Thomas' first full-squad practice with 49ers must wait

By Matt Maiocco June 13, 2017 11:28 AM

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers will be forced to wait until training camp to see first-round pick Solomon Thomas on the field with his new teammates.

NFL rules prohibit rookies who have not completed their undergraduate degrees from joining a team’s offseason program on a full-time basis until after their schools' final classes of the spring semester.

Thomas, a defensive lineman chosen with the No. 3 overall pick, is not eligible to join the 49ers’ offseason program until Thursday, which was originally scheduled to be the team’s final day of on-field work during the mandatory minicamp.

Coach Kyle Shanahan has decided to hold practices Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday will be set aside for meetings. Thomas will be allowed to attend meetings on Thursday. The team is then excused until the beginning of training camp in late-July.

This is the second year in a row that Stanford’s late class schedule will have an impact on the 49ers. Guard Joshua Garnett, a first-round pick last year, was allowed only to practice with his teammates for the team’s final minicamp in June.

Undrafted wide receiver Kendrick Bourne of Eastern Washington -- due to a late class schedule -- will not be allowed to join the 49ers until after the conclusion of the team's official offseason program.

Bourne and Thomas were permitted to take part in the rookie minicamp after the draft, but are the only rookies forced to remain away from the team for the duration of the offseason practices.

 

49ers' defense responds after big plays by Shanahan's offense in minicamp

By Matt Maiocco June 13, 2017 3:45 PM

SANTA CLARA – Before the 49ers hit the practice field on Tuesday, safety Eric Reid talked about how offensive play-caller Kyle Shanahan is always trying to set up the defense to surrender a big play.

The use of the run game to lay the groundwork for a big play through the air became apparent Tuesday during the first day of the team’s mandatory minicamp.

After run plays for Carlos Hyde and Tim Hightower, 49ers quarterback Brian Hoyer used a play fake to and coax a blown assignment in the secondary, allowing rookie tight end George Kittle to break free for a 60-yard touchdown.

A short time later, Hoyer struck down the field again, this time with a pass that traveled 45 yards in the air for speedster Marquise Goodwin, who beat the coverage of cornerback Keith Reaser and safety Jimmie Ward for a touchdown.

“When you're moving the ball and scoring points, and hitting stuff in rhythm people can feel it,” said Shanahan, the team's head coach who calls in the plays to the quarterback. “It's usually contagious and it gets going. Then usually you go in and human nature, you feel good about yourself and the other team doesn't and they come out and kick your (butt) the next day.”

The 49ers’ offense did not have to wait that long to come back down to earth. That came during a red zone sequence a short time later.

The offense managed to get into the end zone just once in 10 plays, and that came from the fourth unit. Undrafted rookie quarterback Nick Mullens’ touchdown pass to undrafted tight end Cole Hikutini against the coverage against cornerback Zach Franklin.

Linebacker NaVorro Bowman collected an interception of a Hoyer pass while in coverage against Kittle in the end zone. Linebacker Malcolm Smith batted down a pass. DeForest Buckner had an interception, Aaron Lynch got a would-be sack on a C.J. Beathard pass that safety Vinnie Sunseri intercepted. Dekoda Watson had an interception, and Tank Carradine batted down a pass.

Here are other notes from the practice:

--Mike Shanahan, the Super Bowl-winning coach and father of Kyle, watched the practice session from the sideline.

--Veteran Elvis Dumervil, who agreed to a two-year contract last week, reported to the team but was held out of practice.

“I just want Elvis to come in here, learn the schemes, and really get a chance to meet everyone,” Kyle Shanahan said. “I did want to get him signed fast to get him in here, but we didn’t think getting him involved in the work and everything was important at least for now.”

--Eli Harold got first-team snaps at the Sam linebacker with Ahmad Brooks being held out of practice due to an undisclosed condition.

--Rashard Robinson did not practice. Dontae Johnson and Keith Reaser worked at the cornerback positions with the first team. Johnson broke up a pass intended for Pierre Garçon.

--Lynch had a strong day, including his second sack of the day while working with the second-team against right tackle Garry Gilliam.

--Backup quarterback Matt Barkley hit tight end Garrett Celek on a 25-yard seam route.

--Tank Carradine had a couple of quarterback pressures, along with Arik Armstead. Practice concluded with rookies Pita Taumoepenu and Jimmie Gilbert combining for pressure/sack on Beathard.

--Jeremy Zuttah, who earned a Pro Bowl trip with the Baltimore Ravens last season at center, saw action at right guard with the second-team defense. Zuttah missed a large portion of organized team activities with a hamstring strain.

NaVorro Bowman on Kevin Durant: 'One thing I know about him...'

By Matt Maiocco June 13, 2017 1:09 PM

SANTA CLARA -- NaVorro Bowman expressed pride Tuesday that his old friend, Kevin Durant, rose to the occasion to win NBA Finals MVP for the Golden State Warriors.

The 49ers' All-Pro linebacker also defended Durant’s decision nearly a year ago to chase an NBA championship with the Warriors rather than re-sign with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“That’s nonsense,” Bowman said of the criticism Durant faced. “That’s life. You always want to get better and go in the best situation possible to reach your ultimate goal. Everyone does that throughout life.

“People that’s talking like that, they just want something to talk about, and that was just an easy cop-out. He did a great job of just ignoring it and trusting his choice and living up to what everyone said he better do.”

Bowman and Durant have a friendship that dates back to when they were 8-year-old youth basketball teammates in Maryland.

“It’s just a great thing to see,” Bowman said. “You watch the guy just to get through what we’ve gotten through our entire lives and to understand where he came from. It says a lot about how hard he’s worked. Nothing is given to anyone, but especially on the side where we’re coming from.

“To see the joy in his mom’s eyes. I remember going to their house and seeing his mom get home from work and putting in those hours and seeing her rejoice, see her son reach the pinnacle that he’s been working so hard for his entire life. One thing I know about him, he’ll never be complacent. He’ll always work to get better and go back after it and try to get another one.”

Bowman was not able to attend the Warriors' clinching game over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday. He said he sent Durant a text of congratuations but has yet to hear back from him.

