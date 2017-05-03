Report: Reuben Foster's shoulder caused draft fall

Shoulder? What shoulder?
That is the scene Peter King of the MMQB described inside the John McVay Draft Room at 49ers headquarters on Thursday night when general manager John Lynch yelled across the room toward Jeff Ferguson, the team’s vice president of medical services/head athletic trainer.
The 49ers spent most of the first round trying to maneuver back into position to trade up to select Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster. They accomplished their goal with the No. 31 overall pick, as they finalized a deal with the Seattle Seahawks.
The 49ers had Foster rated as their No. 3 prospect in the draft, behind Myles Garrett and Solomon Thomas. Foster plummeted down the draft due mostly to concerns about his surgically repaired right shoulder. But Ferguson confidently confirmed the team's belief that Foster's recovery is going as planned when he suggested the shoulder is of no concern.
Foster sustained a torn rotator cuff in Alabama’s national semifinal game against Washington, he said. He played through the injury in the championship game against Clemson before undergoing surgery in February. Foster said last week he is 90 percent and expects to be cleared for training camp.
But Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the 49ers’ lack of concern is not a sentiment shared around the NFL.
“The surgery didn’t take,” a person described as “a well-placed source with knowledge of the injury” told Schefter.
When asked about reports he could require additional surgery, Foster said, “That’s not accurate at all. I’m fine. I’m on schedule.”
Another source said Foster’s shoulder could be damaged on any hit and predicted he would not make it through his rookie season without requiring another surgery, according to Schefter’s report.
Three players the 49ers waived on Tuesday quickly found employment elsewhere on Wednesday.
Nose tackle Mike Purcell, offensive lineman Alex Balducci and defensive end Zach Moore were claimed off waivers and can immediately join their new teams for their offseason programs.
The Los Angeles Rams claimed Purcell, while Balducci landed on the New York Jets and Moore was picked up by the Carolina Panthers. The 49ers waived 13 players on Tuesday to clear room on their 90-man roster for 10 draft picks and 18 players who have agreed to terms as undrafted rookies.
The 18 undrafted free agents are scheduled to sign contracts after reporting to rookie minicamp on Thursday. The 49ers’ rookies will have practices on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The 49ers must trim one more spot off their roster to account for all of their rookies.
The 18 undrafted rookies with whom the 49ers have three-year contract agreements, according to sources, are:
QB Nick Mullens, Southern Mississippi
TE Cole Hikutini, Louisville
DB Lorenzo Jerome, Saint Francis (PA)
RB Matt Breida, Georgia Southern
OL Erik Magnuson, Michigan
WR Kendrick Bourne, Eastern Washington
OT Darrell Williams Jr., Western Kentucky
WR KD Cannon, Baylor
WR Victor Bolden, Oregon State
LB Jimmie Gilbert, Colorado
OL J.P. Flynn, Montana State
DE Noble Nwachukwu, West Virginia
LB Donavin Newsom, Missouri
OL Bret Treadway, Lamar
FB Tyler McCloskey, Houston
S Malik Golden, Penn State
OL Evan Goodman, Arizona State
DB Zach Franklin, Washburn
The 49ers traded up with the Seahawks to take Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster with the 31st pick in the draft.
Greg Cosell -- your thoughts on the selection?
"I think Foster was the second best prospect in this draft behind (Myles) Garrett," Cosell said on KNBR 680 this week. There's nothing not to like. In fact, I do an excel spreadsheet -- I do strengths, weaknesses, transition -- I had nothing under weaknesses.
"As a player on the field -- and I know there's other issues and that's probably why he dropped; I know there's some injury concerns and perhaps some other things -- but I think he's a high-level linebacker prospect. He's got all the athletic and movement traits that you look for."
The 49ers, who took Solomon Thomas No. 3 overall, considered Foster one of the three best prospects.
Foster tore the labrum in his right shoulder against Washington and underwent shoulder surgery in February.
During his introductory press conference last Friday, the Butkus Award winner said he is on pace to be fully cleared for football activity by the time the 49ers open training camp in late July
"He's a physical player, he's a warrior," Cosell added. "There's not really a weakness physically and athletically and competitively in his game."