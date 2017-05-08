Three rookies win roster spots with 49ers after tryouts

The 49ers on Monday morning announced the signings of three players who were among the 56 players invited to Santa Clara to take part as tryouts during rookie minicamp.

The 49ers released veteran running back DuJuan Harris and recently signed undrafted rookies KD Cannon, a wide receiver from Baylor, and Lamar offensive lineman Bret Treadway to make room for the new additions.

The newly signed players are:

S Chanceller James (Boise State): James (6-2, 208) appeared in 35 games (24 starts) and registered 171 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions, three sacks, seven passes defensed and one fumble recovery during his career.

WR BJ Johnson (Georgia Southern): Johnson (6-1, 210) appeared in 44 games with 35 starts. He caught 92 passes for 1,377 yards and six touchdowns. As a senior in 2016, Johnson had a team-high 42 receptions for 600 yards and three touchdowns.

OL Richard Levy (UConn): He started 37 of the 38 games in which he appeared during his career. In the 2014-15 seasons, he started 12 and 13 games respectively at left tackle. As a senior, he moved to right guard.