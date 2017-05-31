A's 1B Alonso in second place in initial 2017 All-Star balloting

Yonder Alonso is having a breakout season and the fans are taking notice.
In the initial 2017 MLB All-Star balloting results released on Wednesday, Alonso has the second-most votes among American League first basemen.
Alonso trails only Detroit's Miguel Cabrera and is ahead of Cleveland's Carlos Santana, Kansas City's Eric Hosmer and Houston's Yuli Gurriel.
As of May 30, Alonso has already surpassed his career-high in home runs with 14. His previous season-high was nine in 2012.
In 42 games this season, Alonso is hitting .290/.388/.664 with 38 hits, seven doubles, 14 home runs and 31 RBI. He's currently second on the A's with a 1.6 WAR, trailing on Jed Lworie's 1.7 WAR.
No other A's players appeared on the first round of balloting leaderboard.
FIRST BASE (May31, 2017):
1. Miguel Cabrera, Tigers: 326,952
2. Yonder Alonso, A's: 287,975
3. Carlos Santana, Indians: 270,816
4. Eric Hosmer, Royals: 225,989
5. Yuli Gurriel, Astros: 182,945
The 2017 MLB All-Star Game will take place in Miami on Tuesday, July 11.
Dave Kaval's seven-year run as president of the San Jose Earthquakes appears to be over.
Kaval, who also became president of the A's last year, will be replaced as president of the Quakes, according to multiple reports.
News of the change was first reported by The San Jose Mercury News and The San Francisco Chronicle.
The move is being made to allow Kaval to focus on the A's efforts to build a new stadium.
The Earthquakes will reportedly name Tom Fox, former executive for English Premiere League teams Arsenal and Aston Villa, as new team president.
“For us, it was all about finding the right person. For the long-term, it was the best. But it pulled me very thin in two locations,” Kaval told The Mercury News on Wednesday.
The A's issued a statement to The Chronicle regarding Kaval's transition:
"In his brief time as A's president, Dave has implemented a number of initiatives to increase our organization's profile and connect with our fan base. Under this leadership, the A's are committed to three long-term goals: grow our community impact, build a new ballpark in Oakland and continue the tradition of championship-caliber baseball. This transition from the Quakes will allow him to focus solely on accomplishing these goals."
Kaval and the A's have made it known that they plan to announce the site of a new A's ballpark later this year.
Coming off a game in which they struck out 19 times, the A's have made several changes to their lineup Wednesday in Cleveland.
Rajai Davis is on the bench with Mark Canha patrolling center field. Chad Pinder is playing shortstop in place of Adam Rosales and Stephen Vogt replaces Josh Phegley behind the plate.
Oakland A's:
1. Matt Joyce (L) RF
2. Mark Canha (R) CF
3. Jed Lowrie (S) 2B
4. Khris Davis (R) LF
5. Yonder Alonso (L) 1B
6. Ryon Healy (R) DH
7. Stephen Vogt (L) C
8. Trevor Plouffe (R) 3B
9. Chad Pinder (R) SS
Sean Manaea -- LHP
Cleveland Indians:
1. Jason Kipnis (L) 2B
2. Francisco Lindor (S) SS
3. Michael Brantley (L) LF
4. Carlos Santana (S) 1B
5. Edwin Encarnacion (R) DH
6. Jose Ramirez (S) 3B
7. Austin Jackson (R) CF
8. Yan Gomes (R) C
9. Daniel Robertson (R) RF
Mike Clevinger -- RHP