Shanahan's career indicates he's ready to adjust on the fly as head coach

By Mindi Bach August 31, 2017 12:24 PM

Change is the one constant in life and definitely, the one constant in life in the NFL. Mastering that change is why Kyle Shanahan is now the 49ers head coach.

“You have to learn how to adjust. Me, going around having to work with different quarterbacks, being on different teams, I’ve been forced to do that,” Shanahan told NBC Sports Bay Area in a recent sit-down interview. “Being forced to do that makes you better, because you start to realize that there’s different ways to succeed. You have to know that from an X’s and O’s standpoint, and you have to be able to commit to it to get your players good at it.

"When you get the experience of trying different things, it does give you confidence. It feels that no matter what the situation is, you can figure out something that gives you a chance to be successful.”

The crux of Shanahan’s experience came as he managed two starting quarterbacks in each of his four seasons as the OC in Washington and continually reworked the offense for three starting quarterbacks in his one season in the same position with Cleveland. But the difficulty of the task before him now is the most monumental.

The 37-year-old was hired to figure out what something will give the 49ers a chance to be successful again. Shanahan seeks balance on offense, defense and special teams. But success starts with the quarterback, he explains, and rolls from there. The head coach, who is also offensive coordinator with San Francisco, is not set on which players are going to roll with him following Thursday night's final exhibition game against the Chargers.

“I’m not sure who the 53 are going to be. Most of the times in my career I’ve gone into this game knowing, ‘Alright, there are just a couple positions we’re not sure about. We’ve got to really watch these two guys.’ I feel much different this year. There are a lot of things that can happen, a lot of things that could change.” 

Such as sending a draft pick to the Lions in exchange for offensive lineman Laken Tomlinson, as the 49ers did Thursday. Teams have until Saturday at 1 p.m. PT to determine their 53-man rosters. But as the trade for Tomlinson hours before kick off indicates, that deadline doesn’t mean much for the 49ers this season.

“We’re going to have the best 53 possible when it’s all said and done, but I know that’s something that might look different in Week 16. We’re going to have to continue to get better throughout this year. Hopefully we’ll be better from it and be better next year.”

Why 49ers should induct Colin Kaepernick into Ring of Honor

By Ray Ratto August 31, 2017 12:00 PM

The San Francisco 49ers are putting a ring of honor (or in its proper capitalized form, a Ring of Honor) at Levi’s Stadium to note the contributions of players who predated the Jed Administration, and for those of you who go for this kind of thing, swell. I mean, if you can’t fill the place with ads for high-end sandwich shops, you have to fill the space some other way.
 
But of all the names of deserving former players there are (I’d guess they could easily race past 75 in one lunchtime staff meeting), the one name that won’t be – and should – is Colin Kaepernick’s.
 
Not for the reason you think, though. 
 
America can’t quit Kaepernick. He is in his way every bit as famous as any 49er ever because, without him saying a word, his name is invoked almost incessantly – as click bait, as a political stalking horse, as a condemnation of the NFL’s ability to locate quarterbacks that don’t sickens its 32 fan bases, as a treatise on what is and what is not patriotism -- all of it and more.
 
Just today, CBS Sports head Sean McManus told Sports Illustrated’s Richard Deitsch that Kaepernick’s protest had an impact on ratings in 2016, only days after Fox’ Mike Mulvihill said just the opposite to Sports Business Journal’s John Ourand. It also came a day after Aaron Rodgers told ESPN’s Mina Kimes that Kaepernick is clearly being blackballed by the league for his social stance, and the same day that NFL.com’s Albert Breer quoted three anonymous general managers comparing Kaepernick’s situation to Robert Griffin III’s.
 
In short, Kaepernick is now the biggest name, at least in terms of other people wanting to invoke it either at random or for a specific reason, in team history. We can't stop. We WON'T stop. Heroin is easier to kick.

Now that deserves some recognition.
 
Not that it would happen this way, of course. Jed York was supportive of Kaepernick when he protested a year ago, but he’s not going to bite his wallet to spite his nose.
 
But while “honor” is clearly an eye-of-the-beholder thing (me, I find him well within honor tolerances), if you’re talking notoriety in this no-subject-left-uncrushed-by-the-news-cycle world, he renders even Joe Montana a “sorry, who is this you speak of” figure.
 
And he doesn’t have to do anything at all to have it happen. Whether that’s honor to you or not, it is damned impressive – impressive enough, I put it to you, to fill the space where a sign for “Al’s Bail Bonds” would otherwise go.

Source: 49ers acquire former first-round guard from Lions

By Matt Maiocco August 31, 2017 9:28 AM

The 49ers acquired guard Laken Tomlinson on Thursday in a trade with the Detroit Lions for a draft pick, an NFL source confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area.

The 49ers will send a 2019 fifth-round pick to the Lions in return for Tomlinson, the NFL Network reported.

Tomlinson, a first-round pick (No. 28 overall) in 2015 from Duke, was the final top pick of then-Lions general manager Martin Mayhew, who currently serves as 49ers senior personnel executive under general manager John Lynch.

Tomlinson, 25, has started 24 of the 32 NFL games in which he appeared during his two-year career. Most of his action came at left guard, where Zane Beadles has been lined up with the 49ers’ first-team offense. Tomlinson appears to in strong position to unseat Beadles in the 49ers' starting lineup for the Sept. 10 season opener against the Carolina Panthers.

Veteran Brandon Fusco has worked with the 49ers' starting unit at right guard.

All indications are that second-year guard Joshua Garnett is not expected to be available for the first half of the season. He is likely to open the season on injured reserve or injured reserve/designated for return. Garnett underwent arthroscopic surgery to repair meniscus cartilage after two weeks of training camp.

Tomlinson (6-foot-3, 312 pounds) ranked No. 64 of NFL guards last season, according to Pro Football Focus' grading system. Fusco, then with the Minnesota Vikings, was 58th, while Beadles was 68th.

