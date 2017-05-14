Athletics

A's hit three homers, but get swept after allowing four late runs

By Associated Press May 14, 2017 2:55 PM

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Nomar Mazara had the go-ahead hit for the second game in a row and the Texas Rangers extended their winning streak to a majors-best six in a row with a 6-4 win over Oakland on Sunday.

Mazara hit a tiebreaking RBI single with two outs in the seventh right after Elvis Andrus' RBI double, both off reliever Ryan Madson (0-3).

Since coming home after an 11-0 win at San Diego last Tuesday, the Rangers have come from behind to win their last five games. That included game-ending three-run homers Thursday and Friday before Andrus and Mazara had consecutive two-RBI hits in the seventh inning Saturday night against the A's.

Carlos Gomez had three hits, including a single to start the seventh, but left the game with a right hamstring strain after scoring from second base on Delino DeShields' two-out infield single that chased Oakland starter Kendall Graveman.

DeShields hit a slicing chopper that third baseman Trevor Plouffe fielded near the line with Gomez running in front of him. The speedy DeShields beat the throw to first, and Gomez kept running and scored when appearing to lunge toward the plate with a bat also still in the way.

Dario Alvarez (2-0) got the final outs of the seventh for the Rangers. Sam Dyson pitched the eighth before Matt Bush worked the ninth for his fourth save in five chances.

Plouffe, Adam Rosales and Matt Joyce all homered for the A's, who have gone deep 16 times their last eight games.

Joyce hit a two-run homer in the fifth off Rangers starter A.J. Griffin for a 4-2 lead. That came after Rosales led off with a shot that just cleared the 14-foot wall in left field and Rajai Davis then doubled.

The Rangers were held hitless by Graveman on April 8 until Mike Napoli's homer with two outs in the seventh inning. They started this game with three consecutive singles for a quick 2-0 lead, and didn't score again until the single by DeShields in the seventh.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Athletics: Manager Bob Melvin said RHP Daniel Mengden, out all season recovering from right foot surgery, is getting the kinks out but has good velocity and feels good in his rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville. ... RHP John Axford (strained right shoulder) is expected to get at least one more rehab appearance. He could rejoin the A's sometime soon after they get home Thursday.

Rangers: RF/DH Shin-Soo Choo reported lower back stiffness. He didn't play after being listed on an early lineup tweeted out by the team.

UP NEXT

Athletics: Sean Manaea (1-2) is set to come off the disabled list to start Monday night at Seattle.

Rangers: After a day off Monday, the Rangers open a three-game series at home Tuesday with Yu Darvish (3-2) facing the Philadelphia Phillies.

A's lineup: Canha in left, batting eighth in series finale vs Rangers

By NBC Sports Bay Area staff May 14, 2017 9:34 AM

The A's look to avoid a sweep on the road against the Rangers as they look to beat a familiar foe Sunday as they face A.J. Griffin.

Oakland A's (16-20)

1. Rajai Davis (R) CF
2. Matt Joyce (L) RF
3. Jed Lowrie (S) 2B
4. Yonder Alonso (L) 1B
5. Ryon Healy (R) DH
6. Trevor Plouffe (R) 3B
7. Stephen Vogt (L) C
8. Mark Canha (R) LF
9. Adam Rosales (R) SS
Kendall Graveman -- RHP

Texas Rangers (18-20)

1. Shin-Soo Choo (L) RF
2. Elvis Andrus (R) SS
3. Nomar Mazara (L) LF
4. Jonathan Lucroy (R) C
5. Rougned Odor (L) 2B
6. Mike Napoli (R) DH
7. Carlos Gomez (R) CF
8. Joey Gallo (L) 3B
9. Ryan Rua (R) 1B
A.J. Griffin -- RHP

Instant Replay: Bullpen coughs up lead, A's fall to Rangers again

By Joe Stiglich May 13, 2017 8:31 PM

The A’s put themselves in position for victory for the second night in a row, only to be dealt Texas-sized heartbreak once again.

The Rangers scored four runs in the seventh off an Oakland bullpen that’s suddenly looking very vulnerable, and Texas pocketed a 6-5 win at Globe Life Park.

Sonny Gray was in line for his first victory since last summer as the A’s took a 4-2 lead entering the bottom of the seventh. But the Rangers struck big off Ryan Dull and Liam Hendriks. They loaded the bases off Dull, who began the inning, then Elvis Andrus tied the game with a two-run single off Hendriks and Nomar Mazara added a two-run double for a 6-4 Rangers lead.

The bullpen opened this six-game road trip not having allowed a run over three consecutive games. But closer Santiago Casilla coughed up a 2-1 lead Friday and the ‘pen couldn’t hold Saturday’s lead, zapping the momentum the A’s had built on a 4-2 homestand. At 16-20, they fell back into sole possession of last place in the American League West.

Starting pitching report:
Gray was in line for his first victory since July 26 after throwing six innings of two-run ball. It was his best of three starts since coming back off the disabled list. He held the Rangers to five hits, walking two and striking out three over 106 pitches.

Bullpen report:
Dull’s results have not been great when pitching on the back end of back-to-back outings. His ERA shot up to 14.40 (8 ER in 5 IP) when pitching on no days’ rest. He loaded the bases on a single and two walks when Melvin called for Hendriks with one out. The righty had been excellent of late with nine consecutive scoreless outings, but he gave up the costly tying and go-ahead hits, with three of the four runs that inning charged to Dull (1-2).

At the plate:
The A’s, 2-for-25 with runners in scoring position over their previous four games heading into the night, got a couple hits in the clutch in building their lead. Yonder Alonso delivered a two-out run scoring single in the fourth to tie the game. Then Matt Joyce’s two-run single in the fifth gave them a 3-2 lead. Trailing 6-4 in the eighth, Alonso struck again with his 12th homer, turning around a 97 mile-per-hour fastball from Keona Kela.

Roster note:
Jaff Decker cleared waivers and the A’s outrighted the outfielder to Triple-A Nashville.

In the field:
Neither team committed an error.

Attendance:
37,898

Up next:
Kendall Graveman (2-2, 3.67) takes the ball as the A’s close out this three-game series Sunday at 12:05 p.m. Former Athletic A.J. Griffin (4-0, 2.45) has been excellent for Texas this season, helping to make up for the injury to Cole Hamels.

