Three rookies win roster spots with 49ers after tryouts

The 49ers on Monday morning announced the signings of three players who were among the 56 players invited to Santa Clara to take part as tryouts during rookie minicamp.
The 49ers released veteran running back DuJuan Harris and recently signed undrafted rookies KD Cannon, a wide receiver from Baylor, and Lamar offensive lineman Bret Treadway to make room for the new additions.
The newly signed players are:
S Chanceller James (Boise State): James (6-2, 208) appeared in 35 games (24 starts) and registered 171 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions, three sacks, seven passes defensed and one fumble recovery during his career.
WR BJ Johnson (Georgia Southern): Johnson (6-1, 210) appeared in 44 games with 35 starts. He caught 92 passes for 1,377 yards and six touchdowns. As a senior in 2016, Johnson had a team-high 42 receptions for 600 yards and three touchdowns.
OL Richard Levy (UConn): He started 37 of the 38 games in which he appeared during his career. In the 2014-15 seasons, he started 12 and 13 games respectively at left tackle. As a senior, he moved to right guard.
Mike Davis has reportedly found a new home.
The former 49ers running back was awarded to the Seahawks off waivers, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
The 49ers released Davis -- a 2015 fourth-round pick -- last week.
In two seasons with the 49ers, he appeared in 14 games and rushed for 108 yards and one touchdown on 54 attempts. He caught 10 passes for 63 yards.
Davis was inactive for the final eight games of the season
Since the hirings of general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan, the 49ers have turned over more than half of their 90-man offseason roster.
The 49ers announced six roster moves on Monday – three cuts, three signings – to bring the number of players added under the new regime to 50 players.
Lynch has contractual control over the 90-man offseason roster, while Shanahan has control over the 53-man regular-season roster, Lynch said during his introductory press conference.
Here’s a look at the general manager/coach combinations that first brought the team’s current roster to the organization:
Scot McCloughan/Mike Nolan (2)
LB Ahmad Brooks
LT Joe Staley
Trent Baalke/Mike Singletary (1)
LB NaVorro Bowman
Baalke/Jim Harbaugh (13)
DL Tank Carradine
TE Garrett Celek
DL Quinton Dial
WR Bruce Ellington
RB Carlos Hyde
CB Dontae Johnson
C Daniel Kilgore
LB Aaron Lynch
TE Vance McDonald
LS Kyle Nelson
CB Keith Reaser
S Eric Reid
DB Jimmie Ward
Baalke/Jim Tomsula (7)
DL Arik Armstead
TE Blake Bell
OT Trent Brown
LB Eli Harold
P Bradley Pinion
WR DeAndre Smelter
S Jaquiski Tartt
Baalke/Chip Kelly (15)
LB Ray-Ray Armstrong
G Zane Beadles
DL Ronald Blair
DL DeForest Buckner
WR Aaron Burbridge
G Joshua Garnett
CB Prince Charles Iworah
DL Chris Jones
WR Jeremy Kerley
RB Raheem Mostert
OL Norman Price
CB Will Redmond
CB Rashard Robinson
S Vinnie Sunseri
OL John Theus
Personnel department/no coach (2)
K Nick Rose
WR Rashad Ross
John Lynch/Kyle Shanahan (50)
QB Matt Barkley
C Tim Barnes
QB C.J. Beathard
RB Kapri Bibbs
WR Victor Bolden
WR Kendrick Bourne
RB Matt Breida
WR DeAndre Carter
DB Adrian Colbert
LB Brock Coyle
OL John Flynn
LB Reuben Foster
CB Zach Franklin
OL Brandon Fusco
WR Pierre Garçon
LB Jimmie Gilbert
OL Garry Gilliam
S Malik Golden
OL Evan Goodman
WR Marquise Goodwin
K Robbie Gould
RB Tim Hightower
TE Cole Hikutini
QB Brian Hoyer
S Chanceller James
DB Lorenzo Jerome
WR BJ Johnson
DL D.J. Jones
DB Don Jones
FB Kyle Juszczyk
TE George Kittle
OL Richard Levy
OL Erik Magnuson
FB Tyler McCloskey
NT Earl Mitchell
QB Nick Mullens
LB Donavin Newsom
DL Noble Nwachukwu
TE Logan Paulsen
WR Aldrick Robinson
LB Malcolm Smith
DL Pita Taumoepenu
WR Trent Taylor
DL Solomon Thomas
LB Dekoda Watson
OL Darrell Williams Jr.
RB Joe Williams
CB K’Waun Williams
DB Ahkello Witherspoon
OL Jeremy Zuttah