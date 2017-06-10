Athletics

A's lineup: Brugman in CF in first game of DH; Roster moves made

By NBC Sports Bay Area staff June 10, 2017 8:24 AM

PROGRAMMING NOTE: A's-Rays coverage begins at 10am with Pregame Live on NBC Sports California and streaming right here.

In the opening game of a scheduled doubleheader against the Rays, rookie Jaycob Brugman is starting in center field.

The A's made a series of roster moves ahead of Saturday's slate. Reliever Sean Doolittle was reinstated from the disabled list. Andrew Triggs, who started on Friday in Tampa, was placed on the 10-day DL with a strained left hip and infielder/outfielder Matt Olson was recalled from Triple-A Nashville.

Oakland A's:
1. Matt Joyce (L) RF
2. Chad Pinder (R) SS
3. Jed Lowrie (S) 2B
4. Khris Davis (R) LF
5. Yonder Alonso (L) 1B
6. Ryon Healy (R) DH
7. Trevor Plouffe (R) 3B
8. Jaycob Brugman (L) CF
9. Josh Phegley (R) C
Sonny Gray -- RHP

Tampa Bay Rays:
1. Mallex Smith (L) CF
2. Corey Dickerson (L) LF
3. Evan Longoria (R) 3B
4. Logan Morrison (L) 1B
5. Steven Souza Jr. (R) DH
6. Colby Rasmus (L) RF
7. Tim Beckham (R) SS
8. Michael Martinez (S) 2B
9. Derek Norris (R) C
Erasmo Ramirez -- RHP

Instant Analysis: Rays tee off on A's pitching, take first game of series

as-instant-analysis.jpg
USATSI

By Joe Stiglich June 09, 2017 6:06 PM

BOX SCORE

The A’s are gearing up for a long day of baseball with Saturday’s doubleheader at Tropicana Field.

That’ll give them the opportunity to forget what went down Friday night.

The Tampa Bay Rays bashed five homers off Oakland pitching and routed the A’s 13-4 to open a four-game series that features the rare scheduled doubleheader Saturday.

The A’s came in an American League-worst 8-20 on the road, and this was hardly the performance they were looking for as they look to reverse their course away from the Coliseum. Tampa Bay scored in each of the first five innings and chased A’s starter Andrew Triggs by the fourth. The right-hander was charged with eight runs on nine hits.

If the quickest way to forget such a game is to get right back on the field, the A’s will get that chance. Saturday’s twin bill will be Oakland’s first scheduled doubleheader on the road since 2001.

Triggs trending the wrong direction:

The right-hander had a 2.12 ERA after his May 16 start against Seattle. Since then, he’s posted an 0-4 record and 9.64 ERA over four outings (20 ER in 18 2/3 IP) and will need to turn things around quickly if he’s going to remain in the rotation. Things started rough in the first when he walked two of his first four batters, then gave up Steven Souza’s three-run homer. Mallex Smith added a two-run shot in the fourth, when Triggs was lifted with two outs.

Rays back up the numbers: This series pits two of the majors’ top slugging teams. The Rays came in second in the bigs with 92 homers and the A’s were fifth with 87. Then the home team went out and showed exactly how it accumulated those numbers. After Souza’s three-run shot in the first, Smith added his two-run shot in the fourth and Logan Morrison a solo shot off Triggs. It didn’t get better for Zach Neal, who allowed Tim Beckham’s homer in the fifth and Corey Dickerson’s three-run shot later in the inning.

Smith is a super sub: The Rays, who moved to a game above .500 as they try to make up ground in the AL East, suffered a major setback when center fielder Kevin Kiermaier fractured his hip Thursday and will miss at least six to eight weeks. But Smith filled in Friday and went 2-for-3 with three runs scored.

Brugman’s crazy debut: Outfielder Jaycob Brugman made his major league debut with a start in left field for the A’s. He went 0-for-4 but he’ll never forget a moment in the fourth, when Souza hit a ball off a catwalk high above Tropicana Field that went for a triple. Balls that hit the catwalk are in play if they strike it in foul terroritiroy, and Krugman tried to follow the path of the ball off the ricochet but couldnt’ make the catch as it fell to the ground.

Vogt provides a highlight: : Stephen Vogt hit his fourth homer to provide a highlight for the A’s in the seventh.

Outfielder Jaycob Brugman is set for his first major league call-up and will join the A's on Friday against Tampa Bay, a source confirmed to NBC Sports California.

The 25-year-old Brugman, who throws and hits left-handed, is batting .288 with one home run and eight RBI for Triple-A Nashville. The start to his season was delayed by a leg injury.

The move has not been announced, nor is it known what the corresponding roster move would be. Right fielder Matt Joyce has been out of the lineup the past couple of games with a quadriceps issue, but he pinch hit Wednesday against Toronto.

Brugman made a nice impression this past spring in big league camp and he can play all three outfield spots. Mlb.com ranked him as the A's No. 21 prospect before this season.

In other prospect news, the A's are hopeful of getting Double-A shortstop Richie Martin back into games late next week after Martin underwent surgery for a broken nose and deviated septum when he was hit by a pitch. Martin is being fitted for a clear mask and face guard. He was the A's first-round pick in 2015.

