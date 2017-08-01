Athletics

Jed Lowrie staying with A's affects Franklin Barreto's timetable

Jed Lowrie staying with A's affects Franklin Barreto's timetable

By Joe Stiglich August 01, 2017 8:54 AM

OAKLAND — The A’s obviously made news Monday by dealing Sonny Gray and Adam Rosales.

Just as noteworthy are a couple of veterans who stayed put.

Second baseman Jed Lowrie and first baseman Yonder Alonso both appeared to be trade candidates as July unfolded. Lowrie is playing well, and the A’s have top prospect Franklin Barreto as an option at second base. Alonso will be a free agent at season’s end, and first base is also a position where the A’s can utilize younger players in Ryon Healy and Matt Olson.

With the deadline having passed and both veterans still wearing green and gold, it remains to be seen how — or if — Barreto and Olson factor into the plans over the month of August. Once rosters expand to 40 on Sept. 1, the numbers crunch vanishes. It’s easy to envision the A’s giving Barreto an extended look in the lineup in September.

Billy Beane, the head of A’s baseball operations, referenced Lowrie’s reasonable $6 million club option for next season and praised Lowrie’s play this year.

“In Jed’s case, we have a club option on him and Jed’s had a great year,” Beane said. “We certainly plan on deciding on (his option) in the offseason. In Alonso’s case, he’s having a great year for us. We weren’t going to move somebody just to move somebody.”

Asked if a long-term extension has been discussed regarding Alonso, Beane left the door open to that consideration, though with the A’s having young players available for first base, extending Alonso would seem to run counter to their long-term vision.

It will be interesting to watch in particular whether Barreto’s play with Triple-A Nashville throughout August warrants his call-up before September rolls around. Overall, Barreto is hitting .272 with 11 homers and 37 RBI for Nashville. He spent 11 games with the A’s bridging June and July and saw time at shortstop with Marcus Semien on the disabled list, but Barreto’s long-term position figures to be second base.

**

Speedy 22-year-old Jorge Mateo appears the jewel of the three-player package the A’s received from the Yankees for Gray. He’ll report to Double-A Midland and play shortstop for now. Mateo also has experience in center field.

The other two players in the return package are sidelined for the rest of the season. Right-hander James Kaprielian, who pitched at Single-A last year, is recovering from Tommy John surgery. Beane mentioned May as a possible target date for his full return. Outfielder Dustin Fowler ruptured the patella tendon in his right knee in early July, but Beane said the A’s are confident Fowler will be ready for spring training and that he expects Fowler to compete to be the A’s starting center fielder next year.

“Sonny was a great player for us, but at this point we need a lot of great players,” Beane said. “There’s a talent deficit that exists right now, and the way to acquire multiple good players is to trade some of the good players you currently have ….

“Had we been in a different spot in our development we might not have considered somebody like Kaprielian because of Tommy John surgery. That was us saying we know this is going to take time, so let’s take the best talent available.”

A's front office should try to irritate the Giants as much as possible

kaval-dave-thompson-klay-as.jpg
AP

A's front office should try to irritate the Giants as much as possible

By Ray Ratto August 01, 2017 11:38 AM

The Bay Area has desperately needed a true A’s-Giants rivalry for decades, but the fact that it has been decades means the Bay Area will probably never get it.

And no, security guards wailing on fans in the seats doesn’t count. It’s very bad form, true, and lots of bad things should happen to the perpetrator as a result, but it’s not the same thing. It wasn’t even the same thing when the teams met in the 1989 World Series because the earthquake happened and made everyone come together as one to meet the greater crisis.

Damn our timing.

But now that the A’s are only the Chicago White Sox away from being the worst team in the American League and the Giants have finally taken the advantage from Philadelphia in the worst-team-in-baseball race, we have an opportunity here, one we should not waste.

Put simply, the A’s and their new front office should begin to actively engage in a campaign of P.R., marketing and grass-roots irritation of the Giants and their front office. The provocation, of course, would be the perceived class difference between the two teams and the cities they rep, in the same ways that Brooklyn and Coogan’s Bluff had theirs, and the North and South Sides of Chicago have had theirs. Nothing violent, of course, but something that evens out the fight a bit.

The A’s have been in retreat too long on the issue of engagement with their bigger, richer neighbors, and the Giants’ recent success has only made the A’s withdrawal worse. Now the A’s are cleaning out the garage – again – but the Giants are treading sludge without action and are thus perceived as the more stagnant operation.

Opportunity is here!

All the A’s have to do is engage, cleverly, pointedly and humorously, with enough room for a bit of edge to meet the modern entertainment standards. It needs to be more than just a stadium and a roster rebuild, because that’s been done. be Rick And Morty to the Giants’ Big Brother – the new cool thing to the Giants’ old-style entertainment. And the Giants can’t be young and hip because punching down is never cool.

And since they are both in dreadful states, baseballically speaking, the remake can start today. All the A’s need to do is want to do it, and limber up their index fingers for eye-poking purposes.

Instant Analysis: Five takeaways from A's 8-5 win over Giants

semien-grandslam-giants-usatsi.jpg

Instant Analysis: Five takeaways from A's 8-5 win over Giants

By Joe Stiglich July 31, 2017 10:33 PM

BOX SCORE

OAKLAND — In this season where the A’s have sent so many clubhouse veterans packing, Marcus Semien suddenly finds himself a team spokesman.

He’s all of 26 years old, in just his third major league season, but Semien now shares the title of longest tenured A’s player. On Monday night, following the trade of staff ace Sonny Gray to the Yankees, Semien connected for a grand slam that made the difference as Oakland beat the Giants 8-5 in the opener of the four-game Bay Bridge Series.

Catcher Josh Phegley, starter Kendall Graveman and Semien all joined the A’s before the 2015 season. But it’s Semien who is the everyday presence in the lineup. And he was the one fielding questions before the game about the departure of Gray, which follows the trade of Sean Doolittle and the exit of Stephen Vogt, who was designated for assignment in June.

That trio was the A’s longest tenured group, but now Semien will assume more of a leadership role.

“We’ve got guys like Jed Lowrie here, Yonder, Joyce, Rajai, Casilla,” Semien said. “I still don’t feel like I’m the veteran on this team. I just want to lead by example whatever I do out there, no matter what.”

He showed the way Monday, belting a 1-1 pitch from George Kontos for his first grand slam as an Athletic, turning a 3-2 A’s deficit into a 6-3 lead that they wouldn’t relinquish.

HENDRIKS DOES THE JOB: After the Giants scored twice in the seventh to pull within 6-5, Liam Hendriks entered to face Buster Posey with the tying run on third. He struck Posey out on a slider and then delivered a scoreless eighth as well, getting the ball to Blake Treinen, who appears to be the A’s current closer with Santiago Casilla having experienced some turbulent times saving games.

STEPPING UP: Making his first start against the Giants, Paul Blackburn delivered another strong outing, his numbers not reflecting his effort. He led 6-3 when he left the game with one out in the seventh, but the Giants got two run-scoring singles off Daniel Coulombe and those runs got charged to Blackburn, leaving five runs on his stat line. He struck out four and walked one and has pitched six innings or more in five of his six major league outings. Surely the Brentwood native faced a couple of hitters Monday that he watched on TV while in high school.

BACK IN THE FOLD: Adam Rosales’ trade to Arizona on Monday morning was brought on by the need to create a roster spot for Chad Pinder, who came off the disabled list after missing five weeks with a strained hamstring. Manager Bob Melvin said Pinder will continue serve in a utility role, and it will be interesting to see if the A’s experiment at all with Pinder in center field, as Melvin has suggested is possible.

RED-HOT RAJAI: The veteran outfielder spurred the A’s go-ahead rally in the sixth with a pinch-hit double off the wall in left-center, helping set the table for Semien’s slam. Davis is hitting .375 (18-for-48) over his past 20 games, seeing most of his time primarily against left-handed starters.

GRAVEMAN’S RETURN: Sidelined the past 2 1/2 months by a strained shoulder, Kendall Graveman will return to the A’s rotation for Thursday’s series finale against the Giants. That’s the turn occupied by Chris Smith, and Melvin indicated Smith could shift to a bullpen role.

Load more