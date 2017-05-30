Athletics

Gray's surprising struggles and other takeaways from A's 9-4 loss

Gray's surprising struggles and other takeaways from A's 9-4 loss

By Joe Stiglich May 30, 2017 8:02 PM

Here’s three thoughts and observations coming out of the A’s 9-4 loss to the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday, in which their 19 strikeouts tied a franchise record for most strikeouts by the team in a nine-inning game …

1) Dominance from Sonny Gray can’t be taken for granted: When the A’s handed the right-hander a 3-0 lead entering the bottom of the fourth, it seemed the path was clear to his third consecutive victory. Instead, the roof caved quickly. The Indians got to Gray for seven runs over the fourth and fifth, turing that 3-0 lead into a 7-3 deficit. Cleveland knocked Gray around for seven hits in those two innings. He also issued two walks and a wild pitch over that span. It was simply a matter of command, or lack of it, as Gray began serving up pitches right in the hitting zone and the Indians made him pay. He wound up charged with seven runs on nine hits and two walks in 4 2/3 innings.

It was a surprising outing given how sharp Gray had been coming in. Over his previous three outings, he held opponents to a total of six runs over 19 innings, with 22 strikeouts and five walks. Gray is already a hot name in the trade rumor mill, but his results over the next two months obviously will dictate his value as the deadline approaches.

2) The team-wide effort to take a better approach at the plate this year is not panning out: The A’s entered spring training determined to take smarter at-bats, increase on-base percentage and make things tougher on opposing pitchers. Tuesday’s 19-strikeout performance showed there is still a very long way to go. Through five games of this seven-game road trip, the A’s are 1-4 and have struck out a total of 65 times, which averages out to a whopping 13 per game. The A’s actually did well in situational at-bats early in Tuesday’s game to build their 3-0 lead, with Matt Joyce bringing one run home on a ground ball and another on a sacrifice fly. Then the whiffs started piling up in rapid fashion.

Oakland ranks third in the American League with 74 home runs, but that is offset by the fact the A’s have scored the second-fewest runs (207) and have the second-lowest on-base percentage (.306).

3) Problems persist at the top of the batting order: This is tied heavily to the above mentioned offensive woes. The A’s are getting way too little production from the top two spots in the batting order, and therefore they have no continuity in those slots. Six different hitters have started in the leadoff spot, and 11 have made starts in the No. 2 hole. Rajai Davis was signed to bring speed and veteran savvy to the leadoff spot, but he’s hitting .200 after Tuesday’s 0-for-5, four-strikeout performance. A’s leadoff men as a whole are last in the league with a .157 batting average and second-to-last in on-base percentage (.233). Joyce, an offseason addition meant to boost the offense and hit near the top of the lineup like Davis, is hitting .190.

 

Gray rocked by Indians, A's hitters tie franchise record for strikeouts in game

Gray rocked by Indians, A's hitters tie franchise record for strikeouts in game

By Associated Press May 30, 2017 6:08 PM

BOX SCORE

CLEVELAND -- Once Trevor Bauer got on a roll, he put on quite a show for the Cleveland Indians.

Bauer struck out an AL-best 14 in seven innings, and the Indians beat the Oakland Athletics 9-4 on Tuesday night.

"I like my strikeouts," he said. "Half the balls they put in play were hits so I decided after the fourth I just wasn't going to let them hit the ball anymore."

Bauer's career-best strikeout total was one shy of this season's major league-high of 15 by Washington's Stephen Strasburg against San Diego on Saturday.

Bauer (5-4) recorded his eighth career game of 10 or more strikeouts. He struck out the side in the first, fifth, sixth and seventh innings. As the total increased, the excitement at Progressive Field grew.

"Anytime the crowd is energized it's a lot more fun to play, whether it's a home run, strikeouts or a great defensive play, whatever the case may be," said Bauer, who allowed three runs and seven hits with one walk.

Oakland third baseman Trevor Plouffe struck out twice against Bauer and whiffed four times in the game.

"When he gets in a groove, you saw how it played out," he said. "Any time a guy like that is attacking the strike zone against an aggressive team, it's bound to be that way."

Four Cleveland pitchers combined to strike out 19, tying a franchise record for a nine-inning game.

"I wanted the 20th strikeout of the night, but it was fun," Indians catcher Roberto Perez said with a laugh.

Rookie Bradley Zimmer had a career-high four RBIs for the Indians, hitting a two-run double in the fourth and a two-run homer in the eighth. Michael Brantley had an RBI single and threw a runner out at the plate in the fourth.

Cleveland (27-23) also got a leadoff drive in the fifth from Jason Kipnis. It has homered in 15 consecutive games.

Sonny Gray (2-2) allowed seven runs in 4 2/3 innings for Oakland (22-29), which dropped a season-high seven games below .500. The right-hander breezed through three innings before the Indians scored seven times in the fourth and fifth.

Matt Joyce drove in two runs and Ryon Healy also had an RBI single for Oakland.

Francisco Lindor drew a leadoff walk in the Cleveland fourth and Carlos Santana reached on a bunt hit. Edwin Encarnacion singled to left and Jose Ramirez doubled to right, cutting the lead to 3-2.

Zimmer then lined a double to right to put Cleveland ahead. Zimmer, the Indians' No. 1 pick in the 2014 draft, was called up from Triple-A Columbus on May 16.

Joyce had an RBI single in the first. Oakland scored twice in the fourth, but Brantley's throw changed the game's momentum. Healy's double and Joyce's sacrifice fly made it 3-0.

Adam Rosales' hard-hit grounder skipped past Lindor at shortstop, but Brantley's throw from left field got Healy at the plate.

BIG NIGHT FOR THE KID:
Zimmer was 2 for 4 and raised his batting average to .281. He has hit safely in eight of his 13 games since being called up.

"It's fun to watch," manager Terry Francona said. "He's exciting once he gets going on the bases. He's given us a real lift."

QUICK CHANGE:
Gray's night fell apart in the fourth and fifth when he faced a total of 14 batters.

"The quicker I can put this game behind me, the better I'll be," he said. "I wasn't able to put guys away. I was definitely off in my location."

TRAINER'S ROOM:
Athletics: LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) threw 19 pitches in an extended spring training game, striking out four of the six hitters he faced. He has been on the disabled list since April 30.

UP NEXT:
Athletics: LHP Sean Manaea has won two straight starts, beating the Red Sox and Yankees while posting a 1.50 ERA with 11 strikeouts over 12 innings.

Indians: RHP Mike Clevinger has a 0-1 record with a 6.52 ERA in three appearances (one start) at Progressive Field this season.

A's lineup: Plouffe batting second as Gray looks for third win

plouffe-trevor-as-gray.jpg
AP

A's lineup: Plouffe batting second as Gray looks for third win

By NBC Sports Bay Area staff May 30, 2017 1:32 PM

Bob Melvin and Terry Francona issued their lineups for today's matchup in Cleveland:

A's (22-28)
1. Rajai Davis (R) CF
2. Trevor Plouffe (R) 3B
3. Jed Lowrie (S) 2B
4. Khris Davis (R) LF
5. Yonder Alonso (L) 1B
6. Ryon Healy (R) DH
7. Matt Joyce (L) RF
8. Josh Phegley (R) C
9. Adam Rosales (R) SS
P. Sonny Gray (2-1, 3.34 ERA)

Indians (26-23)
1. Jason Kipnis (L) 2B
2. Francisco Lindor (S) SS
3. Michael Brantley (L) LF
4. Carlos Santana (S) DH
5. Edwin Encarnacion (R) 1B
6. Jose Ramirez (S) 3B
7. Bradley Zimmer (L) CF
8. Roberto Perez (R) C
9. Daniel Robertson (R) RF
P. Trevor Bauer (4-4, 6.30 ERA)

Load more