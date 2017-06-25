A's lineup: After big debut, Barreto moves up vs White Sox

Matt Chapman's first stint with the A's was cut short by a left knee infection.

The highly-touted third baseman was placed on the disabled list on Thursday and admitted to a hospital for treatment. He's been receiving antibiotics via intravenous.

Prior to Sunday's series finale in Chicago, manager Bob Melvin was asked about Chapman's status.

"Our hope is that he gets out [of the hospital] today. I know he's making significant strides. This has been really good for him, the drip of the antibiotics as opposed to the oral antibiotics he was taking," Melvin told reporters in Chicago. "I know once he gets out of there, they want to make sure there's no complications, so we're probably being a little bit conservative, but we can because he's on the DL."

Chapman's placement on the DL is retroactive to June 19, so he's eligible to be activated on Thursday, though Melvin wouldn't commit to saying if the 24-year-old will be ready.

"Once he gets out and once we start doing some baseball activities, we'll have a better idea of that," Melvin said.

In 14 at-bats with the A's, Chapman collected three hits including one double, drove in three runs and scored twice.

The 2014 first-round pick earned the promotion after hitting .257/.348/.589 with 16 home runs and 30 RBI in 49 games for Triple-A Nashville.