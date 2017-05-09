Athletics

Instant Replay: Cotton hit hard by Angels, A's walk-off magic ends

By Joe Stiglich May 09, 2017 10:10 PM

BOX SCORE

OAKLAND — The late-game magic was nowhere to be found Tuesday night at the Coliseum, with the A’s fate sealed pretty early against the Los Angeles Angels.

Jharel Cotton continued his up-and-down rookie season by allowing a career-high seven runs, and the A’s saw a three-game winning streak snapped with a 7-3 loss. Cotton surrendered three home runs in the first two innings, with Yunel Escobar’s three-run shot opening up a 5-2 lead for the visitors.

Yonder Alonso’s continued heroics with the bat went to waste. The first baseman hit two home runs to overtake Khris Davis for the team lead in that category, but Oakland had its streak of three consecutive walk-off victories come to an end.

Cotton’s season has been a head-scratcher. His seven starts have alternated between good and bad without interruption, and his ERA rose to 5.68. Manager Bob Melvin has commented on the tough decision the A’s will face with their rotation when starter Sean Manaea returns from the disabled list sometime in the next week.

Someone will be bumped, and Cotton’s status does not seem as secure as it once did. From the outside looking in, either he or Jesse Hahn (who struggled in his most recent start) seem the most likely candidates to lose their spot.

Not that the A’s helped themselves offensively. They went 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position and stranded nine men on base.

Starting pitching report
The strange thing Tuesday night was Cotton (3-4) seemed to have pretty good stuff, striking out seven in the first three innings. But ill-timed mistakes cost him heavily. He struck out Escobar and Kole Calhoun to start the game, but Albert Pujols crushed a 1-2 changeup to left for his 596th career homer. He’s ninth on the all-time list. Alonso gave the A’s a 2-1 lead with his two-run homer. Then Cotton got two quick outs in the second. But Ben Revere turned on a fastball and homered to right to tie it. Cliff Pennington and Martin Maldonado singled to bring up Escobar. Cotton appeared to have gotten strike three when he painted a 1-2 fastball on the outside corner, but home plate umpire Chris Conroy didn’t agree. That would haunt the rookie, as Escobar reached out and yanked the next pitch over the wall in left for a three-run homer that gave the Angels a 5-2 lead.

Bullpen report
Josh Smith helped ease the bullpen’s workload by eating up three scoreless innings in relief of Cotton. Daniel Coulombe added a scoreless inning.

At the plate
Fresh off of his AL Player of the Week honors, Alonso continues his crazy roll. He went deep to left-center for a two-run shot in the first. That was a glimpse of the opposite-field pop he was showing in spring training. Since the start of the regular season, it’s been his pull power that has impressed. In the sixth, Alonso drilled a solo shot to right-center. That gives him seven homers in eight games this month. Don’t reach for your reading glasses, it’s true — Alonso’s 11 homers tie him for second in the league. And he’s overtaken Khris Davis (10) for the team home run lead.

In the field
Neither team committed an error.

Attendance
The announced crowd was 11,383.

Up next
Former Athletic Jesse Chavez (2-4, 4.46) takes the Coliseum mound for the Angels in the finale of this three-game series Wednesday at 12:35 p.m. Andrew Triggs (4-2, 2.34) goes for the A’s.

 

A's lineup: Healy up to No. 2 in series finale vs Angels

By NBC Sports Bay Area staff May 10, 2017 11:01 AM

The A's are looking for a series win at home against the Angels and Bob Melvin is making some changes to his batting order on Wednesday.

Los Angeles Angels (17-18)

1. Yunel Escobar (R) 3B
2. Cameron Maybin (R) CF
3. Kole Calhoun (L) RF
4. Luis Valbuena (L) DH
5. Jefry Marte (R) 1B
6. Ben Revere (L) LF
7. Andrelton Simmons (R) SS
8. Danny Espinosa (S) 2B
9. Juan Graterol (R) C
Jesse Chavez -- RHP

Oakland A's (15-18)

1. Rajai Davis (R) CF
2. Ryon Healy (R) 3B
3. Yonder Alonso (L) 1B
4. Khris Davis (R) LF
5. Jed Lowrie (S) DH
6. Mark Canha (R) RF
7. Chad Pinder (R) 2B
8. Bruce Maxwell (L) C
9. Adam Rosales (R) SS
Andrew Triggs -- RHP

Alonso 'wasn't afraid' to make changes that unleashed his power

By Joe Stiglich May 10, 2017 12:10 AM

OAKLAND — Consider A’s hitting coach Darren Bush slightly less astonished than the rest of the baseball world over Yonder Alonso’s recent burst of power.

The veteran first baseman deposited two more balls over the fence in the A’s 7-3 loss to the Angels on Tuesday night, giving him 11 for the season and already eclipsing his previous career high (nine) just 33 games into the regular season.

That ties Alonso for the second-most homers in the American League, surprising for a player whose lack of power has been the biggest knock on him over his eight big league seasons.

But what fans perhaps see as a freaky turn of events is, in Bush’s eyes, a just reward for a player who’s been as committed as anyone in Oakland’s clubhouse to improving himself as a hitter.

“I know there’s been a lot of talk about how he’s trying to improve his launch angle. None of that’s true,” Bush said. “All he’s trying to do is be in position and execute a good swing, and the by-product is the ball is going the way that it should.”

The evolution of Alonso’s offensive game began toward the end of last season, when he started incorporating a front leg kick to initiate his swing. Not surprisingly, he worked on it with good friend and former A’s teammate Danny Valencia, who also was a teammate at the University of Miami.

Bush said the leg kick simply helps Alonso get into the position he needs to be in to start his swing.

“If you watch his video from last year and compare it to this year, last year he’d get his foot down early, and then he’d re-start and try to execute his swing. It’s tough to do,” Bush said. “This year, his leg kick is just on time. He’s given himself time to read the pitch, he’s given himself time to execute his swing. In my mind, he hasn’t changed anything. The only thing he’s changed is the position he’s in before he executes his swing.

“He doesn’t have a two-part swing. It’s just one fluid swing.”

The results are, quite frankly, ridiculous. Never before had Alonso hit more than nine home runs in an entire season. He’s now hit seven in the first eight games of May alone.

He’s leading the A’s in batting average (.309) homers (11) and RBI (27). Teammate Chris Bassitt took to Twitter to campaign for Alonso’s All-Star candidacy.

“Baseball fans... @YonderalonsoU is an allstar,” Bassitt tweeted. “Can we please do what's right and get him to Miami? He is beyond deserving.”

In addition to his two homers Tuesday, Alonso made a slick play in cutting off Cameron Maybin’s sharp grounder headed for right field and threw a strike to Jharel Cotton covering first. Later he made an over-the-head catch, while on the run, of Martin Maldonado’s foul pop.

A’s manager Bob Melvin referenced Alonso’s opposite-field power, which he displayed on his first homer, a two-run shot in the first off Alex Meyer.

“What are we in? Early May?” Melvin asked. “It’s been impressive. The thing that’s most impressive to me is the home runs to the opposite field. … He’s just trying to make hard contact, and using his legs. When he gets the ball in the air, he’s a strong guy. It has a chance to go.”

Alonso began incorporating the changes in his swing in pregame work last season but didn’t try taking it into the game. He continued working in the offseason, sending Bush video of his swing. The two talked often throughout the winter. Once spring training began, Bush also worked with Alonso on being more patient, being willing to work deeper into the count.

It’s way too early to talk about the All-Star Game. But what a story it would be if Alonso got the invite to Miami, where he and his family settled after defecting from Cuba, and where he starred for the Hurricanes.

However, the last thing Alonso likes to do is talk about himself when reporters ask about this hot streak.

“It’s just working hard,” he said, “just getting to the park and making sure I’m getting my work in and staying focused.”

Bush enjoys seeing Alonso benefiting from all the work he’s put in.

“It’s not easy for guys (to make adjustments) at the big league level, and he wasn’t afraid,” Bush said. “I’m happy that he wasn’t content. I’m happy that he wanted to improve.”

