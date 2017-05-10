Athletics

Durant: Meeting Rickey Henderson took love of baseball 'to another level'

Durant: Meeting Rickey Henderson took love of baseball 'to another level'

By NBC Sports Bay Area staff May 10, 2017 7:02 PM

A day after the Warriors finished off a sweep of the Jazz in Utah, Kevin Durant was back in Oakland on Tuesday and spent his day off taking in the A's-Angels game with his agent Rich Kleiman.

The two sat behind home plate. But midway through the game, Durant and Kleiman ducked into the A's clubhouse to meet a special guest.

Durant talked about the experience in his latest YouTube livestream on Wednesday afternoon.

"I saw [Angels 1B/DH Albert] Pujols hit a home run. That was on the bucket list. That was amazing. But probably in the fifth inning, we went into the clubhouse and sat in the back and talked to Rickey Henderson until the game was over. Seemed like forever, but was probably an hour, hour and a half. And his insight and stories and everything he told us was legendary and definitely an experience I'll remember for the rest of the my life. I've fallen in love with the game of baseball and that took it to another level being able to meet a legend," Durant said.

Kleiman took a photo of the two together.

On April 27, Durant attended the Giants-Dodgers game in San Francisco.

Last September, a few months after Durant signed with the Warriors, he threw out the first pitch prior to a Giants-Cardinals game at AT&T Park.

 

Mariners' Nelson Cruz dished DH advice to Ryon Healy

baseball-generic.jpg

Mariners' Nelson Cruz dished DH advice to Ryon Healy

By Joe Stiglich May 11, 2017 9:51 AM

OAKLAND — The process is ongoing for Ryon Healy as he searches for his comfort zone as a designated hitter.

After playing third base regularly last season in his major league debut, he’s seeing the majority of his playing time this year at DH.

He’s picked the brain of A’s teammate Stephen Vogt in seeking out the best way to prepare himself for his at-bats when not playing in the field. But Healy also has sought advice outside of the A’s clubhouse.

In the latest edition of the A’s Insider Podcast, Healy revealed that veterans such as Carlos Beltran and Nelson Cruz have provided some wisdom for preparing as a designated hitter. Cruz, the Seattle Mariners’ DH, is one player that Healy has found particularly helpful.

“I’ve talked to him a little bit,” Healy said. “Just kind of quick questions, ‘What do you do during the game?’ He kind of just told me ‘Stay on your feet, don’t get too relaxed.’ Just little things like that.”

The assumption through much of the offseason was that Healy would open 2017 as Oakland’s everyday third baseman after he hit .305 with 13 homers in 72 games last season as a rookie. But when the A’s signed Trevor Plouffe to a one-year deal in January, it meant Healy’s at-bats would have to come at a different spot.

To this point, the majority of his starts have come at DH, and that extra time on the bench between at-bats has provided some challenges.

“I found myself over-analyzing my at-bats, so I really had to stop doing that,” he said. “Everyone tells me in the clubhouse, your numbers are measured over the course of a season, not over the measure of a game or a series or a week.

“I was over-analyzing every single pitch I was getting and every single swing I was taking. It was unhealthy. I was training my mind to think negatively. (The key) was more just to focus on the positive, learning what I did right or wrong and just move on. Finding a good routine that helps me go at-bat to at-bat instead of carrying a bunch of at-bats with me up to the plate and trying to fix everything with one swing.”

The A’s and Mariners played each other in three different series last year after Healy was called up at the All-Star break, and that gave the corner infielder a chance to chat up Cruz when Cruz was on base and Healy was in the field.

”He’s a very approachable guy, but you have to choose your moments,” Healy said. “I knew he had that kind of personality, so I wasn’t afraid to ask a question if the situation in the game was appropriate. Say there was a pitching change going on or something, I’d make an effort to go ask just because I was curious to learn from that much experience, that much big league time. With how much success he’s had, there has to be some knowledge to be gained.”

Pinder homers, Triggs goes six strong as A's take series from Angels

Pinder homers, Triggs goes six strong as A's take series from Angels

By Associated Press May 10, 2017 3:28 PM

BOX SCORE

OAKLAND -- Athletics manager Bob Melvin resisted the urge to telephone the bullpen to get someone warming up after starter Andrew Triggs walked his first three batters on 14 pitches.

It turned out to be the best call Melvin didn't make.

Triggs bounced back from his shaky start to pitch six innings, Chad Pinder homered and Oakland held on to beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-1 on Wednesday.

"Wow, that was Houdini," Melvin said after his club completed a 4-2 homestand. "It's one guy away from getting somebody up in the first inning. And then give us six innings and nothing else. I wouldn't say I wasn't expecting it, but it was Houdini-like. It ended up being a great outing for him."

After Triggs (5-2) walked the bases loaded, he struck out Luis Valbuena, allowed Jefry Marte to hit into a run-scoring forceout and escaped further trouble when Ben Revere flied out on his 27th pitch.

He wound up giving up three hits and pitched out of trouble repeatedly on an afternoon the Angels went 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position.

"It was kind of bizarre, but the ball was dancing on me a little bit," Triggs said. "I didn't make the adjustment quick enough, but I'm glad I was able to before things got out of hand there."

Liam HendriksRyan Madson and Santiago Casilla finished the four-hitter, with Casilla striking out his first two batters in a one-hit ninth for his sixth save in seven chances.

Jesse Chavez (2-5) allowed two runs and three hits over 5 2/3 innings in the first start against his former club. The Angels were without sluggers Mike Trout and Albert Pujols.

"Jesse really pitched a strong game," Los Angeles manager Mike Scioscia said. "A broken-bat base hit, and then Pinder launched one that got up in the jet stream. I think at night time no way would that ball going to carry. He pitched really well for us."

Mark Canha had two of Oakland's five hits in his first start since returning from the minors, and Khris Davis added an RBI single that helped the A's to their fourth win in five games.

Pinder hit a two-run homer in the fifth following Mark Canha's leadoff single. The A's second baseman also had to extend to make a running catch on Juan Graterol's liner up the middle, ending the seventh.

Oakland had lost six of the previous nine games between the teams this season.

NO BACKUP:
Backup catcher Bruce Maxwell left as a precaution after taking a foul tip off his facemask in the first inning. It was the third time Maxwell has been hit in the past week. That left the A's with no one behind Stephen Vogt, who took over after Maxwell left in the fourth inning. Melvin, a major league catcher for 10 years, was asked after the game who the A's would have turned to in an emergency. "Me," he deadpanned before noting infielders Adam Rosales and Trevor Plouffe were his options.

TRAINER'S ROOM:
Angels: Trout (left hamstring) missed his fifth consecutive game but manager Mike Scioscia is hopeful the center fielder will be in the lineup Thursday. Pujols was given the day off. C.J. Cron, who was hit in the right wrist by a pitch earlier this week, is expected to hit off a tee Thursday.

Athletics: LHP Sean Manaea (left shoulder strain) allowed one run over four innings with five strikeouts in a rehab start with Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday. ... RHP John Axford threw batting practice before the game and is to begin a rehab assignment Saturday.

UP NEXT:
Angels: RHP JC Ramirez (3-2) is to start against Detroit on Thursday in the opener of a seven-game homestand. He has a 0.69 ERA in two starts at Angels Stadium this season.

Athletics: RHP Jesse Hahn (1-2) may be pitching for his spot in the rotation when Oakland begins a three-game series in Texas on Friday following an off day.

Load more