good chance,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “He’s done a good job on special teams, so I wanted to give him a little more playing time, see what he could do on offense. And, from what I saw out there, he did a real good job.”

Foster plays every snap in first half, as Bowman comes off on passing downs

bowman-foster-tackle-vikings-ap.jpg
AP

By Matt Maiocco August 28, 2017 4:07 AM

MINNEAPOLIS – Reuben Foster has quickly and firmly established himself as an every-down linebacker.

Foster played every snap in the first half and recorded eight tackles as the 49ers built a 14-0 lead at the break Sunday night against the Minnesota Vikings in the third exhibition game for both teams.

He did not play in the second half. Foster and most of the starters will likely next emerge on Sept. 10, when the 49ers open the regular season against the Carolina Panthers.

Meanwhile, veteran linebacker NaVorro Bowman started and played through the first half, as well. But Bowman came off the field when the 49ers brought a sixth defensive back into the game in passing situations as part of the team’s “dime” package.

As a result, Bowman played 24 of the 35 possible snaps in the first half. Bowman was on the field in the 49ers' nickel package, which consists of two linebackers and five defensive backs.

“I know the dime packages he was coming off, so we’ll see how it went, see how it looks on tape and how effective it was,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said.

Here is a look at the 49ers’ playing time on offense, defense and special teams:

OFFENSE
Quarterback – C.J. Beathard 30, *Brian Hoyer 26, Matt Barkley 6
Running back – *Carlos Hyde 20, Raheem Mostert 15, Matt Breida 15, Tyler McCloskey 12, Joe Williams 12, *Kyle Juszczyk 11
Wide receiver – Aldrick Robinson 31, Louis Murphy 27, *Pierre Garçon 23, *Marquise Goodwin 18, Trent Taylor 16, Victor Bolden 14, Kendrick Bourne 11, Jeremy Kerley 11
Tight end – George Kittle 27, Logan Paulsen 17, *Vance McDonald 15, Garrett Celek 9, Blake Bell 6
Offensive line – John Theus 50, Erik Magnuson 33, J.P. Flynn 33, Gary Gilliam 33, Andrew Gardner 33, *Trent Brown 29, *Daniel Kilgore 29, *Zane Beadles 29, *Brandon Fusco 29, Darrell Williams 6, *Joe Staley 6

DEFENSE
Defensive line – Aaron Lynch 33, D.J. Jones 32, Ronald Blair 31, *Arik Armstead 30, Pita Taumoepenu 23, Leger Douzable 23, *Solomon Thomas 23, Sen’Derrick Marks 21, Quinton Dial 17, *Earl Mitchell 16, Elvis Dumervil 15, Chris Jones 14, *DeForest Buckner 14, Tank Carradine 8
Linebacker – *Reuben Foster 35, Alex Calitro 30, Shayne Skov 26, Ray-Ray Armstrong 24, *NaVorro Bowman 24, Eli Harold 14, Dekoda Watson 8, Brock Coyle 7
Cornerback – Asa Jackson 53, Ahkello Witherspoon 43, Keith Reaser 43, *Dontae Johnson 35, *Rashard Robinson 34, *K’Waun Williams 13
Safety – Lorenzo Jerome 55, Vinnie Sunseri 43, *Jaquiski Tartt 35, *Eric Reid 35, Don Jones 1
* -- Starter

SPECIAL TEAMS
Sunseri 20, Armstrong 19, Bell 19, DeAndre Smelter 18, Watson 17, Don Jones 16, Coyle 13, Bradley Pinion 12, Witherspoon 11, Calitro 11, Kyle Nelson 10, Taumoepenu 9, Dial 9, Reaser 9, Mostert 9, Celek 8, Paulsen 7, Jackson 7, Skov 7, DeAndre Carter 6, Tartt 6, Johnson 6, Jerome 6, D.J. Jones 6, Blair 6, Robbie Gould 5, Lynch 5, McCloskey 5, Bourne 5, Adrian Colbert 4, Nick Rose 4, Theus 4, Bolden 4, Norman Price 3, Tim Barnes 3, Magnuson 3, Flynn 3, Taylor 3, Williams 3, Reid 3, Robinson 3, Kapri Bibbs 2, Tim Hightower 2, McDonald 2, Kerley 2, Harold 2, Gilliam 2, Brown 2, Kilgore 2, Fusco 2, Beadles 2, Cole Hikutini 1, Breida 1, Staley 1, Carradine 1

DID NOT PLAY
QB Nick Mullens, WR Tim Patrick, CB Will Davis, WR Aaron Burbridge, CB Will Redmond, CB Jimmie Ward, CB Prince Charles Iworah, LB Sean Porter, OL Andrew Lauderdale, OL Joshua Garnett, DL Noble Nwachukwu

