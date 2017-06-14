49ers

Staley's reaction to new 49ers regime: 'I’m enjoying football again'

By Matt Maiocco June 14, 2017 3:56 PM
SANTA CLARA -- Five-time Pro Bowl left tackle Joe Staley confirmed Wednesday what appeared obvious for the past several seasons inside the 49ers' locker room.

Many of the players were not having a whole lot of fun working in some of the previous 49ers regimes. But, now, Staley said there is clearly a purpose within the 49ers, and he feels a rebirth.

“The energy is back in the building, the excitement level, the attention to detail,” Staley said just moments after the 49ers’ final practice of the offseason program.

“This might sound kind of bad, but I’m enjoying football again. I’m excited to come to work every single day. The last couple of years, there were days when I couldn’t honestly say that. That’s awesome to have that feeling back.”

The biggest reason for Staley’s renewed enthusiasm, he said, is coach Kyle Shanahan, whom he called “the smartest coach I’ve been around.”

First, Shanahan impressed Staley with his honesty. He kept tight end Vance McDonald in the loop when there were trade talks during the weekend of the draft. And Staley said he holds all players to the same high standards.

“He calls out myself and (NaVorro) Bowman the same way he calls out a rookie free agent,” Staley said. “No one’s above anybody.”

Players on both sides of the ball have expressed their amazement with Shanahan’s unique ability to break down a play from the perspectives of every player on offense and defense.

Staley said he had one of those moments Wednesday during a team meeting when Shanahan dissected plays for both sides of the ball.

Said Staley, “Even today we had a meeting, and I looked over at (Daniel) Kilgore – I was sitting next to him in a team meeting – and (said), ‘This is awesome.’ You get chills, almost.

“It’s cool to see football talked about that way. Instead, of ‘Hey, you have to do your job.’ ‘OK. Yes, sir.’ ‘Why do I have to do my job?’”

Staley said Shanahan is able to pinpoint the details of every play that determine why it is successful and articulate it in an easy-to-follow manner.

Staley has been familar with Shanahan's system for a while, he said. He has watched film of offensive tackles Trent Williams and Joe Thomas, who played in Shanahan’s offenses with Washington and Cleveland, respectively.

“I felt I’d be a good fit,” Staley said. “(I’m) excited, but kind of bummed it’s happening in Year 11, and not Year 4 or 3 or 1.”

Shanahan expects 49ers rookie Foster to be cleared for camp

By Matt Maiocco June 14, 2017 12:19 PM

SANTA CLARA – The 49ers expect rookie linebacker Reuben Foster to be cleared for the first day of training camp.

“He's been doing great with his rehab," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. "We really have no concerns. I think he'll be more than ready to go by training camp. That's my feeling. I can't promise that but I'd be surprised if he wasn't (cleared for camp)."

The 49ers were scheduled to hold their final offseason practice before reporting to training camp on July 27. Foster has been held out of team drills.

Shanahan said Foster’s surgically repaired right shoulder continues to make progress. He said he expects Foster to be in pads for the first practice of training camp in which pads are allowed.

Foster, the No. 31 overall pick in the draft, was the subject of national reports that he would require another surgery and could miss his entire rookie season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported, citing a “well-placed source,” that Foster’s surgery “didn’t take.”

After the 49ers drafted him, Foster disputed the reports.

“That’s not accurate at all,” Foster said in April. “I’m fine. I’m on schedule.”

Foster sustained the tear of the labrum in his right shoulder during Alabama’s national semifinal game against Washington. He played in the championship game against Clemson with the injury.

He underwent surgery on his rotator cuff that forced him to sit out drills at the NFL scouting combine in February. Foster was sent home from Indianapolis after an argument with a hospital worker while he was waiting to undergo a physical.

Shanahan: 49ers intern Katie Sowers 'did as good of a job as anyone'

By Matt Maiocco June 14, 2017 7:07 AM

The 49ers announced the addition of eight coaching interns, including the first woman in franchise history to serve in an instruction role.

Katie Sowers worked with wide receivers Tuesday for the first day of the 49ers’ mandatory minicamp as part of the team’s 2017 Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellowship. She is expected to remain with the club at least through training camp.

Sowers worked with the Atlanta Falcons last summer during training camp. She worked primarily with Falcons wide receivers coach Raheem Morris and Mike LaFleur, who now serves as 49ers wide receivers coach and passing game specialist. She also spent significant time as a scouting intern with the Falcons.

“She came in and worked with the receivers and did as good of a job as anyone I've had in the internship,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “We loved having her around. She was eager to learn it, she has played professional football in a women's league in the United States for a while and she's passionate about it.

“Us spending a whole training camp with her, she did a great job and she ended up helping out in Atlanta in personnel throughout the year. She just hit me up a few months ago and said her internship was up over there and asked if we would want to have her here. There was no doubt. She does a good job and we're excited to have her.”

Sowers has served as recreation director and athletics director for the Kansas City Department of Parks and Recreation. She attended Goshen College in Indiana, where she played basketball, soccer, and ran track. Sowers received her master's from Central Missouri State University.

The other interns in the diversity program are:

--Alonzo Carter, in his first season as San Jose State’s running backs coach, will work with the 49ers’ running backs. He served as the head coach of Contra Costa College from 2010 to ’16.

--Nick Ferguson played 10 seasons safety in the NFL from 2000-09 with the Jets, Broncos and Texans. He will work with the 49ers defensive backs.

--Corey Ivy, who appeared in 113 games as a cornerback with six different teams, will work with the defensive backs.

--Jerrod Johnson will work with the quarterbacks after finishing his career at Texas A&M as the school’s all-time leading passer. Johnson spent time with the Eagles, Steelers, Seahawks, Bears and Cowboys but never appeared in an NFL regular-season game.

--Rony Sieperda joins the 49ers strength and conditioning department after serving an internship at the University of Colorado.

--Donald White, who will work with the team’s linebackers, while currently working in his 10th season as the defensive backs coach and defensive passing game coordinator at Laney College in Oakland.

--Rodrique Wright will work with the 49ers’ defensive line. He is entering his fourth season at Sam Houston State and second as the team’s defensive line coach. He previously worked in the Bill Walsh NFL Minority Fellowship with the Seattle Seahawks last year. After being a seventh-round draft pick in 2006, Wright appeared in 13 games with the Miami Dolphins in 2007.

