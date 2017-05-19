Athletics

Canha finds comfort zone against Sale, then walks off for A's in 10th

By Joe Stiglich May 19, 2017 11:29 PM

OAKLAND — An early-season ticket to Triple-A Nashville wasn’t what Mark Canha had in mind, but the time in the minors was well spent.

The A’s outfielder says he came back a more confident and prepared hitter, and was that ever apparent Friday night. Canha capped a 3-for-4 night with a 10th inning game-winning homer off Heath Hembree to sink the Red Sox 3-2 and give the A’s their fourth walk-off victory in their past 13 games.

Hembree fell behind 2-0 and then left a slider hanging on the inner half of the plate, and Canha turned on it and launched it over the left field wall, ending an entertaining and well-played game that had the bipartisan Coliseum crowd charged up throughout the night.

To hear Canha tell it, he wasn’t in his comfort zone stepping in against Hembree to lead off the bottom of the 10th.

“Even in that at-bat, I was kind of battling myself,” he said. “My take on the 1-0 pitch was super-rushy and super-jumpy, and I told myself I needed to calm down after that pitch. I told myself ‘calm down, go slow,’ and I saw it really well and put a good swing on it.”

Strangely enough, Canha appeared quite comfortable taking his hacks against fireballing Red Sox lefty Chris Sale, the five-time All-Star and major leagues’ strikeout leader. Sale struck out 10 over seven innings of two-run ball — matching his own modern-day major league record with eight consecutive starts in a season with double-digit strikeouts (a mark he shares with Pedro Martinez).

But Canha lined a double to left in his first at-bat, then got the A’s on the board with a run-scoring triple to right in the fifth.

Canha had faced Sale just one prior time, going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts on Opening Night a year ago when the lefty was mowing down hitters for the White Sox.

“I was a different player at the beginning of last year than I am now,” Canha said. “I just kept telling myself that, and telling myself tonight I’m gonna see the ball better against him than I did. I just had a plan to be aggressive all night, and it worked out.”

Canha went 2-for-19 to begin his season and was optioned to Nashville. At the time, manager Bob Melvin said Canha needed consistent at-bats in order to make a quick return to the bigs. Looking back, Canha believes that stint at Triple-A was important. In the seven games he’s played upon returning, he is 10-for-21 (.476) with two homers and six RBI.

“I needed the at-bats and I needed to make some adjustments,” he said. “I wasn’t where I needed to be. I had some things to figure out. I’m not saying I’ve figured it out, but I’m seeing the ball a little better.”

By Joe Stiglich May 20, 2017 12:08 AM

OAKLAND — Jackie Bradley Jr. turned in the play of the night Friday, a home run-robbing catch in the bottom of the ninth that will live on in highlight shows for the rest of the year.

The A’s turned in their own brand of excellent defense, however, and it was a big key to a 3-2 10-inning victory over the Red Sox that gave them their third win in the past four games.

When talk centers around defensive play, it usually hasn’t been positive for Oakland in 2017. They lead the majors with 38 errors and entered the night tied with San Diego for the major league lead in unearned runs. But they turned in several impressive plays to back starter Kendall Graveman and four relievers in front of a fireworks night crowd of 24,728 at the Coliseum.

“It’s a game where you have to be good defensively. They were too,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “Hopefully that’s not what beats you. A lot of times at the end of close games it does. But it didn’t for us tonight.”

Third baseman Trevor Plouffe, after making a throwing error earlier in the game, made a terrific backhand stop and long throw to first — with Ryon Healy digging the ball out of the dirt — to get Graveman out of a bases-loaded jam in the fifth.

The A’s best sequence in the field came in the top of the seventh with the score 2-2. With a runner on first after Ryan Madson issued a leadoff walk, second baseman Jed Lowrie went up the middle to cut off Mookie Betts grounder and flipped to second for a force out on a close play. Right after that, Betts tried to steal second and catcher Josh Phegley snapped off a quick throw to nail him, with shortstop Adam Rosales fielding the short hop and putting down a quick tag.

Khris Davis added a running catch in the left field corner to end the top of the 10th and set the stage for Mark Canha’s walk-off homer.

Before the game, injured shortstop Marcus Semien praised Rosales’ play at short in his absence.

“He definitely has one of the best arms I’ve seen at shortstop,” Semien said. “He’s doing a great job considering he hasn’t had an everyday role for a while, especially at shortstop.”

With two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Healy launched a drive toward right-center that looked like it might be the game winner. But Bradley Jr. leapt high and made a sensational grab over the wall to send the game to extras.

“He’s a great center fielder,” Healy said. “I don’t know if surprised is the right word. It’s not something I want to see ever again. But hat’s off to him.”

**

Matched up against Boston’s Chris Sale, Graveman pitched well with six innings of two-run ball. He struck out five and walked three over 105 pitches.

Canha crushes solo shot, A's walk off on Red Sox in extras

By NBC Sports Bay Area staff May 19, 2017 9:21 PM

BOX SCORE

OAKLAND -- Mark Canha was sure Ryon Healy had ended the game in the ninth only to be robbed by Jackie Bradley Jr. Canha left no doubt about it one inning later.

Canha hit a leadoff homer in the 10th, one inning after Bradley's spectacular catch, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Boston Red Sox 3-2 on Friday night.

"You never expect a guy to jump up and make an amazing play like that," Canha said. "But then when it happened I was like, `Oh yeah, that's Jackie Bradley out there.'"

Then after Ryan Dull (2-2) pitched a scoreless top of the 10th, Canha capped a three-hit night with the drive to left field off Heath Hembree (0-2) that set off a raucous celebration for the A's.

"It's crazy," he said. "It's a night I'll never forget probably."

The A's overcame the catch by Bradley and a record-tying eighth straight double-digit strikeout game from Chris Sale to win their second in a row in the series against Boston.

The A's would have won it in the ninth except for Bradley. With two outs, Healy hit a drive to center that appeared to have enough to clear the wall and win the game for Oakland. Bradley tracked the ball and leaped as he got to the wall, pulling the ball back into play .

"I knew it was going to be pretty close," Bradley said. "I knew he hit well but from my point of view I thought maybe I had a chance."

Healy put his hands on his helmet in frustration, while reliever Craig Kimbrel pointed out in appreciation.

"I don't know if surprised is the right word but it's not something I want to see ever again," Healy said

The A's managed to get two runs off Sale on an RBI triple in the fifth by Canha and a run-scoring double the next inning by Khris Davis.

Sale finished his night by striking out Chad Pinder and Josh Phegley to end the seventh , reaching the double-digit mark once again. This is the second time in his career Sale has had eight straight starts with at least 10 strikeouts.

"Peripheral stats don't matter in this game," Sale said. "I know people love crunching numbers and they love talking about this and that. They're flashy, they're cool but at the end of the day they don't matter."

Mitch Moreland hit a two-run homer in the fourth off Kendall Graveman for Boston's offense.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Red Sox: LHP David Price lasted just two innings in his first minor league rehab start since straining his left elbow in late February. He allowed three runs and five hits in the 65-pitch outing. He had been scheduled to throw 85 to 90 pitches but came out early because of the lengthy innings. ... 3B Pablo Sandoval (knee) went 0 for 3 in the same game in his first rehab assignment.

Athletics: RHP John Axford (shoulder) rejoined the team a day after throwing one scoreless inning in a rehab assignment for Triple-A Nashville. He is expected to be activated from the DL this weekend. ... 1B Yonder Alonso (knee) hit in the cage before missing his second straight game. He could be back in the lineup this weekend. ... SS Marcus Semien had the cast removed from his surgically repaired right wrist.

ELITE COMPANY

The only other pitcher in history with eight straight double-digit strikeout games is Pedro Martinez, who did it in his final eight starts for Boston in 1999. Martinez ended that season with a relief appearance before striking out at least 10 in his first two starts in 2000.

OAKLAND KILLER

Dustin Pedroia reached on an infield single in the fifth inning, extending his hitting streak against Oakland to 22 games. That ties Hall of Famer Jim Rice for the longest streak ever for a Boston player against Oakland and is the longest active streak by a player against any team.

DROUGHT ENDED

Red Sox OF Andrew Benintendi returned from a needed day off and promptly snapped an 0-for-26 skid in his first at-bat. Benintendi hit an opposite-field grounder just inside the third-base line for a leadoff double in the second. Graveman retired the next three batters to strand him at third. Benintendi finished 2 for 4.

UP NEXT

Former A's pitcher Drew Pomeranz (3-3) faces Oakland for the first time in his career when he takes on Sean Manaea (1-3) in the third game of the series.

