Report: Recently released 49ers linebacker meeting with NFC North team

MINNEAPOLIS – Reuben Foster has quickly and firmly established himself as an every-down linebacker.
Foster played every snap in the first half and recorded eight tackles as the 49ers built a 14-0 lead at the break Sunday night against the Minnesota Vikings in the third exhibition game for both teams.
He did not play in the second half. Foster and most of the starters will likely next emerge on Sept. 10, when the 49ers open the regular season against the Carolina Panthers.
Meanwhile, veteran linebacker NaVorro Bowman started and played through the first half, as well. But Bowman came off the field when the 49ers brought a sixth defensive back into the game in passing situations as part of the team’s “dime” package.
As a result, Bowman played 24 of the 35 possible snaps in the first half. Bowman was on the field in the 49ers' nickel package, which consists of two linebackers and five defensive backs.
“I know the dime packages he was coming off, so we’ll see how it went, see how it looks on tape and how effective it was,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said.
Here is a look at the 49ers’ playing time on offense, defense and special teams:
OFFENSE
Quarterback – C.J. Beathard 30, *Brian Hoyer 26, Matt Barkley 6
Running back – *Carlos Hyde 20, Raheem Mostert 15, Matt Breida 15, Tyler McCloskey 12, Joe Williams 12, *Kyle Juszczyk 11
Wide receiver – Aldrick Robinson 31, Louis Murphy 27, *Pierre Garçon 23, *Marquise Goodwin 18, Trent Taylor 16, Victor Bolden 14, Kendrick Bourne 11, Jeremy Kerley 11
Tight end – George Kittle 27, Logan Paulsen 17, *Vance McDonald 15, Garrett Celek 9, Blake Bell 6
Offensive line – John Theus 50, Erik Magnuson 33, J.P. Flynn 33, Gary Gilliam 33, Andrew Gardner 33, *Trent Brown 29, *Daniel Kilgore 29, *Zane Beadles 29, *Brandon Fusco 29, Darrell Williams 6, *Joe Staley 6
DEFENSE
Defensive line – Aaron Lynch 33, D.J. Jones 32, Ronald Blair 31, *Arik Armstead 30, Pita Taumoepenu 23, Leger Douzable 23, *Solomon Thomas 23, Sen’Derrick Marks 21, Quinton Dial 17, *Earl Mitchell 16, Elvis Dumervil 15, Chris Jones 14, *DeForest Buckner 14, Tank Carradine 8
Linebacker – *Reuben Foster 35, Alex Calitro 30, Shayne Skov 26, Ray-Ray Armstrong 24, *NaVorro Bowman 24, Eli Harold 14, Dekoda Watson 8, Brock Coyle 7
Cornerback – Asa Jackson 53, Ahkello Witherspoon 43, Keith Reaser 43, *Dontae Johnson 35, *Rashard Robinson 34, *K’Waun Williams 13
Safety – Lorenzo Jerome 55, Vinnie Sunseri 43, *Jaquiski Tartt 35, *Eric Reid 35, Don Jones 1
* -- Starter
SPECIAL TEAMS
Sunseri 20, Armstrong 19, Bell 19, DeAndre Smelter 18, Watson 17, Don Jones 16, Coyle 13, Bradley Pinion 12, Witherspoon 11, Calitro 11, Kyle Nelson 10, Taumoepenu 9, Dial 9, Reaser 9, Mostert 9, Celek 8, Paulsen 7, Jackson 7, Skov 7, DeAndre Carter 6, Tartt 6, Johnson 6, Jerome 6, D.J. Jones 6, Blair 6, Robbie Gould 5, Lynch 5, McCloskey 5, Bourne 5, Adrian Colbert 4, Nick Rose 4, Theus 4, Bolden 4, Norman Price 3, Tim Barnes 3, Magnuson 3, Flynn 3, Taylor 3, Williams 3, Reid 3, Robinson 3, Kapri Bibbs 2, Tim Hightower 2, McDonald 2, Kerley 2, Harold 2, Gilliam 2, Brown 2, Kilgore 2, Fusco 2, Beadles 2, Cole Hikutini 1, Breida 1, Staley 1, Carradine 1
DID NOT PLAY
QB Nick Mullens, WR Tim Patrick, CB Will Davis, WR Aaron Burbridge, CB Will Redmond, CB Jimmie Ward, CB Prince Charles Iworah, LB Sean Porter, OL Andrew Lauderdale, OL Joshua Garnett, DL Noble Nwachukwu