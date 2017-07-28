Athletics

Instant Analysis: Five takeaways from A's fifth straight loss

By Joe Stiglich July 28, 2017 10:15 PM
BOX SCORE

OAKLAND — While the Minnesota Twins are looking to claw their way into Wild Card contention, the A’s immediate goal is to get manager Bob Melvin his 1,000th career victory.

That is proving quite task, as Oakland lost its fifth consecutive game Friday since their skipper posted win No. 999. Rookie Daniel Gossett didn’t make it out of the fourth inning in a 6-3 loss to the Minnesota Twins before 17,727 fans at the Coliseum. The A’s also squandered a bases-loaded opportunity with no outs in the second, a bad omen as the home team lost for the ninth time in the past 11 games.

Twins lefty Jaime Garcia, making his first start since being acquired earlier in the week from Atlanta, worked 6 2/3 innings to get the victory. There is speculation about whether Minnesota, which came in having lost seven of its past 10, might turn around and flip Garcia to a contender. That remains to be seen.

The A’s have decisions to make themselves as Monday’s non-waiver trade deadline approaches, the main one being whether to deal No. 1 starter Sonny Gray, who is scheduled to pitch Sunday’s series finale against former Athletic Bartolo Colon.

GOSSETT’S STRUGGLES: Gossett is trying to prove he should stick in the rotation as Jharel Cotton and Kendall Graveman near a return to the rotation. But the right-hander lasted just 3 2/3 innings and gave up nine hits and four earned runs with three walks and two wild pitches. Gossett’s ERA rose to 5.74 after his ninth start since being recalled from the minors.

JEKYLL AND HYDE ‘D’: What to make of this A’s defense? On Friday, third baseman Matt Chapman turned in one of the finest plays of Oakland’s season, making a diving backhand stop of Miguel Sano’s sharp grounder and beginning a dazzling 5-4-3 double play. Second baseman Adam Rosales made a strong throw to home to complete an 8-4-2 putout. Matt Joyce made a great running catch in right field. But the A’s also committed two errors. That included a fourth-inning sequence where Marcus Semien sailed a throw to first base for what could have been ruled an error. Ryon Healy’s throw home was in time to get Brian Dozier, breaking from third, but catcher Ryan Lavarnway couldn’t hold on to the ball to make the tag.

A LONG TIME COMING: The A’s cut into a 5-0 deficit in the fourth when Lavarnway doubled home two runs. It marked Lavarnway’s first major league hit since Oct. 4, 2015, when he was with Atlanta. He was called up from the minors Thursday when Josh Phegley joined the 10-day disabled list with a strained oblique.

GETTING CLOSER: Graveman is scheduled to start Saturday for Triple-A Nashville, and Melvin hinted that his Opening Night starter could come off the disabled list after that outing.

NOT THAT YOU ASKED, BUT …: When the A’s lost four straight in Toronto, it marked the second time they’ve been swept in a four-game series this season. That hadn’t happened since 1997, when Oakland got swept in three different four-game series.

Giants coach, A's outfielder among those getting groomed at the ballpark

USATSI

Giants coach, A's outfielder among those getting groomed at the ballpark

By Associated Press July 28, 2017 3:28 PM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Kevin Quackenbush's full beard needed a little attention considering he had gone since spring training in February without a trim.

Mark McGwire decided on the fly to get his hair cut upon arriving to work last week at AT&T Park, something unheard of during his old slugging days.

The San Diego Padres relief pitcher and his bench coach, Big Mac, only had to walk out of the visitor's clubhouse and down a set of stairs toward the dugout to duck into a room typically used for equipment storage and get spiffed up by Lara Albertsen long before first pitch.

"It's becoming a fad now that most places have it because hairstyles are a really in thing," McGwire said of ballpark grooming.

"All these players love to be styled when they take their helmet or hat off. That's the first time I've gotten one at the ballpark. I usually go to Sport Clips, it takes like five or 10 minutes and you get in and out. I needed a haircut and happened to be right here in San Francisco."

Albertsen is a hairstylist based in the East Bay suburb of Danville. She shows up for the first game of each series to cut for interested players and coaches. Fittingly, given her recent clientele, her room has been named "Big Mac Salon," complete with a photo of McGwire circa 1987-88 now hanging on the wall under a sign. He came in before the July 20 opener against the Giants.

Visiting clubhouse manager Abe Silvestri already knew Albertsen, and he realized she was perfect for the job because she's not a die-hard sports fan.

"McGwire said he wanted more attention paid to the cages. He said, 'We got a darn powder room,'" Silvestri recalled. "It's been cool. The reason I wanted her in here is she doesn't know any of these guys."

Last Monday, Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli stopped to grab his gear in the storage room when he came across Albertsen by chance and sat down in her chair for a quick trim.

"I was looking for my bats and I saw her over here," Cervelli said. "I just want to clean up a little bit. We don't have a lot we can show because I've got a helmet and a mask. It's perfect. You don't have to worry and wake up and make an appointment."

Others who have stopped by this season: Dodgers manager Dave Roberts - twice - for a haircut; Los Angeles third baseman Justin Turner for some beard love; shaggy-haired Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom; and Marlins manager Don Mattingly, long past his days of sporting a mullet.

"Some of these guys get trimmed like once a week," McGwire said. "Hairstyles are huge."

In fact, Roberts said in a text message his "do is overdue for a touch up.

"With the daily grind and few off days it's hard to carve out time for a haircut, literally the last thing on my mind," Roberts said. "It's such a luxury and convenience having it available at the ballpark."

Former lefty Vida Blue is open-minded about the idea even if he swears he never would have been caught doing it. He is happy to hear players care about appearance and looking professional.

"Why not?" Blue said of getting a ballpark buzz. "If it's there for you, take advantage of it. Some of these guys need to get a little trim. I like the beards but I like them neat. I don't like the old crusty looking stuff with the breadcrumbs from two weeks ago."

There are signs in the clubhouse offering players on-site hair service, which Albertsen began this season. Payment is by tips.

"I wasn't planning on it," Quackenbush said. "I saw the sign. She did a nice job. It's awesome. It's great for guys to get a haircut and get back out on the field."

The same day on the other side, in the Giants' family room, San Francisco hitting coach Hensley Meulens got his hair cut by a Venezuelan named Oscar Mamber they have nicknamed "The Crazy Barber" - courtesy of Tigers reliever and countryman Francisco Rodriguez - because he travels around the league and even turned up at this month's All-Star Game in Miami to get everybody looking their best for baseball's summer classic.

"I needed one," Meulens said. "It had been two months. It's convenient and it's comfort. I don't have time to run around for a barber shop."

Appreciative Seattle ace Felix Hernandez once gifted $3,000 to San Diego-based Mamber, who has been cutting ballplayers' hair going on two decades.

"Everybody's asking about Oscar the Crazy Barber," San Diego outfielder Manuel Margot said.

Padres second baseman Jose Pirela, who had Albertsen give his 'do a quick check last week, hollered in to Mamber while walking by before a game - "The Crazy!"

Other venues also bring in barbers. Miami has a guy they just call "Juice," according to Meulens.

Meanwhile, across San Francisco Bay in Oakland, outfielder Rajai Davis finds time for important pampering. He is receiving regular pedicures on his "money makers," as he refers to his base-stealing-fast feet.

"I've got to take care of them and make sure they're feeling good," said Davis, whose feet used to become tender because there was too much moisture between his toes. "If they're not feeling good, I've got to find out how to make them feel good."

Ex-A's pitcher Blue keeps his head clean shaven, an every-other-day chore.

"I can't imagine that," Blue, who turned 68 on Friday, said of having his hair done at work. "We probably would have thought of it as a distraction. For some people it's OK, but for me on game day I wouldn't talk to my teammates, I'm like, 'Hey, stay away from me, I don't want to talk, I'm getting ready for the game.' That's a goofy left-handed pitcher, though."

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle is in the same camp. He won't get his spiky silver hair clipped at work - at least not yet.

"I'm old school and you just don't get a haircut at the ballpark," he said, laughing. "But things have changed. That's why I'm not saying, 'You can't do that,' or we can't have a guy. It's interesting."

A's blow it again in ninth, swept on walk-off grand slam in 10th

USATI

A's blow it again in ninth, swept on walk-off grand slam in 10th

By Associated Press July 27, 2017 12:55 PM

BOX SCORE

TORONTO  — Steve Pearce became the latest Blue Jay to hit a game-ending home run.

Pearce hit a tiebreaking grand slam in the 10th inning and Toronto beat the Oakland Athletics 8-4 on Thursday to complete a four-game sweep.

"Hopefully we just keep the ball rolling," Pearce said. "We're getting down to the end of the season so we've got to step it up and this was a great series to get it started."

Oakland reliever Liam Hendriks (3-2) walked the bases loaded with two outs before Pearce hooked a 3-2 pitch down the left field line and into the second deck. The grand slam was the second of his career and first since May 2015.

The Blue Jays won consecutive games on home runs for the first time in team history.

Kendrys Morales, who hit a game-winning homer in the ninth inning Wednesday, had two more home runs Thursday. Morales connected off Sean Manaea in the fifth and added a tying blast off Blake Treinen in the ninth, the 19th multihomer game of his career.

Treinen got the ninth in place of Santiago Casilla, who blew Wednesday's game. The Athletics have blown five of their past six save opportunities.

"We're just having trouble finishing off games," manager Bob Melvin said.

Toronto has hit four game-ending home runs this season, the third-highest total in team history. They hit six in 2011.

Josh Donaldson also homered for Toronto, a solo blast in the first.

Roberto Osuna (3-0) worked one inning for the win.

Marcus Semien had three hits and a walk for the Athletics, who have lost 12 of 13 in Toronto.

In the fifth, one batter after Blue Jays manager John Gibbons was ejected for arguing ball and strikes with home plate umpire Will Little, Stroman and catcher Russell Martin were both tossed. An irate Stroman charged toward home plate to confront Little, and had to be restrained by Martin and bench coach DeMarlo Hale.

Right-hander Chris Smith replaced Stroman and Miguel Montero took over for Martin.

Stroman allowed three runs and six hits in 4 2/3 innings, walking a season-high six. Asked about the ejection afterward, he had little to say.

"When it comes to umpires or any of that, I'm not going to be making any comments about that," Stroman said. "I want to make my next start."

Oakland struck quickly against Stroman, scoring three runs in the first against a pitcher who had allowed just four earned runs combined in his previous four July starts. Ryon Healy drove in a run with a groundout and Bruce Maxwell followed with a two-run single.

Donaldson replied with a one-out blast in the bottom half, his 10th, and Morales connected to begin the fifth, his 19th.

Toronto tied it in the sixth when Jose Bautista hit a leadoff double and scored on Justin Smoak's two-out single.

Troy Tulowitzki tried to score from second on Darwin Barney's two-out single in the seventh, but was thrown out at home plate by a strong throw from right fielder Matt Joyce.

Manaea allowed three runs and seven hits in seven innings.

"It kind of stings a little bit," Manaea said. "We had an opportunity to win and just didn't put it together."

Oakland broke a 3-all tie against Ryan Tepera in the eighth when Semien's two-out single scored Jaycob Brugman, but Morales answered in the ninth.

GETTING THE AX

Oakland RHP John Axford, the NL saves leader in 2011, was designated for assignment. Melvin said it was tough to cut Axford, citing his veteran presence in the clubhouse. Axford went 0-1 with no saves and a 6.43 ERA in 22 appearances.

WORST IN THE FIRST

Blue Jays pitchers have an AL-worst 6.35 ERA in the first inning.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Athletics: C Josh Phegley (left oblique) was placed on the 10-day DL and C Ryan Lavarnway was recalled from Triple-A Nashville. ... RHP Ryan Dull (right knee) was activated off the DL, taking Axford's spot on the roster.

Blue Jays: Quality control coach Derek Shelton replaced first base coach Tim Leiper (illness) midway through the game.

UP NEXT

Athletics: RHP Daniel Gossett (2-5, 5.40) starts the opener of a three-game home series against Minnesota. Gossett has allowed at least one homer in seven of his first eight starts. Newly acquired LHP Jaime Garcia (4-7. 4.30) goes for the Twins.

Blue Jays: LHP J.A. Happ (3-7, 4.13) starts the opener of a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels. Happ allowed a season-high seven earned runs in his previous outing, a July 23 loss at Cleveland. RHP Parker Bridwell (4-1, 3.09) starts for the Angels.

