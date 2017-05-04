Athletics

Cotton, A's avoid sweep in Minnesota

By Associated Press May 04, 2017 1:51 PM

BOX SCORE

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Oakland Athletics' slumping offense strung some hits together in a much-needed victory.

Seeing the A's offense have that much success was enough for the Minnesota Twins to send Kyle Gibson to the minors.

Jharel Cotton struck out nine in six innings and Ryon Healy hit his fourth home run of the season to lift the Athletics over the Twins 8-5 on Thursday.

Cotton (3-3) gave up three runs and three hits, and Stephen Vogt had two hits and two RBIs to help the A's avoid a three-game sweep. Santiago Casilla struck out Miguel Sano with the bases loaded in the ninth for his fifth save in six tries, Sano's fourth strikeout of the afternoon.

"There's certain games that are more important than others," A's manager Bob Melvin said after a 2-7 trip. "This was a big one for us, especially when we had a lead early on. We need to finish this game off and have a better feeling going home because better part of this road trip, every day was miserable."

Gibson (0-4) gave up four runs, eight hits and three walks in four innings and was demoted to Triple-A Rochester after the game.

"It's not working," Twins manager Paul Molitor said. "It's putting us in a bad spot more times than not here early in the season."

The A's, who had scored two runs or fewer in six of their previous nine games, tied a season high with 14 hits. Matt Joyce had two hits, two walks and an RBI for Oakland.

Danny Santana, Eddie Rosario and Eduardo Escobar homered for Minnesota, which threatened against an erratic Casilla in the ninth. The closer fell behind Sano 3-0, but battled back to win the confrontation when Sano tried to check his swing but couldn't hold up.

"I was looking for a fastball in the middle. He threw me cutters inside," Sano said. "They never make a mistake over the middle."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Athletics: C Josh Phegley was placed on the 7-day disabled list with a concussion after taking a foul tip off of the mask on Wednesday night. C Bruce Mawell was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock to take Phegley's place. Melvin said Phegley felt markedly better the day after as opposed to a previous concussion. ... LHP Sean Manaea (shoulder) did not throw a bullpen on Thursday morning as originally scheduled. Melvin said he had "a little soreness" and just played long toss.

Twins: Molitor said RHP Nick Tepesch will start on Saturday against the Red Sox. Tepesch has not pitched since being called up from Triple-A Rochester on April 24. Molitor said he likely would be limited to about 75 pitches.

BUXTON'S ROUGH DAY

Twins CF Byron Buxton misplayed a fly ball from Khris Davis in the first inning that helped the A's get on the board. In the second inning, he chased a drive from Vogt to the wall, but slammed into it so hard that the door to the bullpen opened.

In the fifth, he hit the wall hard again, knocking his hat off as he tracked down a deep drive from Matt Joyce. Buxton was removed from the game and passed the initial concussion tests, but will be evaluated again on Friday.

GIBSON'S REACTION

"I don't know that I've had a more frustrating stretch that I can even remember," he said after his ERA ballooned to 8.20. "I completely understand where they're coming from and I've got things that I need to work on. It's a whole lot easier to work on things in Triple-A than when you're trying to win games in the big leagues."

HEAVE HO

With the bases loaded in the eighth inning, Healy was called out on strikes by plate umpire Mike Muchlinski. Healy argued that the curveball from Ryan Pressly was high.

Muchlinski ejected him, but the umpire's day didn't get any better after that. In the ninth inning, Vogt didn't get a glove on a breaking ball from Casilla, and it hit the umpire right in the groin.

Muchlinski fell to the dirt, but remained in the game.

UP NEXT

Athletics: Oakland heads back home for six straight games, starting with Detroit on Friday night. RHP Andrew Triggs (4-1, 1.84) will start the opener for the A's.

Twins: Minnesota stays home for a series against the Boston Red Sox that begins on Friday with RHP Phil Hughes (4-1, 5.06) facing Red Sox LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (1-1, 2.70).

Instant Replay: Fulmer outduels Triggs as A's fall to Tigers

By Joe Stiglich May 05, 2017 9:59 PM

BOX SCORE

OAKLAND — The A’s installed a “Holy Toledo” sign beyond the center field wall at the Coliseum that’s meant to light up after a great play.

All they did Friday was save on the electric bill.

Highlights were few and far between in a 7-2 loss to the Detroit Tigers that opened a six-game homestand. Rather than build on a morale-boosting win in Minnesota the day before, the A’s reverted to old habits Friday.

Squandered scoring opportunities and defensive miscues marked their ninth loss in the past 11 games. Oakland went 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position, failing to break through against 2016 American League Rookie of the Year Michael Fulmer (3-1). The Tigers right-hander went eight innings and struck out nine to get the win.

Jim Adduci’s three-run triple in the sixth was the most damaging blow, turning a 2-0 Detroit lead into 5-0. The A’s committed two errors, both leading to Tigers runs, and a crowd that hoped the A’s might build on the momentum of Thursday’s 8-5 win over the Twins wound up going home disappointed.

The A’s installed the “Holy Toledo” sign in tribute to former broadcaster Bill King, who will enter the Hall of Fame this summer. But the sign, which debuted Friday, was never activated as a game-turning play from the home team never materialized.

Starting pitching report:
Andrew Triggs (4-2) was shown the exit in the sixth after giving up Adduci’s three-run triple down the right-field line that put Detroit up 5-0. Until then, the right-hander couldn’t be faulted for much. He pitched his way out of a bases-loaded jam in the first by coaxing Justin Upton into a 6-4-3 double play. The Tigers’ two-run rally in the third started with Adam Rosales’ fielding error, then the most damaging hit of the inning wound up being Victor Martinez’s grounder that found a hole for a two-run single.

But trouble hit in the sixth, when Martinez got things going with a one-out double. Upton hit a comebacker that ricocheted off Triggs for a hit that put runners on the corners. Triggs fanned the flames by walking Tyler Collins to load the bases, and Adduci followed with his triple that landed just inside the right field line, clearing the bases and turning a 2-0 game into 5-0.

Bullpen report:
Rookie relievers Josh Smith and Bobby Wahl got some work after the A’s fell behind. Smith, in his A’s debut, gave up two runs (one earned) in two innings. Wahl struck out two in a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

At the plate:
The A’s loaded the bases with one out in the third, but Matt Joyce struck out and Jed Lowrie grounded out. Joyce came up again with a runner in scoring position and struck out on an indecisive wave at the third strike. Yonder Alonso had both RBI for the A’s, and Rajai Davis collected career hit No. 1,000 in the ninth.

In the field:
The A’s committed two more errors Friday, giving them nine in their past nine games. Rosales mishandled Jose Iglesias’ slow bouncer in the third, kickstarting Detroit’s first rally. Then third baseman Trevor Plouffe had Andrew Romine’s grounder deflect off him in the eighth, which aided another rally. Ugliness ….

Attendance:
A crowd of 17,529 was on hand.

Up next:
Jesse Hahn (1-2, 2.53) should bring some good vibes into Saturday night’s start. He’s 3-0 with a 1.64 ERA in three career appearances against Detroit, including a shutout which came on Memorial Day 2015 at the Coliseum. Hahn will be opposed by Jordan Zimmerman (3-1, 6.18) in the 6:05 p.m. game.

A's lineup: Rajai Davis back in, Healy out in opener vs Tigers

By NBC Sports Bay Area staff May 05, 2017 3:35 PM

After getting Thursday off in Minnesota, Rajai Davis is leading off in the series opener against the Tigers on Friday night.

After getting Thursday off in Minnesota, Rajai Davis is leading off in the series opener against the Tigers on Friday night.

Detroit Tigers:
1. Andrew Romine (S) 2B
2. Nicholas Castellanos (R) 3B
3. Miguel Cabrera (R) 1B
4. Victor Martinez (S) DH
5. Justin Upton (R) LF
6. Tyler Collins (L) CF
7. Jim Adduci (L) RF
8. James McCann (R) C
9. Jose Iglesias (R) SS
Michael Fulmer -- RHP

Oakland A's:
1. Rajai Davis (R) CF
2. Matt Joyce (L) RF
3. Jed Lowrie (S) 2B
4. Khris Davis (R) LF
5. Yonder Alonso (L) 1B
6. Stephen Vogt (L) DH
7. Trevor Plouffe (R) 3B
8. Bruce Maxwell (L) C
9. Adam Rosales (R) SS
Andrew Triggs -- RHP

 

