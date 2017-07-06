Instant Analysis: Five takeaways from Melvin's 500th win as A's manager

Athletics

By Joe Stiglich July 06, 2017 9:51 PM
BOX SCORE

SEATTLE — Putting together one of their most complete all-around performances of the season, the A’s beat the Mariners 7-4 at Safeco Field on Thursday night and rewarded Bob Melvin with victory No. 500 as Oakland’s manager.

He becomes just the fourth manager in franchise history to reach the milestone, joining Hall of Famers Connie Mack (a mind-boggling 3,582 wins) and Tony La Russa (798) along with Art Howe (600).

Things hardly have gone according to plan for the A’s in this season plagued by injuries and spotty play in all facets. That’s the primary reason Melvin was downplaying talk of his 500th win before the game.

“It’d be one thing if you’re having a great year,” Melvin said. “It’s just a round number. There’s one coming up a little later that might be more (special).

The win Thursday leaves him just seven victories shy of 1,000 total as a major league manager. His first 156 of those came happened to come in two seasons managing the Mariners from 2003-04.

His players gave him one to savor for Thursday’s milestone, though the Mariners rallied for three runs in the ninth to make it closer.

Paul Blackburn, in his second career start, threw 7 2/3 innings of one-run ball to notch his first major league victory. He kept his pitch count low and corralled the Mariners without help from a single strikeout.

Khris Davis hit his 24th homer, a three-run shot in the fifth, and Bruce Maxwell added an opposite-field solo shot that same inning as the A’s pocketed their third victory in a row after a six-game losing streak.

Here’s five things you need to know as the A’s took the opener of a four-game series leading into the All-Star break:

Blackburn shines again: The rookie from Antioch rewarded the A’s for giving him a second start in the rotation. The right-hander scattered eight hits and got two early 4-6-3 double plays that nipped potential Seattle rallies in the bud. He also picked Jean Segura off first in the fourth inning. The 7 2/3 innings was the most by an A’s pitcher in one of his first two major league games since Brad Rigby threw eight innings on June 28, 1997.

Big night for top of the order: With Marcus Semien coming off the disabled list and returning to shortstop, Melvin re-worked the top of the order. Matt Joyce still led off, but Semien slipped into the No. 2 spot, followed by Yonder Alonso, Khris Davis and Jed Lowrie. Those first five hitters combined to go 6-for-21 with six RBI and scored six of the A’s seven runs.

Brugman shows off his arm: Blackburn got some help from his defense. In the third, center fielder Jaycob Brugman threw a strike to third to nail Mitch Haniger, who tried to tag up on Jarrod Dyson’s fly ball. The A’s entered the night tied for second in the AL in fewest outfield assists with 10.

Casilla needed in ninth: Daniel Coulombe couldn’t shut the door in the ninth, giving up Danny Valencia’s three-run homer. So Santiago Casilla had to come in to close it out.

Saturday’s starter: With Jharel Cotton going on the D.L., Melvin announced that 36-year-old Chris Smith will be called up from Triple-A Nashville to make his first career start Saturday.

By Joe Stiglich July 06, 2017 11:39 PM
A's rookie Blackburn silences Mariners to notch first major league win

SEATTLE — His arrival from Triple-A did not come with the hype attached to some of the A’s more highly publicized prospects.

All Paul Blackburn has done is slide into the A’s rotation and quietly put up two excellent starts, bolstering a staff that’s been tattered by injuries and inconsistency.

The right-hander notched his first major league victory in Thursday’s 7-4 win over the Mariners. In two starts in the bigs, he’s surrendered just one earned run in 13 2/3 innings.

“I was a lot more nervous this start actually than my first one,” he said.

Who would know?

Pitching on the road for the first time in the majors, he held Seattle to one run over 7 2/3 innings and made some early run support stand up. He didn’t strike out a single batter and got touched for eight hits. But it goes to show a starter doesn’t have to blow up the radar gun.

Blackburn induced a ground-ball double play in each of the first two innings, picked a runner off first a couple innings later and benefited from another double play when center fielder Jaycob Brugman threw out a runner at third trying to advance on a fly ball.

It was an impressive performance for a pitcher facing the team that traded him to Oakland during the offseason for infielder Danny Valencia.

“Your first start’s kind of an out-of- body experience,” manager Bob Melvin said. “The second start, it’s about performing. He pitches into the eight inning and throws the ball where he wants to. There’s something to be said about that. It’s not always about velocity.”

In his debut Saturday, the Antioch native had hundreds of fans rooting him on at the Coliseum. Turns out he also had a cheering section at Safeco Field. Blackburn’s mother is from nearby Everett, and he estimated maybe 20 people were in the stands for him Thursday.

His catcher, Bruce Maxwell, tossed out another theory for Blackburn’s comfort level:

“He looks on the field and over half of our Triple-A team is up here.”

That’s a slight exaggeration, but Maxwell makes a great point. Three of the teammates playing behind Blackburn against the Mariners were core members of the Nashville Sounds for much of this year — Maxwell, third baseman Matt Chapman and Brugman. Five more players on the current 25-man roster also played alongside Blackburn extensively at Triple-A.

He knows them and they know him.

That includes Brugman, who was on the field early doing defensive drills with outfield coach Mike Aldrete, then made that extra work pay off with his third-inning throw that nailed Mitch Haniger at third. Brugman said he’s not surprised to see Blackburn handle the major league pressure like a cool customer.

“Same Blackburn,” Brugman said. “He was doing it in Triple-A. He’s doing it here.” The 23-year-old became just the sixth starter in franchise history to record two starts of at least six innings and one or fewer runs allowed in each of his first two career outings.

A's lineup: Semien batting second vs Mariners in return

A's lineup: Semien batting second vs Mariners in return

By NBC Sports Bay Area staff July 06, 2017 3:29 PM
A's rookie Blackburn silences Mariners to notch first major league win

For the first time since undergoing surgery back in April, Marcus Semien is in the A's lineup. He hits second tonight against the Mariners.

Bob Melvin has issued his lineup for the series opener over in Seattle.  

Oakland A's:
1. Matt Joyce (L) RF
2. Marcus Semien (R) SS
3. Yonder Alonso (L) 1B
4. Khris Davis (R) LF
5. Jed Lowrie (S) 2B
6. Ryon Healy (R) DH
7. Bruce Maxwell (L) C
8. Matt Chapman (R) 3B
9. Jaycob Brugman (L) CF
Paul Blackburn -- RHP

Seattle Mariners:
1. Jean Segura (R) SS
2. Ben Gamel (L) LF
3. Robinson Cano (L) 2B
4. Nelson Cruz (R) DH
5. Kyle Seager (L) 3B
6. Danny Valencia (R) 1B
7. Mitch Haniger (R) RF
8. Jarrod Dyson (L) CF
9. Mike Zunino (R) C
Sam Gaviglio -- RHP

