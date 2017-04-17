Athletics

Instant Replay: A's shut down by old friend Griffin, drop fourth straight

Instant Replay: A's shut down by old friend Griffin, drop fourth straight

By Joe Stiglich April 17, 2017 9:59 PM

BOX SCORE

OAKLAND – The A’s looked like they could have used another rainout Monday.

Their performance in a 7-0 loss to the Texas Rangers matched the listless environment inside the Coliseum, as they mustered just three hits and made Rangers starter A.J. Griffin look like a Cy Young candidate.

Jharel Cotton struggled over 5 1/3 innings on the mound, and Oakland advanced just one runner as far as third base. Griffin (2-0), the former Athletic who had allowed seven runs over 9 1/3 innings entering the night, limited the A’s to one hit over six innings. He struck out eight, including five in a row bridging the second and third.

After Sunday’s game against Houston got washed out and rain throughout Monday afternoon threatened this game, the A’s uninspired effort wasn’t entirely out of place before a crowd that looked to the naked eye to be less than 5,000.

The A’s have lost four in a row, and coupled with a heavy dose of bad injury news lately, it’s put a damper on the early stages of their season.

Starting pitching report:
Coming off seven dazzling innings against Kansas City, Jharel Cotton wasn’t nearly as dialed in Monday night. He couldn’t be faulted heavily for a first-inning run, as an infield single and a bloop RBI double by Nomar Mazara did damage against him. But Cotton (1-2) walked four — one intentionally after he fell behind in the count 3-0 — and the Rangers made him pay for those free passses. Carlos Gomez and Mike Napoli each victimized him for two-run doubles in the fifth inning. Cotton’s original start was rained out Sunday. Perhaps that threw the rookie off a bit, perhaps not. But over 5 1/3 innings he was charged with five earned runs, tied for the most he’s allowed over his eight career big league starts.

Bullpen report:
Frankie Montas gave the A’s two scoreless innings of relief to at least provide one highlight.

At the plate:
Griffin had the A’s perplexed, and he showed you don’t have to blow up the radar gun to be effective. Playing off his curve that sometimes registers in the 60’s, he struck out three straight hitters looking on fastballs that didn’t crack 90. The A’s only threat came in the eighth, when they put runners on second and third. But pinch hitter Jaff Decker grounded out to short and the A’s wound up with their second shutout loss of the season.

In the field:
On Gomez’s two-run double, Rajai Davis’ throw from deep center somehow got by both Adam Rosales and Jed Lowrie, the ball rolling across the infield as Gomez took an extra base. That kind of sloppiness is not a good look, and it accounted for the 10th consecutive game in which the A’s have committed at least one error.

Attendance:
The announced crowd was 10,406. About 8,000 of them must have spent the entire game out by the food trucks.

Up next:
Andrew Triggs (2-0, 0.00) takes the hill opposed by Yu Darvish (1-1, 2.33), who brings a career 5.72 ERA at the Coliseum over five starts. First pitch is 7:05 p.m.

 

Instant Replay: A's score four off Darvish, end four-game skid

Instant Replay: A's score four off Darvish, end four-game skid

By Joe Stiglich April 18, 2017 9:52 PM

BOX SCORE

OAKLAND – The A’s crammed all of their scoring into one action-packed inning, and it was enough to snap their four-game losing streak Tuesday.

Held silent through five innings by Yu Darvish, the A’s broke through with a four-run sixth. They combined that with excellent pitching to turn back the Texas Rangers 4-2 in the middle contest of a three-game series at the Coliseum.

Adam Rosales keyed the game-winning rally with a two-run homer off Darvish that erased a 2-0 deficit. He turned on a 3-1 pitch and deposited his first homer well over the left field wall to make it 2-2. Having been shut out on three hits the night before, Rosales’ blast generated the offensive momentum they’d been lacking.

Jaff Decker, drawing a start as the leadoff man, doubled to left-center. Yonder Alonso walked, and after Tony Barnette relieved Darvish (1-2), Jed Lowrie drew another walk to load the bases. Khris Davis delivered a sacrifice fly to center to put the A’s ahead. Then Ryon Healy, pinch-hitting for Stephen Vogt, dropped a bloop single to score Alonso for a 4-2 lead.

That made a winner of Andrew Triggs (3-0), who has been the A’s best starter out of the gate. He threw six innings of three-hit ball and handed things over to a bullpen that got the job done in efficient order. Santiago Casilla nailed down his second save, as the A’s will now try to capture this series in the finale Wednesday afternoon.

Starting pitching report:
Triggs is justifying the A’s faith in him as a starter in the first month. He gave up just three hits over six innings, getting the Rangers to chase his breaking stuff out of the zone and keeping the ball off the barrel of the bat. He struck out five and didn’t issue a walk. The stat that says it all: Triggs has yet to allow an earned run in 17 2/3 innings pitched. That’s the longest season-opening streak by an A’s starter in Oakland history.

Two unearned runs off him in the sixth gave Texas the lead. The rally started with Yonder Alonso’s fielding error. A wild pitch from Triggs moved Jurickson Profar to second, and Elvis Andrus’ line single to center scored Profar him with the game’s first run. Andrus’ then used his legs to create the second run, stealing second and third and scoring on Nomar Mazara’s fielder’s choice grounder to short. Andrus broke for home and slid in ahead of Rosales’ throw.

Bullpen report:
All went according to plan. Sean Doolittle came on for the seventh to relieve Triggs and threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings. Ryan Dull got the final two outs of the eighth and Santiago Casilla delivered a 1-2-3 ninth. Casilla appears to have emerged as Bob Melvin’s preferred closer, though Doolittle will be an option too depending on matchups.

At the plate:
The A’s have scored in just one out of 18 innings so far in this series, but they rallied at the right time Tuesday night. Decker scored a run after his double in the sixth. He finished 1-for-4, and that may earn him another shot in the leadoff spot Wednesday. After two games off, Healy will return to the lineup Wednesday.

In the field:
Alonso made two excellent plays at first base in the early innings, but a miscue in the sixth opened the gates to a Texas rally. He mishandled Profar’s chopper for an error, and Profar eventually scored on Andrus’ line single to center. That makes 11 consecutive games with an error for the A’s, and a major league-leading 17**** for the season.

Attendance:
The announced turnout was 12,091.

Up next:
The A’s and Rangers wrap up this three-game series with Wednesday’s 12:35 matinee. Jesse Hahn (0-1, 3.75) and lefty Martin Perez (1-1, 2.20) take the ball.

 

A's lineup: New top two against Darvish, Rangers

A's lineup: New top two against Darvish, Rangers

By NBC Sports Bay Area staff April 18, 2017 2:54 PM

Mired in a four-game losing streak, Bob Melvin has penciled in Jaff Decker and Yonder Alonso at the top of the lineup Tuesday evening.

Texas Rangers:
1. Carlos Gomez (R) CF
2. Elvis Andrus (R) SS
3. Nomar Mazara (L) DH
4. Mike Napoli (R) 1B
5. Rougned Odor (L) 2B
6. Jonathan Lucroy (R) C
7. Shin-Soo Choo (L) RF
8. Joey Gallo (L) 3B
9. Jurickson Profar (S) LF
Yu Darvish -- RHP

Oakland A's:
1. Jaff Decker (L) CF
2. Yonder Alonso (L) 1B
3. Jed Lowrie (S) 2B
4. Khris Davis (R) LF
5. Stephen Vogt (L) DH
6. Matt Joyce (L) RF
7. Trevor Plouffe (R) 3B
8. Bruce Maxwell (L) C
9. Adam Rosales (R) SS
Andrew Triggs -- RHP

 

Load more