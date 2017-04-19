Athletics

A's crush three homers, blow out Rangers in finale

A's crush three homers, blow out Rangers in finale

By NBC Sports Bay Area staff April 19, 2017 3:20 PM

BOX SCORE

OAKLAND -- Not long after hitting his second home run of the season Yonder Alonso stood in front of his locker and let out a deep breath, then smiled when asked what it is like to watch Oakland teammate Khris Davis at the plate.

"Special, man, special," Alonso said. "Everybody here can see how he's matured as a hitter. He's swinging at strikes. He's patient. When it's time to swing, he lets it go."

Davis hit his seventh home run this season as the Athletics routed the Texas Rangers 9-1 on Wednesday.

It is the 13th home run Davis has hit against the Rangers in his career and the fifth he has hit this season at the Coliseum.

"I like coming to this ballpark," Davis said. "It's a grungy stadium, but I don't need the fancy art, high-tech stadium to perform. I just go out there and play."

Chad Pinder and Josh Phegley hit two-run doubles in a four-run first that gave a quick lead to Jesse Hahn (1-1), who allowed one run and two hits over six innings, struck out four and walked four. Hahn made his second start since he was brought up from the on April 5; he allowed two runs over six innings of relief at the Rangers on April 7.

Davis hit a two-run homer in the fifth, an opposite-field drive that was his third home run in six games.

"It shouldn't surprise me at this point, but you still kind of marvel at it," A's manager Bob Melvin said.

All three Oakland homers were hit off reliever Mike Hauschild.

Joey Gallo homered in the fifth for Texas, a drive off the facade below a row of luxury suites in center field. It would have traveled 437 feet had it landed unimpeded, according to Major League Baseball's Statcast system.

Rangers manager Jeff Banister was ejected by plate umpire Bill Welke for arguing over a third-inning foul ball hit by Davis, who singled after Banister left the field.

"It was just a situation where one umpire called a ball fair, another umpire called the ball foul," Banister said. "I want some clarification. I didn't quite get the clarification I was looking for."

Texas has lost five of six, dropping to last in the AL West at 5-10. Martin Perez (1-2) gave up four runs and seven hits in 3 2/3 innings, allowing all his runs with two outs. He had given up one run in his previous 10 1/3 innings.

"I was just trying to stay in the game long to give the bullpen guys some rest, but that didn't happen," Perez said. "You have to fight when you have days like today."

ERROR STREAK SNAPPED:
The A's made several big plays behind Hahn and played error-free for the first time in 12 games.

"The defense won the game today," Hahn said. "All I had to do was keep the ball in play."

TRAINER'S ROOM:
Rangers: 3B Adrian Beltre (on DL due to injured calif) worked out before the game with a team athletic trainer watching. Beltre went through a variety of running exercises and showed no lingering impact. ... RHP Tyler Wagner cleared waivers and was assigned to Triple-A Round Rock. The Rangers agreed to a minor league contract with Josh Wilson and assigned the infielder to Round Rock.

UP NEXT:
Rangers: RHP Andrew Cashner (0-1) is to start against Kansas City on Thursday in the opener of a four-game series in Arlington. Cashner gave up four runs over 5 1/3 innings in his last start.

Athletics: Cesar Valdez (0-0) returns to the big leagues for the first time since 2010 to pitch against Seattle on Thursday. Valdez is making a spot outing in place of opening day starter Kendall Graveman, on the DL with a strained right shoulder.

A's lineup: Decker playing right field, batting ninth

decker-jaff-as-green.jpg
AP

A's lineup: Decker playing right field, batting ninth

By NBC Sports Bay Area staff April 19, 2017 11:22 AM

Jeff Banister and Bob Melvin issued their lineups for today's series finale in Oakland:

Rangers (5-9)
1. Carlos Gomez (R) CF
2. Shin-Soo Choo (L) DH
3. Nomar Mazara (L) RF
4. Mike Napoli (R) 1B
5. Rougned Odor (L) 2B
6. Elvis Andrus (R) SS
7. Joey Gallo (L) 3B
8. Robinson Chirinos (R) C
9. Jurickson Profar (S) LF
P. Martin Perez LHP (1-1, 2.20 ERA)

A's (6-8) 
1. Rajai Davis (R) CF
2. Adam Rosales (R) SS
3. Trevor Plouffe (R) DH
4. Khris Davis (R) LF
5. Ryon Healy (R) 3B
6. Josh Phegley (R) C
7. Yonder Alonso (L) 1B
8. Chad Pinder (R) 2B
9. Jaff Decker (L) RF
P. Jesse Hahn RHP (0-1, 3.75 ERA)

Rosales' home run hustle sparks A's as they halt losing streak

Rosales' home run hustle sparks A's as they halt losing streak

By Joe Stiglich April 18, 2017 11:35 PM

OAKLAND — Running at first base, Trevor Plouffe watched Adam Rosales’ home run play out right in front of him Tuesday night.

Then Plouffe shifted his attention to what was happening behind him.

Rosales is famous for his all-out sprint around the bases after a homer, so as Plouffe leisurely circled the bases on the game-tying two-run blast, he noticed his teammate hot on his trail.

“All of a sudden l’m looking back and he’s sprinting,” Plouffe said. “I tried to hold him up but there was no stopping that guy.”

Rosales isn’t the first guy you'd predict to ignite a struggling offense against Rangers ace Yu Darvish. But with one swing at a 3-1 slider in the sixth, he sent a jolt of energy through the A’s dugout that powered a 4-2 victory and snapped Oakland’s four-game losing streak.

The A’s, trailing 2-0 before the homer, scored all four of their runs in that sixth-inning rally.

“Up to that point, we weren’t even getting good swings let alone driving balls,” manager Bob Melvin said. “Now all of a sudden, it’s 2-2 and momentum’s in our dugout.”

For Rosales, the No. 9 hitter, it was his first homer of 2017 and his first hit in eight at-bats against right-handers this season.

He may have been an unlikely candidate to play hero, but there’s no one the A’s needed more to have a big moment. With Marcus Semien likely lost for two months, at least, after having wrist surgery Tuesday, Rosales goes from jack-of-all-trades utility man to everyday shortstop.

One stroke of injury misfortune, and he goes from playing a supporting role to a starring one. It’s not like he carries a heavy burden to be a big run producer. But Tuesday’s game was a nice way for Rosales to assert himself as a contributor to the A’s after signing a one-year, $1.25 million deal in the offseason.

“Marcus is such a huge part of our team,” the 33-year-old Rosales said. “I know he’s gonna be all right, be back soon. (But) that’s why I’m here, right? To fill that role, and I’m going to do my best at it.”

He’ll do it while displaying the passion and zest for the game that’s marked his 10-year career. It’s a style that Plouffe, playing alongside Rosales for the first time, was well aware of even while in the opposing dugout.

“He’s one of those guys I think everybody knows,” Plouffe said. “That’s his M.O., he’s a hustler. He’s always got a smile on his face. He looks like a kid on a sandlot. That’s not a dig at him. That’s a compliment.”

Even Rosales gets a kick out of it when asked about his home run “trot,” during which it looks like someone triggered a fast-forward button somewhere on his body. As he rounded second Tuesday night, he really began gaining ground on Plouffe, who looked over his shoulder twice and gestured for Rosales to slow down.

“Can you imagine if I hit a grand slam?” Rosales wondered aloud. “They always like to joke around with me, tell me to slow down. Obviously my game won’t let me do that.”

For anyone wondering if Rosales might be in danger of actually passing a teammate on the bases — a runner who passes a teammate ahead of him is ruled out — he says not to worry.

“I always keep at least 10 feet,” Rosales said. “I think that’s the buffer zone.”

 

Load more