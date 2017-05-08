Sources: 49ers release Harris, Cannon

The 49ers will make at least two roster moves after the team held its rookie minicamp over the weekend.

The 49ers released veteran running back DuJuan Harris and undrafted rookie receiver KD Cannon, sources confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area. It is not known if there are other cuts to the 90-man roster, in addition to Harris and Cannon.

Harris, a six-year NFL pro, appeared in 10 games for the 49ers last season. He carried 38 times for 138 yards while catching eight passes for 115 yards.

Since originally signing with the 49ers on Dec. 22, 2015, he was released and re-signed three times. He recently signed a one-year contract with the 49ers as a non-tendered restricted free agent.

The 49ers also waived Cannon, who ranks No. 3 in Baylor history in receptions (195), receiving yards (3,113) and touchdowns (27). There were 32 wide receivers selected in the NFL draft. The 49ers chose Louisiana Tech slot receiver Trent Taylor in the fifth round.

The 49ers decided to quickly move on from Cannon after seeing him on the practice field and in the meeting room – even after guaranteeing him $45,000 as an undrafted rookie.

UPDATED: The 49ers will sign offensive lineman Richard Levy of UConn, who was one of 56 players who took part in a tryout during rookie minicamp in Santa Clara over the weekend, a league source told NBC Sports Bay Area. Levy is listed at 6 foot 6, 316 pounds. The 49ers will also sign safety Chanceller James of Boise State, reports the Sacramento Bee. James is listed at 6-2, 208.