Athletics

Instant Analysis: Rays tee off on A's pitching, take first game of series

By Joe Stiglich June 09, 2017 6:06 PM

Donaldson celebrates home run

Pinder returns to the dugout

BOX SCORE

The A’s are gearing up for a long day of baseball with Saturday’s doubleheader at Tropicana Field.

That’ll give them the opportunity to forget what went down Friday night.

The Tampa Bay Rays bashed five homers off Oakland pitching and routed the A’s 13-4 to open a four-game series that features the rare scheduled doubleheader Saturday.

The A’s came in an American League-worst 8-20 on the road, and this was hardly the performance they were looking for as they look to reverse their course away from the Coliseum. Tampa Bay scored in each of the first five innings and chased A’s starter Andrew Triggs by the fourth. The right-hander was charged with eight runs on nine hits.

If the quickest way to forget such a game is to get right back on the field, the A’s will get that chance. Saturday’s twin bill will be Oakland’s first scheduled doubleheader on the road since 2001.

Triggs trending the wrong direction:

The right-hander had a 2.12 ERA after his May 16 start against Seattle. Since then, he’s posted an 0-4 record and 9.64 ERA over four outings (20 ER in 18 2/3 IP) and will need to turn things around quickly if he’s going to remain in the rotation. Things started rough in the first when he walked two of his first four batters, then gave up Steven Souza’s three-run homer. Mallex Smith added a two-run shot in the fourth, when Triggs was lifted with two outs.

Rays back up the numbers: This series pits two of the majors’ top slugging teams. The Rays came in second in the bigs with 92 homers and the A’s were fifth with 87. Then the home team went out and showed exactly how it accumulated those numbers. After Souza’s three-run shot in the first, Smith added his two-run shot in the fourth and Logan Morrison a solo shot off Triggs. It didn’t get better for Zach Neal, who allowed Tim Beckham’s homer in the fifth and Corey Dickerson’s three-run shot later in the inning.

Smith is a super sub: The Rays, who moved to a game above .500 as they try to make up ground in the AL East, suffered a major setback when center fielder Kevin Kiermaier fractured his hip Thursday and will miss at least six to eight weeks. But Smith filled in Friday and went 2-for-3 with three runs scored.

Brugman’s crazy debut: Outfielder Jaycob Brugman made his major league debut with a start in left field for the A’s. He went 0-for-4 but he’ll never forget a moment in the fourth, when Souza hit a ball off a catwalk high above Tropicana Field that went for a triple. Balls that hit the catwalk are in play if they strike it in foul terroritiroy, and Krugman tried to follow the path of the ball off the ricochet but couldnt’ make the catch as it fell to the ground.

Vogt provides a highlight: : Stephen Vogt hit his fourth homer to provide a highlight for the A’s in the seventh.

Outfielder Jaycob Brugman is set for his first major league call-up and will join the A's on Friday against Tampa Bay, a source confirmed to NBC Sports California.

The 25-year-old Brugman, who throws and hits left-handed, is batting .288 with one home run and eight RBI for Triple-A Nashville. The start to his season was delayed by a leg injury.

The move has not been announced, nor is it known what the corresponding roster move would be. Right fielder Matt Joyce has been out of the lineup the past couple of games with a quadriceps issue, but he pinch hit Wednesday against Toronto.

Brugman made a nice impression this past spring in big league camp and he can play all three outfield spots. Mlb.com ranked him as the A's No. 21 prospect before this season.

In other prospect news, the A's are hopeful of getting Double-A shortstop Richie Martin back into games late next week after Martin underwent surgery for a broken nose and deviated septum when he was hit by a pitch. Martin is being fitted for a clear mask and face guard. He was the A's first-round pick in 2015.

Donaldson celebrates home run

OAKLAND — The A’s roster has turned over, multiple times, since Josh Donaldson was traded after the 2014 season.

The link remains for the three-time All-Star however. That gets reinforced every time he returns to the Coliseum and sees familiar coaches, familiar faces in the stands.

It doesn’t stop him from inflicting damage on his old team. The 2015 American League MVP had been relatively quiet for most of three games at the Coliseum. But it wouldn’t feel like an A’s-Blue Jays series if he didn’t factor into a storyline, would it?

The moment came in the 10th inning, when Donaldson launched a pitch from A’s reliever Frankie Montas high and deep into the afternoon sky. It finally landed, barely clearing the elevated wall in left-center to snap a tie score and send Toronto to an eventual 7-5 victory.

“I didn’t know (if it was out) because of how high that I hit the ball,” Donaldson said. “I’ve hit many balls in this stadium that were like that and kind of got knocked down by the wind and the air.”

This one had enough distance, and it ruined an afternoon that had been growing more encouraging for the A’s by the inning. Down 4-1 after Jharel Cotton allowed four runs in the second, they began chipping away at that deficit. Cotton steadied himself and got through six innings with just the four runs. John Axford and Liam Hendriks combined for three scoreless innings and leadoff man Rajai Davis provided a spark in the leadoff spot that’s been missing most of the season.

But they couldn’t complete their first home sweep in more than a calendar year. Donaldson, who now has 15 RBI in 15 games against the A’s since they traded him to Toronto, had been 3-for-8 with an RBI over the first two games of this series. He hadn’t done anything to alter a game until the top of the 10th Wednesday.

Donaldson may get less familiar with the A’s roster each time he plays them, but he still has relationships with manager Bob Melvin, hitting coach Darren Bush (who managed him in the A’s farm system) bullpen coach Scott Emerson (who Donaldson worked closely with while he was still a minor league catcher) and others.

“There’s a lot of guys on the coaching staff that are really good people and that I had a lot of great conversations with that helped me get to the point where I am today,” he said. “I won’t ever take that for granted.”

The A’s, as they prepare for a six-game road trip that begins Friday at Tampa Bay, hope that Wednesday’s game can help ignite Davis’ season. He came in hitting just .198, struggling enough for Melvin to drop him to the bottom of the order many games. But he went 4-for-5 with four runs and fell just a homer short of the cycle.

“Just eliminating extra moment with my lower half, trying to use my hands,” Davis said when asked what he’s working on. “That’s my thing. Use my hands and trust that my hands will get to the ball.”

Trevor Plouffe homered in the fourth to snap an 0-for-25 streak. Then the A’s tied it 4-4 after Davis tripled and scored on Chad Pinder’s sacrifice fly. Davis doubled in the first and score the A’s first run on Khris Davis’ two-out double off Francisco Liriano. He scored again after singling and coming around eventually on Davis’ fielder’s choice grounder, then added his fourth run after doubling in the 10th and scoring on Matt Joyce’s single.

“Definitely it helps when the leadoff batter gets on,” Davis said of his own duties. “With those guys mashing in the middle, we just want to have some runners on for them so they can drive in some more runs.”

