A's lineup: Barreto out after rough game vs Braves

By NBC Sports Bay Area staff July 02, 2017 10:41 AM

A's rookie Franklin Barreto had a tough go at it Saturday in Oakland. On Sunday, the promising young infielder is taking a seat.

Atlanta Braves (39-41)

1. Ender Inciarte (L) CF
2. Brandon Phillips (R) 2B
3. Nick Markakis (L) RF
4. Matt Kemp (R) DH
5. Matt Adams (L) 1B
6. Kurt Suzuki (R) C
7. Danny Santana (S) LF
8. Johan Camargo (S) 3B
9. Dansby Swanson (R) SS
Julio Teheran -- RHP

Oakland A's (35-46)

1. Matt Joyce (L) LF
2. Matt Olson (L) RF
3. Jed Lowrie (S) 2B
4. Khris Davis (R) DH
5. Yonder Alonso (L) 1B
6. Ryon Healy (R) 3B
7. Bruce Maxwell (L) C
8. Jaycob Brugman (L) CF
9. Adam Rosales (R) SS
Sean Manaea -- LHP

Blackburn comes through for A's in debut before large hometown crowd

By Joe Stiglich July 01, 2017 7:35 PM

OAKLAND — Paul Blackburn said he tossed and turned in bed most of Friday night in anticipation of his first major league start.

Then he went out Saturday afternoon and delivered an outing that was the picture of poise in the A’s 4-3 loss to Atlanta. The 23-year-old right-hander from Brentwood limited the Braves to three hits and one unearned run over six innings, earning a standing ovation as he left the mound for the final time from a Coliseum crowd that was packed with family and friends.

“I couldn’t even put it in words, honestly,” Blackburn said afterward. “It was probably one of the best days of my life. I was trying to take it all in. I’m not even sure it’s hit me yet, but it was a lot of fun. … I think I had about three hundred or four hundred people out there.”

His outing began with some turbulence as he hit his second batter of the game, Brandon Phillips, then walked cleanup man Matt Kemp to put two runners aboard with two outs in the first. But Blackburn retired Matt Adams on a comebacker to get back in the dugout, and from there he used his low-90’s fastball and assortment of off speed and breaking pitchers to hold the Braves down.

“He did a phenomenal job,” left fielder Matt Joyce said. “He really attacked the zone and gave us a great chance to come away with a win.”

Blackburn was drafted by the Cubs in 2012 as a supplemental pick after the first round. He was traded to Seattle in 2016, then the A’s acquired him from the Mariners for Danny Valencia in November. He appeared in three exhibitions with the A’s during the spring, then went 5-6 with a 3.05 ERA in Triple-A Nashville’s rotation. When Jharel Cotton was pushed back in the rotation due to a blister — the A’s hope Cotton can start Monday — Blackburn was called upon to fill in Saturday.

He could be headed straight back to the minors unless the A’s were to remove somebody from their current starting mix. Jesse Hahn has struggled in back-to-back outings and is still listed as Monday’s starter, though if Cotton goes that day others will have their start pushed back.

All that’s certain is the A’s needed someone to step in Saturday and Blackburn delivered.

“I thought his composure was great from the very start,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “You worry about nerves a little bit, but it didn’t seem like there were any. He used all his pitches, and even when we did make a mistake that cost us today, he just kept pitching.”

Apparently Blackburn got all the butterflies out in anticipation of his big league debut.

“Last night I didn’t really sleep,” he said. “But I was excited and didn't have as many nerves as I thought I’d have.”

Top prospect Barreto endures a rough day in A's loss to Braves

By Joe Stiglich July 01, 2017 6:33 PM

OAKLAND — Games such as Saturday’s cut through the hype and demonstrate that it won’t all be smooth sailing for Franklin Barreto as his major league career begins to unfold.

The A’s top prospect committed two errors at shortstop and was involved in a miscommunication on a pop-up. All three miscues led to Atlanta Braves runs in a 4-3 A’s loss in which the margin for error was small.

“You’re going to have some tough days,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said.

With just one week’s worth of big league games under his belt, it’s not wise to make judgements based on Barreto’s numbers, and the typical growing pains should be expected, particularly for a player who’s just 21. But the small body of work does flesh out the struggles: A .192 average (5-for-26) with 12 strikeouts in seven games.

He’s committed three errors — one at second base in his debut last weekend and the two Saturday at shortstop. Based on the eyeball test, he seems smoother at second base, where the throws are shorter and he’s got a bit more time on most plays. That’s where most scouts see him fitting best.

Right now, with a healthy Jed Lowrie manning second for the A’s and enjoying a solid season, shortstop is the best avenue for Barreto to get playing time until Marcus Semien comes off the disabled list. That could come in the next week or so.

The subtle indications have been that the A’s plan to send Barreto back to Triple-A Nashville at some point for a short spell before bringing him back up for good. A trade of Lowrie before the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline, which seems a near certainty, would potentially open up a permanent spot at second.

Until then, this is Barreto’s chance to get acclimated to the speed and routine of the big leagues, endure some bumps along the road and learn from them.

“Obviously I felt a little bad (about the errors),” Barreto said after Saturday’s game through interpreter Juan Dorado. “But the only way not to make errors is not to be playing. So keep my head up, keep working hard and keep trying to make those plays.”

His first error came in the second inning, when he airmailed a throw over first base on Tyler Flower’s grounder. In the top of the ninth, Barreto charged in on

Danny Santana’s grounder and had it bounce off his glove. Both those miscues led to Braves runs.

Another Atlanta rally was aided in the seventh when Santana’s blooper fell in shallow left. Matt Joyce was charging in from the outfield, Barreto was venturing out. Both called it, neither backed off and Barreto couldn’t haul in the pop-up.

“That’s obviously something that’s happened twice now, and it’s frustrating,” Joyce said. “When I asked him if he heard me, he said no. … I told Yonder (Alonso) to translate for me and I told him it’s my fault. If he doesn’t hear me and if I don’t call it loud enough and enough times then it’s my fault and I have to make that adjustment.”

Barreto’s single in the fifth snapped an 0-for-14 streak. His bat is the strength of his game, as he’s shown the ability to hit for power and spray the ball to all fields in the minors. But it also bears noting that Barreto was leading the Pacific Coast League in strikeouts (92) when he was called up to replace the injured Chad Pinder, who is expected to remain sidelined several more weeks with a Grade 2 strain of his left hamstring.

