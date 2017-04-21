Athletics

A's lineup: Decker moves up, leads off against Mariners' Iwakuma

By NBC Sports Bay Area staff April 21, 2017 3:36 PM

In one day, A's center fielder Jaff Decker went from batting ninth to leading off as the A's take on the Mariners Friday at the Coliseum.

Seattle Mariners (7-10)

1. Guillermo Heredia (R) LF
2. Mitch Haniger (R) RF
3. Robinson Cano (L) 2B
4. Nelson Cruz (R) DH
5. Kyle Seager (L) 3B
6. Taylor Motter (R) SS
7. Danny Valencia (R) 1B
8. Mike Zunino (R) C
9. Jarrod Dyson (L) CF
Hisashi Iwakuma -- RHP 

Oakland A's (8-8)

1. Jaff Decker (L) CF
2. Yonder Alonso (L) 1B
3. Jed Lowrie (S) 2B
4. Khris Davis (R) LF
5. Stephen Vogt (L) C
6. Ryon Healy (R) DH
7. Matt Joyce (L) RF
8. Trevor Plouffe (R) 3B
9. Adam Rosales (R) SS
Sean Manaea -- LHP

Down on the Farm: Barreto breaks slump with first four-hit Triple-A night

By Dalton Johnson April 21, 2017 11:35 AM

Franklin Barreto, the A's top hitting prospect, came out of the gates on fire this season. The 21-year-old shortstop hit .440 with two home runs in the first week of games this season for the Triple-A Nashville Sounds. 

And then, the young middle infielder hit a wall. Barreto dropped down to a .286 batting average as recently as Wednesday after striking out 11 times in six games. But, on Thursday, Barreto put all his tools together for his biggest Triple-A game in his second stint with the Sounds. 

Barreto went 4-for-4 with a RBI triple in the Sounds' 4-3 loss to the Oklahoma City Dodgers. He started off with singles to left field in his first two at-bats before smacking an opposite-field triple, his second of the season, and finished with a single through the left side of the infield. 

For Barreto's hitting coach, to get him out of his hitting slump it was all about improving his two-strike approach. Barreto took the advice in stride, collecting his first two hits of the night with two strikes. 

"A couple of the two-strike hits were balls that were in that he was able to get a barrel to and get some base hits, Sounds hitting coach Eric Martins told MiLB.com. "He took some pitches that were in the dirt and some pitches that were down that he was chasing before." 

As Barreto keeps improving, Martins wants him to continue his aggresiveness at the plate while also being a smarter two-strike hitter. 

"Barreto's aggressive, but he also has pretty good plate discipline on top of that," Martins said. "He may swing and miss a little bit, but it's something that, with two strikes, it shouldn't bother him too much because of how quick his hands are and how good of a path that he has." 

After his big four-hit night, Barreto raised his batting average 54 points from .286 to .340.

When it was announced A's shortstop Marcus Semien would miss the next two months with a right wrist fracture, many believed Oakland would turn to their biggest piece from their Josh Donaldson trade. Instead, GM David Forst wants more time in Triple-A for Barreto's development. 

“It’s hard to say,” Forst responded when asked for a timetable of Barreto's arrival. “It’s not science, it’s an art, knowing when a player is ready. We’ve had enough guys come through that they’ll tell you when they’re ready. You look at what Healy did last year, his performance told us when he’s ready. You hope that the player forces your hand and says it’s time.”

For the time being, the A's are going with a mix of veteran Adam Rosales and prospect Chad Pinder at shortstop. 

Around The Horn

—Former Cal star Daulton Jefferies is set for Tommy John surgery. Jefferies pitched in two games for the Stockton Ports in Advanced Single-A this season going 0-0 with a 2.57 ERA. The A's drafted Jefferies No. 37 overall in 2016. 

—The A's first-round pick from 2016 in dominating in three appearances for the Ports. A.J. Puk has thrown 12 innings this season and has only allowed one earned run while striking out 20 batters. 

—Matt Chapman, the A's top power-hitting prospect, is still out after suffering a wrist injury on a check swing in the second game of the season. He struck out six times in those two games.

Confidence flowing throughout A's lineup during three-game win streak

By Joe Stiglich April 20, 2017 11:47 PM

athletics-mariners-instant.jpg

OAKLAND — You have to go back nearly three years, to the days Yoenis Cespedes was still anchoring the batting order, to find the last time the A’s had a better two-game offensive stretch than their current one.

They scored nine runs for the second consecutive day in turning back the Seattle Mariners 9-6 on Thursday. It’s their first time scoring nine or more runs in back-to-back games since July 23-24, 2014, roughly a week before Cespedes was dealt to the Boston Red Sox.

For all of the offense Thursday night, it figures that the first player manager Bob Melvin mentioned in his postgame press conference was … a pitcher?

Melvin credited starter Cesar Valdez for not letting things spin out of control after a rough beginning to Valdez’s first start in the bigs since 2010.

Melvin could have just as easily singled out Ryon Healy for his three hits and two RBI, Trevor Plouffe for a three-run homer that gave the A’s breathing room or any number of relievers that took care of business on a night that Oakland had a lot of people chip in for the team’s third win in a row.

“We’ve got a lot of confident guys right now putting really good swings on the baseball,” center fielder Rajai Davis said. “We’re not missing mistakes, we’re hitting them.”

The one damper on the evening was the news of what Melvin called a mild left hamstring strain for Davis, who was replaced on defense for the top of the ninth. He won’t be in Friday’s lineup, Melvin said, and there should be a better read on his status when he shows up to the ballpark.

Davis said he felt his hamstring grab when he extended to the first-base bag while trying to beat out a sixth-inning grounder. He hobbled down the line in the eighth when he hit into a double play.

“I think I hit first base awkwardly, lunged for it,” Davis said. “I just grabbed it. I don’t think it’s too serious though.”

A better sign for the A’s is the revival of Healy at the plate. He’s 7-for-9 over the past four games and looks more comfortable at the plate after a 6-for-40 stretch that prompted Melvin to sit him for two games.

“It wasn’t a concern,” Melvin said. “Everybody goes through these things. Sometimes it’s a little harder for younger guys to go through them. But he swung the bat really well” Thursday.

Valdez, making a spot start in place of the injured Kendall Graveman, gave up three runs over the first two innings but then delivered two scoreless frames and left with the score tied 3-3.

“Valdez got it under control after giving up 3 quick runs,” Melvin said. “We’re in a tie game and he really does his job.”

The only previous big league experience for the 32-year-old Valdez came back in 2010, when he posted a 7.65 ERA over nine games (two starts) for the Arizona Diamondbacks. Since then he’s pitched in the Pirates’ and Astros’ organizations as well as for two teams in the Mexican League to go with a stint in the Venezuelan Winter League. He signed a minor league deal with the A’s this winter, and he had just finished a bullpen session earlier this week when Triple-A Nashville manager Ryan Christenson delivered the unexpected news of his promotion.

“It was something unbelievable, I couldn’t explain it,” Valdez said. “But for me it’s kind of been that road. Ever since my Dad passed away in 2015, I’ve kind of used that strength guiding me to keep moving forward. That has helped me channel all this energy to get to this level.”

**

The A’s received the unfortunate news that minor league right-hander Daulton Jefferies needs Tommy John surgery. Jefferies, who played at Cal, was a sandwich pick (No. 37 overall) between the first and second rounds of last summer’s draft, joining A.J. Puk and Logan Shore as part of a promising trio of college pitchers the A’s took high in the draft. Jefferies had made two appearances for Single-A Stockton this season, one starting and one in relief.

**

The A’s have a private workout scheduled with Cuban outfielder Luis Robert on Friday in the Dominican Republic. The 19-year-old Robert has been declared a free agent by Major League Baseball and made eligible to sign with any club, according to a tweet Thursday from Fox Sports’ Ken Rosenthal. MLB.com reported that May 20 is the earliest Robert can sign.

Baseball America rated Robert one of the five top players coming out of Cuba back in January, and the White Sox also are among several teams expected to go after him. The A’s shelled out $3 million to sign another highly rated Cuban outfielder last summer in Lazaro Armenteros, but their farm system could use a further infusion of outfield talent. Since the A’s have spent more than their allotted bonus pool for signing international players for this signing period, and have already incurred the max penalties for that, they could feel inclined to make a run at Robert.

