A's fall flat before rare packed house, drop their sixth in a row

By Joe Stiglich July 03, 2017 11:28 PM

OAKLAND —A’s manager Bob Melvin likes to say how his team feeds off the energy of a big crowd, but that’s a reciprocal arrangement.

The A’s have to provide some motivation for fans to get fired up in the first place.

That wasn’t happening Monday night at the Coliseum, where the A’s stumbled to a 7-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox that featured malfunctions at the plate, on the mound and in the field. Oakland has dropped six in a row and has lost its last eight at the Coliseum.

The A’s were 22-13 at home after completing a four-game sweep of the New York Yankees on June 18. They haven’t won in front of the home fans since, the main reason they sit 13 games under .500 at 35-48.

A crowd of 40,019 showed up — the largest regular-season baseball crowd at the Coliseum since 2005 — for the pre-Fourth of July fireworks display afterward.

“That’s what was really disappointing,” Melvin said. “We really didn’t do anything well. If you swing the bat it kind of hides some of the other issues you might have, and we didn’t swing the bats. It’s disappointing because when they come out like that and you do some good things, our fans really are part of what gets us going.”

The A’s did get Jharel Cotton back on the mound. The rookie was pushed back in the rotation two days because of a blister and gave up four runs over five innings. How different his night, and the A’s as a whole, might have been had he been able to finish off a third inning at-bat with two runners aboard and Todd Frazier at the plate with two outs.

Cotton got ahead 0-2, then missed off the plate twice to make it 2-2. He caught too much plate with a cutter, and Frazier banged a two-run double to right field. Matt Davidson doubled to score another and the A’s trailed for good, 4-2.

Chalk it up as another learning experience for Cotton, who shows flashes of his great potential at times and other times very much resembles the inexperienced rookie that he is. He fell to 5-8 with a 5.17 ERA.

Cotton took heart that the blister wasn’t an issue at all. The results he wasn’t as pleased with.

“It’s irritation because it’s two outs and two strikes,” he said. “You just want to get that putaway pitch, and I just wasn’t putting those guys away. They got the big hits with two strikes. It’s something I’ll work on to get better at for sure.”

The A’s welcomed highly touted rookie third baseman Matt Chapman back from the disabled list, and he hit second in the order as Melvin tried to stack right-handers up top in the lineup against Sox lefty Carlos Rodon. He couldn’t help the A’s shake out of their recent offensive doldrums.

They’ve scored just 10 runs over the past five games. They struck out 13 times, the eighth time in their past 11 games that they’ve cracked double figures in that category. That left Melvin speaking frankly about the team’s offensive woes.

“We’re not all that good about just trying to put the ball in play with two strikes, and maybe the other team will make a mistake,” he said. “When you strike out, no one’s gonna make a mistake.”

Instant Analysis: Five takeaways from A's sixth straight loss

By Joe Stiglich July 03, 2017 9:37 PM

BOX SCORE

OAKLAND — The A’s had their biggest regular-season home crowd in 12 years on hand Monday night, an atmosphere that begged for an inspiring performance on the field.

It never materialized, as the A’s mustered just five hits, turned in some shoddy defense and looked listless overall in losing their sixth in a row, 7-2, to the Chicago White Sox to open a three-game series.

At least there were fireworks.

That was the primary draw for the crowd of 40,019 on the eve of Fourth of July. It was the biggest gathering for a regular-season baseball game at the Coliseum since Sept. 4, 2005, when 43,874 showed up for a game against the Yankees. With the tarps removed from most of the third deck, the Coliseum’s capacity has increased over last season.

The A’s are mired in a scoring drought, the main culprit as they’ve lost the first four games of this six-game homestand. They’ve also dropped their past eight home games overall, tying their longest such streak over the past 16 years.

Oakland has scored just 10 runs total over their past five contests.

The defense rests: Officially the A’s committed two errors, but they could have easily been charged with two more in the eighth inning on back-to-back plays that were generously scored hits. Not that it’s a selling point, but this series features the two worst defensive teams in the big leagues. Oakland entered the night with a majors-high 74 errors, with Chicago in second at 67.

Chapman returns: Rookie Matt Chapman was activated from the disabled list and started at third base after missing 13 games with an infection in his left knee. It was a rough night at the plate, as he went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts, including a 7th inning punch out with the tying runs on second and third. Chapman did make a couple of nice plays charging in to field bunts. His return resulted in fellow rookie Matt Olson being optioned to Triple-A Nashville, though Olson will surely return to the big club this season, probably sooner than later.

Big inning costs Cotton: Jharel Cotton (5-8) gave up four runs over five innings, with the Sox doing their biggest damage in a three-run third. There were two aboard but Cotton had an 0-2 count on Todd Frazier before eventually giving up a two-run double. That was followed by Matt Davidson’s RBI double, and a 2-1 A’s lead became a 4-2 deficit. Pitching under the lights has not been kind to Cotton this season. He’s 1-6 with a 7.68 ERA in night starts compared to 4-2 with a 3.16 ERA during the day.

Tough times for Axford: Reliever John Axford came on for the ninth and issued four walks that pushed an insurance run across for the Sox. Axford’s ERA sits at 5.95. Under normal circumstances he would appear to be a potential trade target but those numbers surely hurt his value on the market.

Help on the way, eventually: Kendall Graveman, out since May 26 with a reoccurrence of a shoulder strain, threw off the mound and will fly to Arizona to continue his rehab when the A’s leave on their next road trip. Graveman will throw an extended session off the mound Thursday in Mesa, and if that goes well he likely would face hitters as the next step. Given he would require several minor league starts to build up his pitch count, it figures Graveman could return to the big league rotation sometime in early-to-mid August.

Reliever Ryan Dull, recovering from a knee strain, also threw off the mound Monday and said he’s hopeful of a return by the end of July.

A's lineup: Healy, Brugman out for opener against White Sox

By NBC Sports Bay Area staff July 03, 2017 3:00 PM

Following a sweep at the hands of Atlanta, the A's welcome the White Sox to town, and while Matt Chapman is back in the lineup, Ryon Healy and Jaycob Brugman are on the bench.

Chicago White Sox:
1. Adam Engel (R) CF
2. Melky Cabrera (S) LF
3. Jose Abreu (R) 1B
4. Todd Frazier (R) 3B
5. Matt Davidson (R) DH
6. Yolmer Sanchez (S) 2B
7. Tim Anderson (R) SS
8. Kevan Smith (R) C
9. Willy Garcia (R) RF
Carlos Rodon -- LHP

Oakland A's:
1. Rajai Davis (R) CF
2. Matt Chapman (R) 3B
3. Jed Lowrie (S) DH
4. Khris Davis (R) LF
5. Yonder Alonso (L) 1B
6. Josh Phegley (R) C
7. Franklin Barreto (R) 2B
8. Matt Joyce (L) RF
9. Adam Rosales (R) SS
Jharel Cotton -- RHP

