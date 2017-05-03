49ers

York: 'You have to be willing to change path if you've made a mistake'

By Matt Maiocco May 03, 2017 5:14 AM

CEO Jed York and the 49ers are coming off what was universally regarded as one of the most-successful hauls in this year’s NFL draft.

But the 49ers entered with the No. 2 overall pick because the club fell over the past three seasons from 8-8 to 5-11 to 2-14 under three different head coaches. York has been criticized, and that’s the way it should be, York said Wednesday during an appearance on the NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football.”

“That’s who you should question,” York said. “This isn’t where we want to be. We don’t want to be a 2-14 team. And you don’t want to be a team that has its fourth head coach in four years. But you also have to be willing to change path if you’ve made a mistake and know that we’re not going to settle for being a 9-7 team.

“That’s not where we want to be. If you want to make your team great, you have to do everything that you can to get back up to that level. And that’s where we are. And we will get there. We had three NFC Championship games in a row sandwiched between a Super Bowl loss. It’s close, but that’s not where we want to be. We want to be a team that consistently competes for it. And when it’s all said and done, and John (Lynch), Kyle (Shanahan) and I look backward, we want to know that we won more together than anybody else.”

On the final weekend of the season, York fired general manager Trent Baalke and head coach Chip Kelly. He ultimately hired Lynch as general manager to pair with Shanahan, the former Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator, as head coach.

York was in the 49ers’ draft room and watched how the new 49ers regime navigated the seven-round draft with six trades, including two first-day blockbusters that enabled the organization to select Stanford defensive end Solomon Thomas and Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster. Thomas and Foster were two of the top three players on the 49ers’ draft board.

“I don’t know that there’s enough data to assess where are they and where do they stack against everybody else,” York said. “What I’ll say is, I think the draft was a perfect example of how they work together.

“And watching John and Kyle work together, and watching how the scouts and the coaches work together. I have no idea whether it was a good draft or not -- we’ll find out three years from now -- but it certainly worked out the way we wanted it to because we planned for it. We were ready. And we executed because we were all on the same page.”

One of the big questions as the 49ers enter this season is whether the quarterback position is strong enough to win a lot of games this season. The 49ers have gone through a transition at quarterback with the depth chart comprised of veterans Brian Hoyer and Matt Barkley, draft pick C.J. Beathard of Iowa, and undrafted rookie Nick Mullens of Southern Mississippi.

“When you look at Kyle Shanahan, an offensive-minded guy who has history with the 49ers, directly and indirectly, I think he’s going to do a great job – he’s done a great job with Brian Hoyer in the past,” York said. “And I think he’s going to continue to do a great job with Brian. Brian has grown in his career, and I think he’s ready to be a good quarterback for us.

“So that’s a position, until you get your guy, you have to keep taking shots. As much as we compete with the guys up north (Seattle), they did that very well. They signed (Matt) Flynn to a big contract but they still drafted one they like, who happens to be Russell Wilson. And until you’re set, you can never stop taking shots to get your guy at quarterback because that’s what ultimately drives this league.”

By Matt Maiocco May 04, 2017 5:57 PM
Matt-Maiocco
mullens-southern-miss-49ers.jpg

beathrd-us.jpg

The 49ers on Thursday announced contract signings with their six picks selected on the final day of the draft.

The 49ers reached the mandatory four-year contract agreements with the following players:

Fourth round, No. 121: RB Joe Williams, Utah
Fifth round, No. 146: TE George Kittle, Iowa
Fifth round, No. 177: WR Trent Taylor, Louisiana Tech
Sixth round, No. 198: DT D.J. Jones, Mississippi
Sixth round, No. 202: DE/OLB Pita Taumeopenu, Utah
Seventh round, No. 229: DB Adrian Colbert, Miami

The 49ers also announced the signings of 18 undrafted rookies to the mandatory three-year contracts:

QB Nick Mullens, Southern Mississippi
TE Cole Hikutini, Louisville
DB Lorenzo Jerome, Saint Francis (PA)
RB Matt Breida, Georgia Southern
OL Erik Magnuson, Michigan
WR Kendrick Bourne, Eastern Washington
OT Darrell Williams Jr., Western Kentucky
WR KD Cannon, Baylor
WR Victor Bolden, Oregon State
LB Jimmie Gilbert, Colorado
OL J.P. Flynn, Montana State
DE Noble Nwachukwu, West Virginia
LB Donavin Newsom, Missouri
OL Bret Treadway, Lamar
FB Tyler McCloskey, Houston
S Malik Golden, Penn State
OL Evan Goodman, Arizona State
DB Zach Franklin, Washburn

By Matt Maiocco May 04, 2017 4:52 PM
Matt-Maiocco
beathrd-us.jpg

SANTA CLARA – While other quarterbacks around college football were putting up astronomical statistics in their spread offenses, C.J. Beathard compiled relatively pedestrian numbers.

But that was all part of his plan. And it paid off last week when the 49ers traded up into the end of the third round to select the Iowa quarterback with the No. 104 overall draft pick.

“When I came out of high school, I wanted to play in a pro system because I knew that translated a lot better to the NFL,” said Beathard, who arrived in the Bay Area on Thursday and was issued No. 3 with the 49ers.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said he was drawn to Beathard, in part, because he saw him in college running an offense that is more adaptable to the NFL.

“One thing that helps is being able to see guys play the way you’re going to ask them to play,” Shanahan said. “I think that helps with being at Iowa, having watched the system that he’s in. it’s easier to see.”

Beathard said Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and offensive coordinator Greg Davis placed a lot of trust in him to make checks at the line of scrimmage and read defense. He also took snaps under center and called plays in an actual huddle.

Beathard threw for 1,929 yards in his senior season, completing 170 of 301 pass attempts with 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. In comparison, first-round pick Patrick Mahomes completed 388 of 591 attempts for 5,052 yards with 41 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

“It is frustrating sometimes,” Beathard said. “Those guys are throwing for 300 yards a game. But all’s that matters to me is really winning games and over the course of my two years starting, we were 12-0 in the regular season my junior year, and 8-4 last year.

“Obviously, didn’t finish the way we wanted to, but overall we had a successful two years. I’d rather than win a game and throw for 150 yards than lose and throw for 300.”

The 49ers selected Beathard's teammate, Iowa tight end George Kittle, on Day 3 of the draft.

“He basically willed us to 20 wins in two years, so that’s pretty impressive,” Kittle said. “He put the team on his back multiple times in games we might not have been playing well. He’s a guy, when he steps on the field, he steps on the field to win. You look at stats, numbers, it doesn’t really matter because he’s a guy who’s going to get the job done.”

After selecting Beathard to join Brian Hoyer and Matt Barkley on the 49ers’ depth chart, Shanahan cited Beathard’s accuracy. But Shanahan said he looked beyond the less-than impressive 56.5 completion percentage that Beathard compiled as a senior.

“When I look at accuracy, do they throw where they’re trying to throw? You can call a bunch of bubbles and a bunch of quick screens and stuff and you can have someone be the most accurate completion percentage quarterback in the world,” Shanahan said. “That doesn’t mean that they can throw the ball all the time where they want to go. I look at when a guy’s in tight coverage, what shoulder does he put it on? How consistently does he hit a guy in stride? When guys aren’t open, it’s sometimes hard to get completions. It depends on the type of offense you have.

“They’re a little more NFL based where they’re not doing a bunch of bubbles and things like that. They do run the ball a ton. They do a lot of play-action keepers off of it and it’s tough to get completions, though. They’re harder completions. There’s not as many gimme ones and I think when you talk about completion percentage, you’ve always got to look into that.”

