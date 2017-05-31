A's 1B Alonso in second place in initial 2017 All-Star balloting

Yonder Alonso is having a breakout season and the fans are taking notice.

In the initial 2017 MLB All-Star balloting results released on Wednesday, Alonso has the second-most votes among American League first basemen.

Alonso trails only Detroit's Miguel Cabrera and is ahead of Cleveland's Carlos Santana, Kansas City's Eric Hosmer and Houston's Yuli Gurriel.

As of May 30, Alonso has already surpassed his career-high in home runs with 14. His previous season-high was nine in 2012.

In 42 games this season, Alonso is hitting .290/.388/.664 with 38 hits, seven doubles, 14 home runs and 31 RBI. He's currently second on the A's with a 1.6 WAR, trailing on Jed Lworie's 1.7 WAR.

No other A's players appeared on the first round of balloting leaderboard.

FIRST BASE (May31, 2017):

1. Miguel Cabrera, Tigers: 326,952

2. Yonder Alonso, A's: 287,975

3. Carlos Santana, Indians: 270,816

4. Eric Hosmer, Royals: 225,989

5. Yuli Gurriel, Astros: 182,945

The 2017 MLB All-Star Game will take place in Miami on Tuesday, July 11.