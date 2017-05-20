Athletics

A's crush four homers, win third straight against Red Sox

By Associated Press May 20, 2017 4:28 PM

OAKLAND -- Chad Pinder hit a monster home run and Khris Davis and Mark Canha also connected in the fifth inning, and the Oakland Athletics cleared the fences four times in all to beat the Boston Red Sox 8-3 on Saturday for their third straight win.

Hanley Ramirez homered for Boston, which has lost three in a row.

Jed Lowrie had a solo shot in the sixth for Oakland, which leads the AL with 63 home runs. A's manager Bob Melvin didn't see any of them in person after being ejected in the second inning.

While no official records are kept, the A's said Pinder's deep drive into the plaza reserved section is believed to be just the fourth home run to reach the second-deck seating level since it was built in 1996. San Francisco's Jarrett Parker had the last one in 2015 and Larry Walker did it for Colorado in 1999. Mark McGwire hit one that far against Cleveland in 1996.

Canha homered leading off the fifth against Ben Taylor (0-1). On Friday night, Canha connected in the 10th to give the A's a 3-2 win.

Sean Manaea (2-3) allowed two earned runs in five innings.

Dustin Pedroia's single in the fifth gave Boston a 3-2 lead. Taylor relieved Red Sox starter Drew Pomeranz in the bottom half and the A's knocked him out before he retired a single batter, scoring five runs in all.

Melvin was ejected for the first time this year in the bottom of the second when he argued with third base umpire and crew chief Mike Winters.

Josh Phegley hit a swinging bunt RBI single that Boston catcher Christian Vazquez scooped up and threw wildly past first down the right field line. Initially, Pinder also came home on the play and Phegley reached third, but the umpires conferred and each had to go back a base, enraging Melvin. Oakland then tied the game at 2.

Pomeranz labored through four innings against his former club, striking out six but throwing 97 pitches.

Pedroia owns a 23-game hitting streak against the A's, the longest active streak in baseball for one player against any single team.

TRAINER'S ROOM:
Red Sox: LHP David Price is scheduled to make one more minor league rehab start with Triple-A Pawtucket on Wednesday before he rejoins the Red Sox for his long-awaited season debut. Price pitched two rough innings Friday night in Buffalo, New York, then returned to Boston and was working out at Fenway Park on Saturday. He will throw a light bullpen Sunday. ... 1B Mitch Moreland rested with Josh Rutledge playing first. Farrell hopes to get 2B Pedroia a break in Sunday's series finale so he has two full days off with no game Monday.

Athletics: RHP Ryan Dull (2-2), who pitched a scoreless top of the 10th Friday night as the winning pitcher, went on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right knee after he felt discomfort in the knee on the first pitch he threw to Moreland - the fourth and final batter of the inning. He was scheduled for an MRI exam Saturday. "We're hoping it's not a big deal," Melvin said. RHP John Axford, yet to pitch for the A's this season because of a strained shoulder, came off the DL. ... RHP Daniel Mengden also came off the DL and was optioned him to Triple-A Nashville. ... 1B Yonder Alonso missed his third straight game nursing a sore left knee.

UP NEXT:
Red Sox: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (2-1, 3.05 ERA) took a no-hit bid 7 2-3 innings in his lone start against Oakland last Sept. 4.

Athletics: RHP Andrew Triggs (5-2, 2.12) has gone two straight starts without surrendering a hit to a left-handed batter (0-for-17).

By NBC Sports Bay Area staff May 20, 2017 11:17 AM

After a dramatic win Friday night, the A's look to make it two straight against the Red Sox. Manager Bob Melvin has issued his lineup in support of Sean Manaea.

Boston Red Sox (21-20)

1. Mookie Betts (R) RF
2. Dustin Pedroia (R) 2B
3. Xander Bogaerts (R) SS
4. Hanley Ramirez (R) DH
5. Chris Young (R) LF
6. Andrew Benintendi (L) CF
7. Josh Rutledge (R) 1B
8. Christian Vazquez (R) C
9. Deven Marrero (R) 3B
Drew Pomeranz -- LHP

Oakland A's (19-23)

1. Rajai Davis (R) CF
2. Mark Canha (R) RF
3. Jed Lowrie (S) 2B
4. Khris Davis (R) LF
5. Trevor Plouffe (R) 3B
6. Ryon Healy (R) 1B
7. Chad Pinder (R) DH
8. Josh Phegley (R) C
9. Adam Rosales (R) SS
Sean Manaea -- LHP

By Joe Stiglich May 20, 2017 12:08 AM

OAKLAND — Jackie Bradley Jr. turned in the play of the night Friday, a home run-robbing catch in the bottom of the ninth that will live on in highlight shows for the rest of the year.

The A’s turned in their own brand of excellent defense, however, and it was a big key to a 3-2 10-inning victory over the Red Sox that gave them their third win in the past four games.

When talk centers around defensive play, it usually hasn’t been positive for Oakland in 2017. They lead the majors with 38 errors and entered the night tied with San Diego for the major league lead in unearned runs. But they turned in several impressive plays to back starter Kendall Graveman and four relievers in front of a fireworks night crowd of 24,728 at the Coliseum.

“It’s a game where you have to be good defensively. They were too,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “Hopefully that’s not what beats you. A lot of times at the end of close games it does. But it didn’t for us tonight.”

Third baseman Trevor Plouffe, after making a throwing error earlier in the game, made a terrific backhand stop and long throw to first — with Ryon Healy digging the ball out of the dirt — to get Graveman out of a bases-loaded jam in the fifth.

The A’s best sequence in the field came in the top of the seventh with the score 2-2. With a runner on first after Ryan Madson issued a leadoff walk, second baseman Jed Lowrie went up the middle to cut off Mookie Betts grounder and flipped to second for a force out on a close play. Right after that, Betts tried to steal second and catcher Josh Phegley snapped off a quick throw to nail him, with shortstop Adam Rosales fielding the short hop and putting down a quick tag.

Khris Davis added a running catch in the left field corner to end the top of the 10th and set the stage for Mark Canha’s walk-off homer.

Before the game, injured shortstop Marcus Semien praised Rosales’ play at short in his absence.

“He definitely has one of the best arms I’ve seen at shortstop,” Semien said. “He’s doing a great job considering he hasn’t had an everyday role for a while, especially at shortstop.”

With two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Healy launched a drive toward right-center that looked like it might be the game winner. But Bradley Jr. leapt high and made a sensational grab over the wall to send the game to extras.

“He’s a great center fielder,” Healy said. “I don’t know if surprised is the right word. It’s not something I want to see ever again. But hat’s off to him.”

Matched up against Boston’s Chris Sale, Graveman pitched well with six innings of two-run ball. He struck out five and walked three over 105 pitches.

