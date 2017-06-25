Athletics

Instant Analysis: Five takeaways from A's first road sweep of 2017

Instant Analysis: Five takeaways from A's first road sweep of 2017

By Joe Stiglich June 25, 2017 2:40 PM

BOX SCORE

The A’s sprung to life offensively in the late innings Sunday and polished off their first road sweep of 2017.

They scored all five of their runs over the final three innings to beat the Chicago White Sox 5-3, continuing an odd stretch of streakiness. The A’s swept the New York Yankees in four at the Coliseum, then turned around and dropped four in a row to the Houston Astros before arriving in Chicago and taking all three from the Sox. It’s their first sweep on the road since they won four in Kansas City from Sept. 12-15 of last season.

The weekend’s events provided a morale boost for a team that began the series an American League-worst 9-25 away from home. The sweep also featured numerous contributions from a pack of recently promoted young players fresh from the minors.

The A’s had no answer for left-hander Derek Holland through six-plus innings, mustering just four hits off the veteran. But trailing 2-0, they got on the board with Jed Lowrie’s pinch-hit RBI double in the seventh. The next inning, Khris Davis singled home the tying run and Yonder Alonso followed with a go-ahead single down the left-field line to put the A’s up 3-2.

They tacked on two insurance runs in the ninth on back-to-back homers from Adam Rosales and Matt Joyce.

Sonny rebounds: Sonny Gray (3-3) avoided the early trouble that plagued his last start, working seven innings and being rewarded with a victory thanks to the A’s eighth-inning rally. He struck out seven and walked just one. That was a key as Gray had issued seven free passes combined in his previous two starts. Adam Engel hit a 2-1 fastball for a homer in the third, then Jose Abreu scored on a passed ball in the fourth to give Chicago a 2-0 lead. But Gray held the Sox to just four hits over his seven innings.

Sign of things to come? Franklin Barreto got a look as the No. 2 hitter in the order Sunday, a spot that some scouts feel he’ll be well suited for as his career unfolds. He singled to the opposite field in his first at-bat, then struck out looking in his next two trips to the plate. In the eighth, his broken-bat single to left jumpstarted Oakland’s two-run go-ahead rally. Barreto is 4-for-10 in his first two games with the big club.

Joyce provides a lift off the bench: Joyce entered as a pinch runner in the seventh and connected for his 10th homer, right after Rosales had gone deep himself. Joyce became the fourth Athletic to crack double figures in homers, and the A’s improved to 31-26 when they hit at least one home run (they’re 3-16 when they don’t).

Doo does it again: Lefty reliever Sean Doolittle continued to deal since coming off the disabled list. He threw a scoreless eighth with two strikeouts and has allowed just one hit over five innings in six appearances since his return.

An unwanted milestone: The Sox scored their second run on a passed ball by Josh Phegley, which accounted for Oakland’s 50th unearned run, most in the majors. They had just 43 unearned runs all of last season.

Former A's catcher Stephen Vogt claimed by NL Central team

Former A's catcher Stephen Vogt claimed by NL Central team

By NBC Sports Bay Area staff June 25, 2017 10:39 AM

A new team believes in Stephen Vogt.

The former A's catcher, who was designated for assignment on Thursday, was claimed by the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.

The A's announced the transaction shortly before their game against the White Sox.

News of the Brewers making the waiver claim was first reported by ESPN.

The Brewers were the only team to place a waiver claim on Vogt, according to The San Francisco Chronicle.

Vogt, a clubhouse leader and one of the longest tenured A's, hit just .217 with four home runs and 20 RBI in 54 games this season.

A's hopeful Matt Chapman will be released from hospital Sunday

A's hopeful Matt Chapman will be released from hospital Sunday

By NBC Sports Bay Area staff June 25, 2017 10:20 AM

Matt Chapman's first stint with the A's was cut short by a left knee infection.

The highly-touted third baseman was placed on the disabled list on Thursday and admitted to a hospital for treatment. He's been receiving antibiotics via intravenous.

Prior to Sunday's series finale in Chicago, manager Bob Melvin was asked about Chapman's status.

"Our hope is that he gets out [of the hospital] today. I know he's making significant strides. This has been really good for him, the drip of the antibiotics as opposed to the oral antibiotics he was taking," Melvin told reporters in Chicago. "I know once he gets out of there, they want to make sure there's no complications, so we're probably being a little bit conservative, but we can because he's on the DL."

Chapman's placement on the DL is retroactive to June 19, so he's eligible to be activated on Thursday, though Melvin wouldn't commit to saying if the 24-year-old will be ready.

"Once he gets out and once we start doing some baseball activities, we'll have a better idea of that," Melvin said.

In 14 at-bats with the A's, Chapman collected three hits including one double, drove in three runs and scored twice.

The 2014 first-round pick earned the promotion after hitting .257/.348/.589 with 16 home runs and 30 RBI in 49 games for Triple-A Nashville.

Load more