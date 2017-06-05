Athletics

Instant Analysis: Five takeaways from A's 5-3 win over Blue Jays

By Joe Stiglich June 05, 2017 10:10 PM

BOX SCORE

OAKLAND — The best game of Ryon Healy’s career stood for all of two days.

On Monday night, Healy outdid himself with another two-homer game to go along with a career-high five RBI as the A’s beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-3 in the opener of a three-game series at the Coliseum.

He also homered twice on Saturday, part of a 4-for-4 day that gives Monday’s performance a run for its money. But that’s irrelevant. Healy is on a tear, batting .333 (38-for-114) with 10 homers over his past 29 games.

In the third, he jumped on an 0-1 pitch from Jays starter J.A. Happ drilled a liner that reached the seats in left in a hurry for a three-run homer. He stepped to the plate again in the fourth and mashed a 2-2 pitch for a towering drive that reached the elevated seats in left-center.

As a team, the A’s have hit nine homers in the first four games of this six-game homestand. Fifty-three of their 86 homers have come at the Coliseum, and they lead the majors in home runs at home.

Healy continues to punish southpaws: Oakland’s DH came in hitting .383 against left-handed pitching, fifth best in the American League. After bopping both of his homers against Happ (0-4), he’s now 20-for-49 (.408) off lefties with five of his 13 homers.

Manaea makes it four in a row: Boosted by some early offense, A’s starter Sean Manaea (5-3) won his fourth consecutive start, going six innings and holding Toronto to two runs on four hits. It was Manaea’s 16th game in a row with five or fewer hits allowed and two or more innings pitched, matching the longest such streak by an American League pitcher since at least 1913. He struck out seven, walked three and continues to develop into the kind of dominant starter the A’s envisioned when they acquired him from Kansas City at the 2015 trade deadline.

Plouffe remains ice cold at the plate: Third baseman Trevor Plouffe made a couple of very nice defensive plays but went 0-for-3. That leaves him in an 0-for-25 dry spell and 4-for-43 beyond that. Plouffe did have some bad luck, hitting a laser to right field that was caught. He made two nice plays on line drives, including a lunging grab to rob Jose Bautista in the eighth, then made a nice backhanded stop in the ninth to get a force out at second.

Josh Donaldson was no Bringer of Pain: The former A’s All-Star doubled in his first at-bat to score the first run off Manaea, and he also walked in the third. But given a chance to spoil the A’s night, representing the tying run in the ninth, Donaldson went down swinging against Santiago Casilla, who notched his ninth save.

Rajai Davis endured one adventurous trip around the bases: The struggling veteran returned to the leadoff spot and went 0-for-3. He did walk in the fifth and stole second base despite being picked off by Happ. Happy tried to throw behind him at second, and the throw appeared to strike Davis around one of his kidneys. He was checked by trainers but stayed in the game.

A's lineup: Day after grand slam, Joyce out vs Toronto lefty Happ

By NBC Sports Bay Area staff June 05, 2017 3:10 PM



Matt Joyce hit a hige ninth inning grand slam on Sunday, but he's on the bench Monday as the A's open a series with the Blue Jays.

Toronto Blue Jays:
1. Kevin Pillar (R) CF
2. Josh Donaldson (R) 3B
3. Jose Bautista (R) RF
4. Kendrys Morales (S) DH
5. Justin Smoak (S) 1B
6. Troy Tulowitzki (R) SS
7. Russell Martin (R) C
8. Darwin Barney (R) 2B
9. Ezequiel Carrera (L) LF
JA Happ -- LHP

Oakland A's:
1. Rajai Davis (R) CF
2. Chad Pinder (R) SS
3. Jed Lowrie (S) 2B
4. Khris Davis (R) LF
5. Yonder Alonso (L) 1B
6. Ryon Healy (R) DH
7. Trevor Plouffe (R) 3B
8. Mark Canha (R) RF
9. Josh Phegley (R) C
Sean Manaea -- LHP

Gray rebounds, bullpen falters in A's wild loss to Nationals

By Joe Stiglich June 04, 2017 6:41 PM
OAKLAND — The A’s and Nationals played a game that began as a pitcher’s duel and morphed into a slugfest.

How unusual was the A’s 11-10 defeat Sunday? Nats reliever Shawn Kelley gave up a ninth-inning grand slam and still walked away with the save.

There was a lot to take in on a wild afternoon at the Coliseum, so we’ll break it off in pieces:

—It was easy to lose sight of it, but Sonny Gray turned in a rebound performance. After getting knocked around for seven runs in 4 2/3 innings in his previous start at Cleveland, the right-hander was back in sharp form Sunday. He gave up three runs over seven innings, but even his day was a little odd.

Gray breezed through the first five innings, facing just one over the minimum, before things took a turn in the sixth. Washington put up three runs over a four-batter span to erase a 1-0 A’s lead. Gray issued a leadoff walk to Matt Wieters, Michael Taylor singled and then Trae Turner drilled a two-run triple off the wall in right center. Brian Goodwin followed with a sacrifice fly and the A’s suddenly trailed 3-1. But Gray’s fastball had hop, and he once again had hitters waving at strike-three sliders in the dirt, including Bryce Harper twice.

“I had a couple hitters that took advantage of a couple mistakes,” Gray said, “and then Turner, you get him into a hitter’s count and throw him a heater and he put a really good swing on it. Other than that, I felt like I threw the ball OK.”

Gray’s ERA is 4.57 after seven starts, but the bigger story is his stuff once again resembled his 2015 Cy Young-contending form. If that continues, Gray will remain a strong trade candidate as the July 31 deadline approaches.

—A’s manager Bob Melvin had to pick his poison in the top of the eighth with the score 3-3. With a runner on second and one out, he walked Harper intentionally after Ryan Madson fell behind 2-0, bringing up Ryan Zimmerman, who leads or is tied for the National League lead in all three Triple Crown categories. After a double steal, Madson fell behind 3-1 to Zimmerman, who launched the next pitch for a go-ahead three-run homer. For those wondering why Melvin didn’t just walk Zimmerman to load the bases and set up a force, consider that waiting on deck was the left-handed hitting Daniel Murphy. He’s hitting .340 with 40 RBI, and lefties came in batting .286 against Madson, righties .143.

“There are a lot of factors in there, and it’s not getting any easier as you go along,” Melvin said of the Nats’ batting order. “… You’re just hoping it works out and you give yourself the best chance you possibly can to get out of the inning.”

—Khris Davis didn’t get his planned day off, and that paid off. He was a late addition to the lineup with Mark Canha scratched because of illness. Davis was 3-for-23 over his previous six games, but he doubled in his first plate appearance and then lined a two-run homer off the left field foul pole to tie it in the seventh. It was his 17th homer, as Davis keeps trying to fend off Yonder Alonso for the team lead. He’s one behind the Yankees’ Aaron Judge for the AL lead.

—If only the A’s bullpen could have held down the fort in the late innings … The Nats scored a combined eight runs over the final two frames to build an 11-4 cushion. That proved very important as the A’s sprang to life to score six runs in the bottom of the ninth and fall just short. Oakland’s bullpen has a 5.65 ERA over the last 38 games. Rookie Frankie Montas, who gave up five runs Sunday, has a 6.11 ERA and has allowed seven homers in 28 innings.

—Is Matt Joyce showing signs of turning things around? The A’s can only hope so. He hit a grand slam to key the ninth-inning rally and singled and scored in his at-bat before that. Melvin is going with Joyce as his leadoff man right now, and the fact that Joyce is hitting just .195 with a .302 on-base percentage says all you need to know about the A’s current leadoff situation.

